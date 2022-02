Redux middleware that prevents state from being mutated anywhere in the app. When mutation occurs, an error will be thrown by the runtime. This is useful during development mode to ensure that no part of the app accidentally mutates the state.

Usage

if (__DEV__) { const freeze = require ( 'redux-freeze' ) reduxMiddleware.push(freeze) }

Test

npm install npm test

Changes

0.1.7

Fix bug state not frozen before the first dispatch

0.1.5

Fix bug error is thrown when an object in the state has null prototype

0.1.4

Fix bug error is thrown when the state is not freezable

0.1.3