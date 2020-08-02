Connecting Redux Form and Redux Saga through a saga.
npm install --save redux-form-saga
If you are using both Redux Saga and Redux Form so you need a way to handle your form submission/validation inside your sagas.
redux-form-saga provides a way to handle your form inside your saga as easy as it can be.
yarn add redux-form-saga
First of all, include
babel-polyfill to your application (this module uses native Promises and generators).
import 'babel-polyfill';
Then, you need to run provided
formActionSaga in your
sagaMiddleware.run():
import formActionSaga from 'redux-form-saga';
const sagas = [
yourFirstSaga,
yourSecondSaga,
// ...
formActionSaga,
];
sagas.forEach((saga) => sagaMiddleware.run(saga));
Let's take a look how to use the package by simple example – login form. Let's start with creating a form action:
// actions.js
import { createFormAction } from 'redux-form-saga';
export const login = createFormAction('LOGIN');
Then, let's create some form:
// LoginForm.js
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { reduxForm, Field } from 'redux-form';
import { login } from './actions'; // importing our action
export default class LoginForm extends Component {
render() {
const { handleSubmit } = this.props; // handleSubmit is provided by reduxForm
const submit = handleSubmit(login); // creating our submit handler by passing our action
// to handleSubmit as it stated in redux-form documentation
// and bind our submit handler to onSubmit action:
return (
<form onSubmit={submit}>
<Field component="input" name="login" type="text" placeholder="Login" />
<Field component="input" name="password" type="password" placeholder="Password" />
<button type="submit">Log in</button>
</form>
);
}
}
Ok, we are almost done, it's time to create our saga to handle our form submission:
// sagas.js
import { takeEvery, put, call } from 'redux-saga/effects';
import { SubmissionError } from 'redux-form';
import apiClient from './apiClient'; // let's imagine we have some api client
import { login } from './actions'; // importing our action
function* loginWatcherSaga() {
yield takeEvery(login.REQUEST, handleLoginSaga); // see details what is REQUEST param below
}
function* handleLoginSaga(action) {
const { login, password } = action.payload;
try {
yield call(apiClient.login, { login, password }); // calling our api method
// it should return promise
// promise should be resolved if login successfull
// or rejected if login credentials is wrong
// so if apiClient promise resolved, then we can notify our form about successful response
yield put(login.success());
// do something else here ...
} catch (error) {
// if apiClient promise rejected, then we will be here
// we need mark form as failed and pass errors to it
const formError = new SubmissionError({
login: 'User with this login is not found', // specific field error
_error: 'Login failed, please check your credentials and try again', // global form error
});
yield put(login.failure(formError));
}
}
export default loginWatcherSaga;
createFormAction function creates a smart function, specially designed for
redux-form form validations.
const someAction = createFormAction('SOME_ACTION_PREFIX');
someAction is now a function, that has a signature
(payload, dispatch) => Promise, it takes payload (form values) and
dispatch function as parameters (as
redux-form do) and returns a
Promise (as
redux-form waiting for).
Also
someAction has few parameters:
REQUEST,
SUCCESS and
FAILURE parameters are action types, that can be used in your sagas and/or reducers:
someAction.REQUEST === 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_REQUEST';
someAction.SUCCESS === 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_SUCCESS';
someAction.FAILURE === 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_FAILURE';
When
someAction is called,
someAction.REQUEST action as triggered and all form values a passed as a payload.
When
someAction.SUCCESS action is triggered, promise given to
redux-form (result of calling
someAction(payload, dispatch)) is resolved, so form notified that submit was successful.
When
someAction.FAILURE action is triggered, promise is rejected. For submit validation you have to pass an instance of
SubmissionError as a payload for the action to send errors to the form.
For easy dispatching there are helper params (functions)
request,
success,
failure:
someAction.request(payload) === { type: 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_REQUEST', payload };
someAction.success(payload) === { type: 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_SUCCESS', payload };
someAction.failure(payload) === { type: 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_FAILURE', payload };
So, when you
put(someAction.success()) in your saga,
SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_SUCCESS action is triggered and form promise resolves. When you
put(someAction.failure(error)),
SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_FAILURE action is triggered and form promise rejects with
error passed to form (once again: for submit validation you have to pass instance of
SubmissionError).
$ npm run test
MIT