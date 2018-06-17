Installation

npm install --save redux-form-validation

How to use

adds a helper to display and validate fields for redux-form

builtin validation can be found in /src/basic-validation.js

How to add your validation:

import FormMessages from 'redux-form-validation' ; FormMessages.addValidation( 'required' , function ( field, value, prop, dispatch, allValues, allProps ) { return prop ? !value : false })

to make async validation you can return a promise in your validation function

NOTE: all the validations are indexed by the key, if you add a require validation it will overwrite the validation used before The validation function can return a message or true if the field is invalid If the field is valid the validation function must return false

How to display error messages in form

Component Props:

tagName : Specify element type to render as message list container (default is div )

: Specify element type to render as message list container (default is ) errorCount : Specify how many errors to be displayed at once (default -1 = all)

: Specify how many errors to be displayed at once (default = all) Meta : The redux-form Meta (or for other uses a object with {touch, error})

example for how to use validator:

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {reduxForm, Field} from 'redux-form' ; import {connect} from 'react-redux' ; import FormMessages from 'redux-form-validation' ; import {generateValidation} from 'redux-form-validation' ; const sleep = ms => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, ms)) const validations = { email : { validateOnBlur : true , required : true , minLength : 5 , email : true , promise : function ( fieldName, fieldValue, dispatch ) { return sleep( 1000 ).then( () => { if ([ 'example@example.com' , 'test@example.com' ].indexOf(fieldValue.trim()) > -1 ) { return Promise .reject( 'That email ' + fieldValue + ' is taken' ) } }) } }, retryEmail : { validateOnBlur : true , required : true , matchField : 'email' , }, name : { required : true }, subject : { required : true , minLength : 5 }, message : { required : true , minLength : 10 } }; const submit = ( values, dispatch ) => { console .log( 'sending mail to contact' , values); }; @connect() @reduxForm({ form : 'contact' , ...generateValidation(validations) }) export default class ContactForm extends Component { renderField = ( {input, label, type, meta} ) => { return ( <div> <label>{label}</label> <div> <input {...input} placeholder={label} type={type} /> <FormMessages tagName="ul" meta={meta}> <li when="promise"> {meta && meta.error && meta.error.promise} </li> <li when="matchField"> the retry email must be the same as the email </li> <li when="required"> this field is required </li> <li when="email"> please insert a valid email </li> <li when="minLength"> this field must have at least 5 characters </li> </FormMessages> </div> </div> ); } render() { const { handleSubmit, submitting, valid, pristine, asyncValidating, } = this.props; console.log('this.props', this.props); var submitLabel = "Send"; if (pristine) { submitLabel = "Fill in your message"; } else if (asyncValidating) { submitLabel = "Validating..."; } else if (submitting) { submitLabel = "Sending..."; } else if (!valid) { submitLabel = "Please fill all fields correctly"; } return ( <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(submit)}> <Field name="email" type="email" component={this.renderField} label="Username (test@example.com is taken)" /> <Field name="retryEmail" type="email" component={this.renderField} label="Retry email" /> <Field name="name" type="text" component={this.renderField} label="Username" /> <Field name="subject" type="text" component={this.renderField} label="Subject" /> <Field name="message" type="text" component={this.renderField} label="Message" /> <button onClick={handleSubmit(submit)}> {submitLabel} </button> </form> ); } }

Without ES2015

var temp = generateValidation(validations); reduxForm({ form : 'contact' , asyncValidate : temp.asyncValidate, asyncBlurFields : temp.asyncBlurFields, fields : temp.fields, })(YourComponent)