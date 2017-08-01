redux-ui: ui state without profanity

Think of redux-ui as block-level scoping for UI state. In this example each block-scope represents a component, and each variable represents a UI state key:

{ let filter = '' ; let tags = []; { let isSelected = true } { let isSelected = false } }

Wrap your root component with the redux-ui @ui() decorator. It's given a new scope for temporary UI variables which:

are automatically bound to this.props.ui

are automatically passed any child component wrapped with the @ui() decorator

decorator will be automatically reset on componentWillUnmount (preventable via options)

can be reset manually via a prop

are updatable by any child component within the @ui() decorator

This is powerful. Each component is reusable and can still affect UI state for parent components.

Setup

Step 1: Add the redux-ui reducer to your reducers under the ui key:

import { reducer as uiReducer } from 'redux-ui' combineReducers({ ...yourReducers, ui : uiReducer })

Step 2: In each 'scene' or parent component add the UI decorator with the key in which to save all state:

import ui from 'redux-ui' ; ({ state: { yourVars: 'withDefaults' , filters: [] } }) class YourComponent extends React . Component { }

Step 3: In each child component use the basic @ui() decorator; it will automatically read and write UI state to the parent component's UI key.

You can also define variables in child components. If your child component has variables named the same as a parent component think of block scoping: everything within your child component down will read from the child's scope, but the parent will use the parent's UI variable.

Usage

The @ui decorator injects four props into your components:

uiKey : The key passed to the decorator from the decorator (eg. 'some-decorator' with @ui('some-decorator') ui : The UI state for the component's uiKey updateUI : A function accepting either a name/value pair or object which updates state within uiKey resetUI : A function which resets the state within uiKey to its default

The decorator will set any default state specified (see below). On componentWillUnmount the entire state in uiKey will be set to undefined. You can also blow away state by calling resetUI (for example, on router changes).

Decorator API

The decorator takes an object of options:

@ui({ key : 'some-name' , persist : true , state : { uiVar1 : '' , uiVar2 : ( props, state ) => state.router.location.query.searchTerm }, reducer : ( state, action ) => { switch (action.type) { case '@@reduxReactRouter/routerDidChange' : if (action.payload.location.query.extra_filters) { return state.set( 'extraFilters' , true ); } } return state; } }, mergeProps : () => ({}), options : {} })

Non-decorator API

You can use redux-ui without using an ES7 decorator like so:

import ui from 'redux-ui' ; class SomeComponent extends Component { } SomeComponentWithUI = ui({ key : 'some-name' , state : { ... }})(SomeComponent);

key : string, defaults to random characters

The name of the key used in the UI reducer under which we store all state. Allows you to create selectors in reselect with known paths, and allows setting persist below.

If this is not specified it will be autogenerated based on the component name suffixed with a random hex code. Components using the same key will share the same UI context, so don't supply a name to a list of components (generated in a loop) if they need their own UI state.

persist : bool, defaults to false

Set to true if the UI state for this component should persist after componentWillUnmount . You must also explicitly define a key for this component, otherwise the component will randomize the key and load new UI state on instantiation.

Note: All parent UI components also need to set this to true for this to take effect. Think of block-level scoping again — if a parent scope quits all child scopes are also out of context.

state : object

All UI variables need to be explicitly defined in the state object. This allows us to determine which scope a variable belongs to, as scope is inherited in the component tree. Think of this as using let inside your block scopes.

Examples

import ui from 'redux-ui' ; @ui({ state : { filter : ( props, state ) => state.router.location.query.filter, isFormVisible : true , isBackgroundRed : false } }) class A extends Component { render() { return ( < div > // This will render '{ "filter": '', isFormVisible: true, isBackgroundRed: false }' < pre > < code > { this.props.ui } </ code > </ pre > // Render child B < B /> </ div > ); } } @ui() class B extends Component { render() { return <C />; } } // C inherits context from its parent B. This works recursively, // therefore C's `this.props.ui` has the state map from `A` **plus** // `someChildProp`. // // Setting variables within C updates within the context of A; all UI // components connected to this UI key will receive the new props. @ui({ state: { someChildProp: 'foo' } }) class C extends Component { render() { return ( <div> <p>I have my own UI state C and inherit UI state from B and A</p> <p>If I define variables which collide with B or A mine will be used, as it is the most specific context.</p> ); } }

Aims

UI state:

Should be global Should be easily managed from each component via an action Should be easy to reset (manually and when unmounting)

All of these goals should be easy to achieve.

MIT license.

Written by Franklin Ta and Tony Holdstock-Brown.