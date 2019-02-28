redux-form-input-masks is a library that works with
redux-form to easily add masking to
Fields.
Redux is awesome and so are input masks: they help standardizing inputs and improves the UX of the application.
redux-form has support for input formatting, parseing and normalizing, but it can get pretty tricky to implement a mask with these functions.
redux-form-input-masks offer simple APIs to create these masks so you don't need to worry about it!
Also, the value of the
Fields in any application should be agnostic of how the
Fields themselves are presented to the user. For example, if there's a currency field in a form, it makes more sense to store the value as a number. Storing
Field values in a way that makes more sense for the application makes it easier to integrate form data with backend services and to create validations for it. With
redux-form-input-masks you can also choose how the value of a formatted
Field will be stored in the application's store.
redux-form-input-masks returns objects implementing
redux-form's Value Lifecycle Hooks and also some Global Event Handlers to manage the caret position.
npm install --save redux-form-input-masks
or
yarn add redux-form-input-masks
redux-form out of the box, you just need to install
redux-form-input-masks and you're good to go;
redux-form-input-masks works with basically all combinations of versions of
react,
react-dom,
react-redux,
redux and
redux-form;
redux-form-input-masks;
material-ui and
redux-form-material-ui's wrappers, for both v0-stable and v1-beta versions.
|Name
|Description
|API Reference
|Demo
|Number Mask
|Ideal for currency, percentage or any other numeric input. Supports prefix, suffix, locale number formatting and even more options. You can also choose wether the value is stored as
number or
string.
|createNumberMask
|codesandbox.io
|Text Mask
|Flexible string mask. Lets you specify the pattern, inputtable characters and much more.
|createTextMask
|codesandbox.io
It's super simple to apply a mask using this library. You just need to import your mask creator from
redux-form-input-masks, specify the parameters and pass it to the
Field using spread attributes. Yep, it's that easy.
You can find several examples including demos on our documentation.
Here's a simple snippet that uses
createNumberMask and
createTextMask and applies them to
Fields:
import { createNumberMask, createTextMask } from 'redux-form-input-masks';
(...)
const currencyMask = createNumberMask({
prefix: 'US$ ',
suffix: ' per item',
decimalPlaces: 2,
locale: 'en-US',
})
const phoneMask = createTextMask({
pattern: '(999) 999-9999',
});
(...)
<Field
name="amount"
component="input"
type="tel"
{...currencyMask}
/>
<Field
name="phone"
component="input"
type="tel"
{...phoneMask}
/>