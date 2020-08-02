Connecting Redux Form and Redux Saga through a saga.

Why do I need this?

If you are using both Redux Saga and Redux Form so you need a way to handle your form submission/validation inside your sagas. redux-form-saga provides a way to handle your form inside your saga as easy as it can be.

Installation

Using npm

npm install --save redux-form-saga

Using yarn

yarn add redux-form-saga

Preparation

First of all, include babel-polyfill to your application (this module uses native Promises and generators).

import 'babel-polyfill' ;

Then, you need to run provided formActionSaga in your sagaMiddleware.run() :

import formActionSaga from 'redux-form-saga' ; const sagas = [ yourFirstSaga, yourSecondSaga, formActionSaga, ]; sagas.forEach( ( saga ) => sagaMiddleware.run(saga));

Usage

Let's take a look how to use the package by simple example – login form. Let's start with creating a form action:

import { createFormAction } from 'redux-form-saga' ; export const login = createFormAction( 'LOGIN' );

Then, let's create some form:

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { reduxForm, Field } from 'redux-form' ; import { login } from './actions' ; export default class LoginForm extends Component { render() { const { handleSubmit } = this .props; const submit = handleSubmit(login); return ( <form onSubmit={submit}> <Field component="input" name="login" type="text" placeholder="Login" /> <Field component="input" name="password" type="password" placeholder="Password" /> <button type="submit">Log in</button> </form> ); } }

Ok, we are almost done, it's time to create our saga to handle our form submission:

import { takeEvery, put, call } from 'redux-saga/effects' ; import { SubmissionError } from 'redux-form' ; import apiClient from './apiClient' ; import { login } from './actions' ; function * loginWatcherSaga ( ) { yield takeEvery(login.REQUEST, handleLoginSaga); } function * handleLoginSaga ( action ) { const { login, password } = action.payload; try { yield call(apiClient.login, { login, password }); yield put(login.success()); } catch (error) { const formError = new SubmissionError({ login : 'User with this login is not found' , _error : 'Login failed, please check your credentials and try again' , }); yield put(login.failure(formError)); } } export default loginWatcherSaga;

Under the hood

createFormAction function creates a smart function, specially designed for redux-form form validations.

const someAction = createFormAction( 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX' );

someAction is now a function, that has a signature (payload, dispatch) => Promise , it takes payload (form values) and dispatch function as parameters (as redux-form do) and returns a Promise (as redux-form waiting for).

Also someAction has few parameters: REQUEST , SUCCESS and FAILURE parameters are action types, that can be used in your sagas and/or reducers:

someAction.REQUEST === 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_REQUEST' ; someAction.SUCCESS === 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_SUCCESS' ; someAction.FAILURE === 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_FAILURE' ;

When someAction is called, someAction.REQUEST action as triggered and all form values a passed as a payload. When someAction.SUCCESS action is triggered, promise given to redux-form (result of calling someAction(payload, dispatch) ) is resolved, so form notified that submit was successful. When someAction.FAILURE action is triggered, promise is rejected. For submit validation you have to pass an instance of SubmissionError as a payload for the action to send errors to the form.

For easy dispatching there are helper params (functions) request , success , failure :

someAction.request(payload) === { type : 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_REQUEST' , payload }; someAction.success(payload) === { type : 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_SUCCESS' , payload }; someAction.failure(payload) === { type : 'SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_FAILURE' , payload };

So, when you put(someAction.success()) in your saga, SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_SUCCESS action is triggered and form promise resolves. When you put(someAction.failure(error)) , SOME_ACTION_PREFIX_FAILURE action is triggered and form promise rejects with error passed to form (once again: for submit validation you have to pass instance of SubmissionError ).

