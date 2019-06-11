Form generator for redux-form and final-form

Generate bootstrap-form in your react application by providing json.

Version 6 is build from the ground up, so you know features are missing ;)

Now you can also use Final-Form instead af redux-form

redux-form

import Form from 'redux-form-generator';

final-form

import {FinalForm as Form} from 'redux-form-generator';

Examples

Simple login form

FieldArray aka Complex

Migration

V0.1.x -> V6.x.x

Added property hortzontal (bool)

Renamed property fieldsNeeded -> fields (json)

Renamed property formName -> name (string)

Renamed Field radio/checkbox property searchable -> filter (bool)

Removed property checkKey

Removed property formKey

Removed property getActionState

Removed property clearActionState

Removed property formClass

Warning

Breaking changes

0.0x Release for use with react-bootstrap <= 0.28.x

0.1.x Release from use with react-bootstrap >=0.29.x

Installation

npm install --save redux-form-generator

File uploads are using react-plupload So if you need file upload please follow the instructions over there for installation

Example

The is a small example included, this example had no working backend Use with the chromebrowser, IE will fail in the example.

online

git clone https://github.com/lemonCMS/redux-form-generator.git cd redux-form-generator/example npm install npm run dev

Usage

Define a const field function, later on in your component you call this function and you can pass extra params you can use in the fields definition. Like i needed my authorization token for the use with plupload.

export default function form ( resource ) { return ([ { name : 'field_1' , label : 'Field 1' , helper : 'How are you today?' , type : 'text' , bsSize : 'large' , placeholder : 'Field 1' , addonBefore : '@' , addonAfter : '@' , labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 } }] ); }

Put in your react render component the following code

<DynamicForm name= "userEdit" <-- Name of your store horizontal <-- Display fthe form horizontal fields={fields()} <-- The field const function static <-- Show text version initialValues = {{}} <-- Pass the initial values from your store onSubmit={ this .handleSubmit} <-- The submit function in your component to handle submit validate = {(data) => { return {} }} <--Validation rules />

#Available types

##Button

{ type : 'button' , name : 'button' , value : 'Button' , onClick : () => { console .log( 'You clicked me' ); } }

Submit

{ type : 'submit' , name : 'submit' , value : 'Send' }

Text

{ name : 'field_1' , label : 'Field 1' , helper : 'How are you today?' , type : 'text' , bsSize : 'large' , placeholder : 'Field 1' , addonBefore : '@' , addonAfter : '@' , labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 } }

Password

{ name : 'field_1' , label : 'Field 1' , type : 'password' , bsSize : 'large' , placeholder : 'Field 1' , addonBefore : '@' , addonAfter : '@' , labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 } }

Select

{ name : 'field_3' , label : 'Field 3' , type : 'select' , bsSize : 'large' , placeholder : 'Field 3' , labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 }, options : [ { value : '1' , desc : 'Value 1' }, { value : '2' , desc : 'Value 2' }, { value : '3' , desc : 'Value 3' }, { value : '4' , desc : 'Value 4' } ] }

Radio

{ name : 'field_4' , label : 'Field 4' , type : 'radio' , placeholder : 'Field 4' , labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 }, options : [ { value : 1 , desc : 'Value 1' }, { value : 2 , desc : 'Value 2' }, { value : 3 , desc : 'Value 3' }, { value : 4 , desc : 'Value 4' }, { value : 5 , desc : 'Value 5' } ], chunks : 3 , filter : true }

Checkbox with multiple options, returns checkvalues as array

{ name : 'field_6' , label : 'Field 6' , type : 'checkbox' , bsSize : 'large' , placeholder : 'Field 6' , labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 }, options : [ { value : 1 , desc : 'Value 1' }, { value : 2 , desc : 'Value 2' }, { value : 3 , desc : 'Value 3' }, { value : 4 , desc : 'Value 4' }, { value : 5 , desc : 'Value 5' } ], chunks : 3 , filter : true }

Checkbox with sing option, returns checkvalue as is

{ name : 'field_6' , label : 'Field 6' , type : 'checkbox' , bsSize : 'large' , placeholder : 'Field 6' , labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 }, options : [ { value : 1 , desc : 'Value 1' }, ], chunks : 3 , filter : true , single : true }

Textarea

{ name : 'field_5' , label : 'Field 5' , helper : 'How are you today?' , type : 'textarea' , placeholder : 'Field 5' , labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 } }

Rte

Tinymce editor, so for configuration options tinymce

{ name : 'field_8' , label : 'Field 8' , helper : 'How are you today?' , type : 'rte' , placeholder : 'Field 8' , conf : { readonly : true }, labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 } }

Input with dropdown

{ name : 'field_7' , label : 'Field 7' , type : 'text' , bsSize : 'large' , placeholder : 'Field 7' , buttonAfter : { name : 'field_7_1' , label : 'Field 7_1' , type : 'dropDown' , items : [ { value : '1' , desc : 'Value 1' }, { value : '2' , desc : 'Value 2' }, { value : '3' , desc : 'Value 3' } ] }, labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 } }

Resource

Load data from overlay with its own store. See the example on how to implement

{ name : 'field_9' , label : 'Field 9' , type : 'resource' , callResource : resource, list : [ { value : 1 , desc : 'Item 1' }, { value : 2 , desc : 'Item 2' }, { value : 3 , desc : 'Item 3' } ] }

Plupload

Upload files with plupload See for more configuration options plupload

{ name : 'field_10' , label : 'Field 10' , type : 'plupload' , conf : { id : 'plupload' , runtimes : 'html5' , multipart : true , chunk_size : '1mb' , url : '/' , multi_selection : false , flash_swf_url : '/plupload-2.1.8/js/Moxie.swf' , autoUpload : true , headers : { Authorization : 'Bearer laravelAutToken' } } }

See for more configuration options plupload

{ name : 'field_11' , label : 'Field 11' , type : 'dateTime' , placeholder : 'DateTime' , bsSize : 'large' , display : valueOf conf : { format : 'x' , inputFormat : 'YYYY-MM-DD' }, labelSize : { md : 2 }, fieldSize : { md : 10 } }

Success

Show this message when the form has been succesfully send.

{ type : 'success' , message : 'The form has been send' }

Error

Show this message when there are errors

{ type : 'error' , message : 'There are errors, please check the form.' }

Misc

Display multiple fields in one row

row: { col : [ { md : 4 , children : [ { name : 'plain' , type : 'plain' , value : '<div class="pull-right">Name*</div>' } ] }, { md : 3 , children : [ { name : 'firstname' , type : 'text' , placeholder : 'Firstname' , fieldSize : { md : 12 } } ] }, { md : 5 , children : [ { name : 'lastname' , type : 'text' , placeholder : 'Lastname' , fieldSize : { md : 12 } } ] }, ] }

Display messaged in your own grid layout.

{ row : { hideOnStatic : true , col : [ { md : 10 , mdOffset : 2 , children : [ { type : 'success' , message : 'The form has been send' }, { type : 'error' , message : 'There are errors, please the the form.' } ] }, { hideOnStatic : true , md : 10 , mdOffset : 2 , children : [{ type : 'submit' , name : 'submit' , value : 'versturen' }]} ] } }

Dependecies

Help wanted

Help wanted to make this package stable!

PM2

Go into the example directory. and run