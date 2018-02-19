Local component state & actions in Redux.
Provides the means to hold up local component state in Redux state, to dispatch locally scoped actions and to react to global ones.
What Redux fractal offers is a Redux private store for each component with the notable difference that the component state is actually held up in your app's state atom, so all global and components ui state live together.
The unique and powerful approach consists in the fact that it allows you to use the built-in Redux createStore, combineReducers and others for defining the shape and managing the UI ,state with great benefits:
It's easy to get started using redux-fractal
$ npm install --save redux-fractal
Add the local reducer to the redux store under the 'local' reducer key;
import { localReducer } from 'redux-fractal';
const store = createStore(combineReducers({
local: localReducer,
myotherReducer: myotherReducer
}))
local HOC to components maintaining UI state
Decorate the components that hold ui state( transient state, scoped to that very specific component ) with the 'local' higher order component and provide a mandatory, globally unique key for your component and a
createStore method.
The key can be generated based on props or a static string but it must be stable between re-renders. Basically it should follow exactly the same rules as the React component 'key'. In general it should be unique among components, unless you want multiple components to use the same store.
import { local } from 'redux-fractal';
import { createStore } from 'redux';
const CompToRender = local({
key: 'myDumbComp',
createStore: (props) => {
return createStore(rootReducer, { filter: true, sort: props.sortOrder })
}
})(Table);
Define a root reducer that will intercept own dispatched functions( by default only actions dispatched from the wrapped component, but the 'local' higher order component can be easily configured to intercept actions from global Redux instance or generated by other components):
const rootReducer = (state = { filter: null, sort: null, trigger: '', current: '' }, action) => {
switch(action.type) {
case 'SET_FILTER':
return Object.assign({}, state, { filter: action.payload });
case 'SET_SORT':
return Object.assign({}, state,
{ sort: action.payload });
case 'GLOBAL_ACTION':
return Object.assign({}, state, { filter: 'globalFilter' });
case 'RESET_DEFAULT':
return Object.assign({}, state, { sort: state.sort+'_globalSort' });
default:
return state;
}
};
Note that the reducer is like any other ordinary reducer used in a Redux app. The difference is that it manages and controls the state transitions for a certain component state.
In fact, you can use whatever method of combining reducers you use for your app with no exceptions, also for the individual components:
import { combineReducers, createStore } from 'redux';
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
filter: filterReducer,
sort: sortReducer
});
local({
key: (props) => props.tableID,
createStore: (props) => {
return createStore(rootReducer, componentInitialState);
}
})
The well know
mapStateToProps,
mapDispatchToProps, and
mergeProps familiar from react-redux
connect are available having the very same signatures.
In fact , internally, redux-fractal uses the connect function from 'react-redux' to connect the component to it's private store.
The difference is, that you get only the component's state in
mapStateToProps as opposed to the entire app state and the
dispatch
function in
mapDispatchToProps dispatches an action tagged with the component key as specified in the HOC config.
mergeProps, on the other hand, is no different.
mapStateToProps,
mapDispatchToProps, and
mergeProps are completely optional, define them if you need them.
Beware that the components wrapped in 'local' HOC do not update when global state changes but only when their own state changes. These components are effectively connected to their own private store. Of course, you can also connect them to the global store using standard 'connect' function.
local({
key: 'mycomp',
createStore: (props) => createStore(rootReducer, initialState),
mapStateToProps: (componentState, ownProps) => {
// Get component state from it's private store and
// component own props.
// You must return an object containing the keys that will become props to the component just like in react redux 'connect'
return {
filter: getFilter(componentState)
}
},
})
By default, if no
mapStateToProps is defined, then all keys from the component's state become
individual props in the wrapped component:
local({
key: 'mycomp',
createStore: (props) => createStore(rootReducer, { filter: 'all', sort: 'asc' }),
mapStateToProps: (componentState, ownProps) => {
// Get component state from it's private store and
// component own props.
// You must return an object containing the keys that will become props to the component just like in react redux 'connect'
return {
filter: getFilter(componentState)
}
},
})(Table)
In the Table you now have access to the 'filter' state via props.filter.
Local actions can be dispatched by defining a 'mapDispatchToProps' function. Note that local dispatches can be caught by the component's own reducer AND by global, application wide reducers.
import { updateSearchTerm } from ''
local({
key: 'mycomp',
createStore: (props) => createStore(rootReducer, initialState),
mapDispatchToProps: (dispatch) => {
// ALL actions dispatched via 'dispatch' function above have the component key tagged to the action.
// You can see that by inspecting action.meta.reduxFractalTriggerComponent in redux dev tools.
// All local actions are dispatched also on the global store
// You must return an object containing the keys that will become props to the component just like in react redux 'connect'
return {
onFilter: (term) => dispatch(updateSearchTerm(term))
}
},
})
These actions can be caught in any global reducer and by default only in the originating component reducer.
One can inspect the originating component by looking at
action.meta.reduxFractalTriggerComponent to get the component's key that dispatched the action.
import { combineReducers, createStore } from 'redux';
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
filter: filterReducer,
sort: sortReducer
});
local({
id: "mygreattable",
createStore: (props) => {
return createStore(rootReducer, componentInitialState);
},
mapStateToProps: (componentState, ownProps) => ({
filter: getTableFilter(componentState)
}),
mapDispatchToProps: (localDispatch) =>({
onFilter: (term) => localDispatch(updateSearchTerm(term))
})
})
By default your component will not react to when other components dispatch
local actions or when something is being dispatched in the global store.
You can change that using
filterGlobalActions which must return either true if the action
can be forwarded to the component's store or false otherwise.
Locally dispatched actions are ALWAYS forwarded to the corresponding component reducer.
You need to define only if you care in updating the component state based on actions happening globally or in other
components.
local({
id: (props) => props.itemID,
creat
filterGlobalActions: (action) => {
// Any logic to determine if the actions should be forwarded
// to the component's reducer. By default none is except those
// originated by component itself
const allowedActions = ['RESET_FILTERS', 'CLEAR_SORTING'];
return allowedActions.indexOf(action.type) !== -1;
}
})
Now any
RESET_FILTERS or
CLEAR_SORTING global actions or originated by other components will be allowed.
You have lots of flexibility with this method to react when a component updates it's UI state.
Crazy example: when the sorting from one component changes all dropdowns from another component should close:
local({
id: 'dropdownsContainer',
createStore: (props) => {
return createStore((state = {isClosed: false}, action) => {
switch(action.type) {
case SET_SORT:
return Object.assign({}, state, { isClosed: true });
break;
default:
return state;
}
});
},
filterGlobalActions: (action) => {
// This component is interested in updating it's state
// when things happen in the 'mygreattable' component, in this
// case when sorting changes
const allowedActions = ['SET_SORT'];
return allowedActions.indexOf(action.type) !== -1 && actions.meta.reduxFractalTriggerComponent === 'mygreattable';
}
})
Just like in
connect, you have the opportunity to transform the final props that are passed into your component using
mergeProps:
local({
key: 'mycomp',
createStore: (props) => createStore(rootReducer, initialState),
mapStateToProps: (componentState, ownProps) => {
...
},
mapDispatchToProps: (localDispatch) =>({
onFilter: (term) => localDispatch(updateSearchTerm(term))
}),
mergeProps: (state, localDispatch, ownProps) =>({
{
...ownProps,
...state,
...localDispatch
}
})
})
Since Redux-fractal relies on redux for manging the component state and offers a private store for the component you can define middleware for the private component store using the exact same approach as you do when setting up the application's store. This opens up some interesting possibilities:
filterGlobalActions.
getState functions will be the ones from the component local store)
First install redux-saga as describe here Redux saga. Define a saga somewhere( eg in sagas.js):
function* fetchUser(action) {
const compState = yield select();
try {
const user = yield call(Api.fetchUser, action.payload.userId);
yield put({type: "USER_FETCH_SUCCEEDED", user: user});
} catch (e) {
yield put({type: "USER_FETCH_FAILED", message: e.message});
}
}
export default function* mySaga() {
yield* takeLatest("USER_FETCH_REQUESTED", fetchUser);
}
Then wrap a component in the 'local' HOC:
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux'
import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga'
import reducer from './reducers'
import mySaga from './sagas'
const componentRootReducer = (state = { user: {} }, action) => {
switch(action.type) {
case USER_FETCH_SUCCEEDED:
return Object.assign({}, state, { user: action.payload });
default:
return state;
}
};
local({
key: 'formContainer',
createStore: (props) => {
// create the saga middleware
const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware();
const store = createStore(
componentRootReducer,
applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware)
);
sagaMiddleware.run(mySaga)
return { store: store, cleanup: () => sagaMiddleware.cancel() };
},
mapDispatchToProps: (dispatch) => {
onFetchUser: (userId) => dispatch({type: "USER_FETCH_REQUESTED", payload: userId })
}
})
All of the
put() effects dispatch a local action.
All of the
select() effects return parts of the component's state.
All of the
take() effects react to the very same action's that local reducers are allowed to react:
filterGlobalActions function.
It's important to note that by default component stores do not contain middleware, just as the global Redux store doesn't contain it by default and middleware needs to be added to it. This means for example that implictly you can only dispatch plain objects. To dispatch functions, promises etc configure the private component state with the needed middleware( eg redux-thunk etc )
local() component
Access to only the component's internal state in
mapStateToProps is a conscious design decision.
If you need data from the global state and need to update the component when that data changes you can
wrap the component returned by
local in
connect().
That way you will be able to pass data from the global store into the component returned by
local via props.
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { local } from 'redux-fractal';
import { createStore, compose } from 'redux';
const wrapper = compose(
connect((state) => ({
userSettings: state.UserSettingsReducer.settings
})),
local({
key: 'comp',
createStore: (props) => {
const filterVal = props.userSettings.defaultFilter;
return createStore(componentRootReducer, { filter: filterVal });
}
});
export default wrapper(MyComponent);
In that case you can use the
persist flag on the
local HOC. When the flag is set to
true
you will get the existing component state, when the component re-mounts, as the second parameter
to the
createStore function.
import { local } from 'redux-fractal';
import { createStore } from 'redux';
const wrapper = local({
key: 'comp',
createStore: (props, existingState) => {
const filterVal = 'search';
return createStore(componentRootReducer, existingState || { filter: filterVal });
},
persist: true
});
export default wrapper(MyComponent);
If there are multiple instance of MyComponent, using
persist as shown above will persist the state of ALL instances.
You can have fine grained control over which component instances get persisted and which do not
by defining
persist as a function receiving the component props.
const HOC = local({
key: (props) => props.itemId,
createStore: (props, existingState) => {
return createStore(
rootReducer,
existingState || { filter: true }
);
},
// Any logic depending on props here to decide if the component state should be persisted
persist: (props) => props.keepState
});
const ConnectedItem = HOC(Item);
const App = (props) => {
return (
<div>
<ConnectedItem itemId={'a'} keepState={true} />
<ConnectedItem itemId={'b'} keepState={false} />
</div>
);
}
In the above example only the state of component with itemId 'a' will be kept in the global state after the component unmounts.
mapStateToProps
All the local components state is available at
state.local[key] where
key is the key for the component
as return by the
key property of the
local HOC.
Starting with version 1.3 it's possible to share the same store across multiple components. All of the components
having the same
key will have access to the store's state and be able to dispatch actions on it.
To do this in a sane manner there are a few rules to be followed:
key value defined for
local HOC use the same store
createStore method. Only the parent component should do this.
It sounds more complicated than it actually is. Let's see an example:
// in containers/ParentComp.js
const ParentComp = local({
key: 'parentKey',
createStore: (props) => createStore(rootReducer, {sort: 1})
});
// in containers/ChildComp.js
const ChildComp = local({
key: 'parentKey',
mapDispatchToProps: (dispatch) => {
onSort: (val) => dispatch(onSort(val)) // I'm dispatching actions on ParentComp store
},
mapStateToProps: (state, ownProps) => {
// I got the whole ParentComp state in here. Take the state slices you need and inject
// them in the child component
}
});
context on the components returned by
local
There is only 1 thing to be aware:
local returns a component that already has
contextTypes defined in order to be able to access the global Redux store.
As such take care to extend the
contextTypes and not over-write them.
Also note that
key,
createStore and
persist receive the component context as
the last parameter so you can make use of everything on the
context besides props to
create a component's key, store state or control it's persistence settings.
// in containers/ParentComp.js
const WrappedComp = local({
key: (props, context) => context.parentKey,
createStore: (props, existingState, context) => ...
persist: (props, context) => ....
})(MyComp);
WrappedComp.contextTypes = Object.assign({}, WrappedComp.contextTypes, {
parentKey: React.PropTypes.string
});
createStore can return either a Redux store object or an object having 2 keys:
createStore: (props, existingState) => ({
store: createStore( .... ), // this is the result of Redux createStore
cleanup: () => .... // cleanup is optional, you don't have to return it
})
When the component unmounts, if a cleanup method has been defined it will be automatically invoked.
persist: true( a single one or all of them)
In some situations you might want to blow up a component state manually:
persist: true was set for that component
persist: true
For these cases there are 2 actions that you can import and dispatch:
import { destroyComponentState, destroyAllComponentsState } from 'redux-fractal';
Store.dispatch(destroyComponentState(componentKey)); // Destroy a specific component state
Store.dispatch(destroyAllComponentsState()); // Destroy all components state
Please note that if there are still components mounted that listen to the destroyed stores the components will not update anymore.
You can use any strategy you want for creating the root reducer of a certain component.
Eg you can use
combineReducers from Redux or apply other strategies.
One strategy that we found usefull was the
mergeReducers and it's shipped as part of redux-fractal.
Let's suppose you have the following reducers:
const EditableReducer = (state = { editState: false }, action) => {
case EDIT_STARTED:
return ..... // Determine new state somehow
case EDIT_STOPPED:
return .... // Determine new state somehow
}
const FiltersReducer = (state = { filtersList: [] }, action) => {
case SET_FILTER:
return ..... // Determine new state somehow
case REMOVE_FILTER:
return .... // Determine new state somehow
}
What you would like is to take these 2 reducers and apply them to any components that have editable and filter behavior , basically which have the same way of updating their filters and edit state. Besides that it would be good if the component would also have it's own, component specific data.
import { mergeReducers } from 'redux-fractal/utils';
const ComponentSpecificReducer = (state = { data: {} }, action) => {
case COMPONENT_ACTION:
return .....
}
const componentRootReducer = mergeReducers(ComponentSpecificReducer, EditableReducer, FiltersReducer)
Some interesting points:
createStore as usual.
Write additional tests
Verify server side rendering
Improve and better organize docs, add examples, add a contributing guide
Development warnings similar to React in dev mode for common mistakes
Feel free to add anything else I may have missed by opening an issue. We welcome every contribution!