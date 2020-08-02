openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rfs

redux-form-saga-teabough

by Mark Haussmann
2.0.2 (see all)

Connecting Redux Form and Redux Saga through a saga.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-form-saga

Connecting Redux Form and Redux Saga through a saga.

Build Status npm version

npm install --save redux-form-saga

Why do I need this?

If you are using both Redux Saga and Redux Form so you need a way to handle your form submission/validation inside your sagas. redux-form-saga provides a way to handle your form inside your saga as easy as it can be.

Installation

Using npm

npm install --save redux-form-saga

Using yarn

yarn add redux-form-saga

Preparation

First of all, include babel-polyfill to your application (this module uses native Promises and generators).

import 'babel-polyfill';

Then, you need to run provided formActionSaga in your sagaMiddleware.run():

import formActionSaga from 'redux-form-saga';

const sagas = [
  yourFirstSaga,
  yourSecondSaga,
  // ...
  formActionSaga,
];
sagas.forEach((saga) => sagaMiddleware.run(saga));

Usage

Let's take a look how to use the package by simple example – login form. Let's start with creating a form action:

// actions.js
import { createFormAction } from 'redux-form-saga';

export const login = createFormAction('LOGIN');

Then, let's create some form:

// LoginForm.js

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { reduxForm, Field } from 'redux-form';

import { login } from './actions'; // importing our action

export default class LoginForm extends Component {
  render() {
    const { handleSubmit } = this.props; // handleSubmit is provided by reduxForm
    const submit = handleSubmit(login); // creating our submit handler by passing our action
    // to handleSubmit as it stated in redux-form documentation
    // and bind our submit handler to onSubmit action:

    return (
      <form onSubmit={submit}>
        <Field component="input" name="login" type="text" placeholder="Login" />
        <Field component="input" name="password" type="password" placeholder="Password" />
        <button type="submit">Log in</button>
      </form>
    );
  }
}

Ok, we are almost done, it's time to create our saga to handle our form submission:

// sagas.js
import { takeEvery, put, call } from 'redux-saga/effects';
import { SubmissionError } from 'redux-form';
import apiClient from './apiClient'; // let's imagine we have some api client
import { login } from './actions'; // importing our action

function* loginWatcherSaga() {
  yield takeEvery(login.REQUEST, handleLoginSaga); // see details what is REQUEST param below
}

function* handleLoginSaga(action) {
  const { login, password } = action.payload;

  try {
    yield call(apiClient.login, { login, password }); // calling our api method
    // it should return promise
    // promise should be resolved if login successfull
    // or rejected if login credentials is wrong

    // so if apiClient promise resolved, then we can notify our form about successful response
    yield put(login.success());
    // do something else here ...
  } catch (error) {
    // if apiClient promise rejected, then we will be here
    // we need mark form as failed and pass errors to it
    const formError = new SubmissionError({
      login: 'User with this login is not found', // specific field error
      _error: 'Login failed, please check your credentials and try again', // global form error
    });

    yield put(login.failure(formError));
  }
}

export default loginWatcherSaga;

Under the hood

createFormAction function creates a smart function, specially designed for redux-form form validations.

const someAction = createFormAction('SOME_ACTION_PREFIX');

someAction is now a function, that has a signature (payload, dispatch) => Promise, it takes payload (form values) and dispatch function as parameters (as redux-form do) and returns a Promise (as redux-form waiting for).

Also someAction has few parameters: REQUEST, SUCCESS and FAILURE parameters are action types, that can be used in your sagas and/or reducers:

someAction.REQUEST === 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_REQUEST';
someAction.SUCCESS === 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_SUCCESS';
someAction.FAILURE === 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_FAILURE';

When someAction is called, someAction.REQUEST action as triggered and all form values a passed as a payload. When someAction.SUCCESS action is triggered, promise given to redux-form (result of calling someAction(payload, dispatch)) is resolved, so form notified that submit was successful. When someAction.FAILURE action is triggered, promise is rejected. For submit validation you have to pass an instance of SubmissionError as a payload for the action to send errors to the form.

For easy dispatching there are helper params (functions) request, success, failure:

someAction.request(payload) === { type: 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_REQUEST', payload };
someAction.success(payload) === { type: 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_SUCCESS', payload };
someAction.failure(payload) === { type: 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_FAILURE', payload };

So, when you put(someAction.success()) in your saga, SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_SUCCESS action is triggered and form promise resolves. When you put(someAction.failure(error)), SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_FAILURE action is triggered and form promise rejects with error passed to form (once again: for submit validation you have to pass instance of SubmissionError).

Forks

redux-saga-actions – Improved documentation, updated API

redux-saga-routines – Reworked idea of redux-saga-actions

Scripts

$ npm run test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial