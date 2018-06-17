npm install --save redux-form-validation
adds a helper to display and validate fields for redux-form
builtin validation can be found in /src/basic-validation.js
import FormMessages from 'redux-form-validation';
FormMessages.addValidation('required', function (field, value, prop, dispatch, allValues, allProps) {
return prop ? !value : false
})
to make async validation you can return a promise in your validation function
NOTE: all the validations are indexed by the key, if you add a
require validation it will overwrite the validation used before
The validation function can return a
message or
true if the field is invalid
If the field is valid the validation function must return
false
tagName: Specify element type to render as message list container (default is
div)
errorCount : Specify how many errors to be displayed at once (default
-1= all)
Meta : The
redux-form Meta (or for other uses a object with {touch, error})
example for how to use validator:
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {reduxForm, Field} from 'redux-form';
import {connect} from 'react-redux';
import FormMessages from 'redux-form-validation';
import {generateValidation} from 'redux-form-validation';
const sleep = ms => new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms))
const validations = {
email: {
validateOnBlur: true,
required: true,
minLength: 5,
email: true,
promise: function (fieldName, fieldValue, dispatch) {
return sleep(1000).then(() => {
if (['example@example.com', 'test@example.com'].indexOf(fieldValue.trim()) > -1) {
return Promise.reject('That email ' + fieldValue + ' is taken')
}
})
}
},
retryEmail: {
validateOnBlur: true,
required: true,
matchField: 'email',
},
name: {
required: true
},
subject: {
required: true,
minLength: 5
},
message: {
required: true,
minLength: 10
}
};
const submit = (values, dispatch) => {
console.log('sending mail to contact', values);
};
@connect()
@reduxForm({
form: 'contact',
...generateValidation(validations)
})
export default class ContactForm extends Component {
// probably you will want to use different messages for different fields but for the demo this is good enough
renderField = ({input, label, type, meta}) => {
return (
<div>
<label>{label}</label>
<div>
<input {...input} placeholder={label} type={type} />
<FormMessages tagName="ul" meta={meta}>
<li when="promise">
{meta && meta.error && meta.error.promise}
</li>
<li when="matchField">
the retry email must be the same as the email
</li>
<li when="required">
this field is required
</li>
<li when="email">
please insert a valid email
</li>
<li when="minLength">
this field must have at least 5 characters
</li>
</FormMessages>
</div>
</div>
);
}
render() {
const {
handleSubmit,
submitting,
valid,
pristine,
asyncValidating,
} = this.props;
console.log('this.props', this.props);
var submitLabel = "Send";
if (pristine) {
submitLabel = "Fill in your message";
} else if (asyncValidating) {
submitLabel = "Validating...";
} else if (submitting) {
submitLabel = "Sending...";
} else if (!valid) {
submitLabel = "Please fill all fields correctly";
}
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit(submit)}>
<Field
name="email"
type="email"
component={this.renderField}
label="Username (test@example.com is taken)"
/>
<Field
name="retryEmail"
type="email"
component={this.renderField}
label="Retry email"
/>
<Field
name="name"
type="text"
component={this.renderField}
label="Username"
/>
<Field
name="subject"
type="text"
component={this.renderField}
label="Subject"
/>
<Field
name="message"
type="text"
component={this.renderField}
label="Message"
/>
<button onClick={handleSubmit(submit)}>
{submitLabel}
</button>
</form>
);
}
}
var temp = generateValidation(validations);
reduxForm({
form: 'contact',
asyncValidate: temp.asyncValidate,
asyncBlurFields: temp.asyncBlurFields,
fields: temp.fields,
})(YourComponent)
to run the example project you need to clone the repo and run
npm i -d && npm start