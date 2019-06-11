openbase logo
rfg

redux-form-generator

by Raymond van Vuuren
7.0.15 (see all)

Form generator for Redux 6/7

Readme

Form generator for redux-form and final-form

Generate bootstrap-form in your react application by providing json.

Version 6 is build from the ground up, so you know features are missing ;)

Final-form

Now you can also use Final-Form instead af redux-form

redux-form

import Form from 'redux-form-generator';

final-form

import {FinalForm as Form} from 'redux-form-generator';

Examples

Simple login form

FieldArray aka Complex

Migration

V0.1.x -> V6.x.x

  • Added property hortzontal (bool)
  • Renamed property fieldsNeeded -> fields (json)
  • Renamed property formName -> name (string)
  • Renamed Field radio/checkbox property searchable -> filter (bool)
  • Removed property checkKey
  • Removed property formKey
  • Removed property getActionState
  • Removed property clearActionState
  • Removed property formClass

Warning

Breaking changes

0.0x Release for use with react-bootstrap <= 0.28.x

0.1.x Release from use with react-bootstrap >=0.29.x

Installation

npm install --save redux-form-generator

File uploads are using react-plupload So if you need file upload please follow the instructions over there for installation

Example

The is a small example included, this example had no working backend Use with the chromebrowser, IE will fail in the example.

online

git clone https://github.com/lemonCMS/redux-form-generator.git
cd redux-form-generator/example
npm install
npm run dev

Usage

Define a const field function, later on in your component you call this function and you can pass extra params you can use in the fields definition. Like i needed my authorization token for the use with plupload.

export default function form(resource) {
  return ([
    {
      name: 'field_1',
      label: 'Field 1',
      helper: 'How are you today?',
      type: 'text',
      bsSize: 'large',
      placeholder: 'Field 1',
      addonBefore: '@',
      addonAfter: '@',
      labelSize: {
        md: 2
      },
      fieldSize: {
        md: 10
      }
    }]
  );
}

Put in your react render component the following code

<DynamicForm
    name="userEdit" <-- Name of your store 
    horizontal <-- Display fthe form horizontal  
    fields={fields()} <-- The field const function
    static <-- Show text version
    initialValues={{}} <-- Pass the initial values from your store 
    onSubmit={this.handleSubmit} <-- The submit function in your component to handle submit
    validate={(data) => { return {} }} <--Validation rules
/>

#Available types

##Button

{
    type: 'button',
    name: 'button',
    value: 'Button',
    onClick: () => {
      console.log('You clicked me');
    }
}

Submit

{
    type: 'submit',
    name: 'submit',
    value: 'Send'
}

Text

{
    name: 'field_1',
    label: 'Field 1',
    helper: 'How are you today?',
    type: 'text',
    bsSize: 'large',
    placeholder: 'Field 1',
    addonBefore: '@',
    addonAfter: '@',
    labelSize: {
        md: 2
    },
        fieldSize: {
        md: 10
    }
}

Password

{
    name: 'field_1',
    label: 'Field 1',
    type: 'password',
    bsSize: 'large',
    placeholder: 'Field 1',
    addonBefore: '@',
    addonAfter: '@',
    labelSize: {
        md: 2
    },
        fieldSize: {
        md: 10
    }
}

Select

{
  name: 'field_3',
  label: 'Field 3',
  type: 'select',
  bsSize: 'large',
  placeholder: 'Field 3',
  labelSize: {
    md: 2
  },
  fieldSize: {
    md: 10
  },
  options: [
    {value: '1', desc: 'Value 1'},
    {value: '2', desc: 'Value 2'},
    {value: '3', desc: 'Value 3'},
    {value: '4', desc: 'Value 4'}
  ]
}

Radio

{
  name: 'field_4',
  label: 'Field 4',
  type: 'radio',
  placeholder: 'Field 4',
  labelSize: {
    md: 2
  },
  fieldSize: {
    md: 10
  },
  options: [
    {value: 1, desc: 'Value 1'},
    {value: 2, desc: 'Value 2'},
    {value: 3, desc: 'Value 3'},
    {value: 4, desc: 'Value 4'},
    {value: 5, desc: 'Value 5'}
  ],
  chunks: 3,
  filter: true
}

Checkbox with multiple options, returns checkvalues as array

{
  name: 'field_6',
  label: 'Field 6',
  type: 'checkbox',
  bsSize: 'large',
  placeholder: 'Field 6',
  labelSize: {
    md: 2
  },
  fieldSize: {
    md: 10
  },
  options: [
    {value: 1, desc: 'Value 1'},
    {value: 2, desc: 'Value 2'},
    {value: 3, desc: 'Value 3'},
    {value: 4, desc: 'Value 4'},
    {value: 5, desc: 'Value 5'}
  ],
  chunks: 3,
  filter: true
  
}

Checkbox with sing option, returns checkvalue as is

{
  name: 'field_6',
  label: 'Field 6',
  type: 'checkbox',
  bsSize: 'large',
  placeholder: 'Field 6',
  labelSize: {
    md: 2
  },
  fieldSize: {
    md: 10
  },
  options: [
    {value: 1, desc: 'Value 1'},
  ],
  chunks: 3,
  filter: true,
  single: true
}

Textarea

{
  name: 'field_5',
  label: 'Field 5',
  helper: 'How are you today?',
  type: 'textarea',
  placeholder: 'Field 5',
  labelSize: {
    md: 2
  },
  fieldSize: {
    md: 10
  }
}

Rte

Tinymce editor, so for configuration options tinymce

{
  name: 'field_8',
  label: 'Field 8',
  helper: 'How are you today?',
  type: 'rte',
  placeholder: 'Field 8',
  conf: {
    readonly: true
  },
  labelSize: {
    md: 2
  },
  fieldSize: {
    md: 10
  }
}

Input with dropdown

{
  name: 'field_7',
  label: 'Field 7',
  type: 'text',
  bsSize: 'large',
  placeholder: 'Field 7',
  buttonAfter: {
    name: 'field_7_1',
    label: 'Field 7_1',
    type: 'dropDown',
    items: [
      {value: '1', desc: 'Value 1'},
      {value: '2', desc: 'Value 2'},
      {value: '3', desc: 'Value 3'}
    ]
  },
  labelSize: {
    md: 2
  },
  fieldSize: {
    md: 10
  }
}

Resource

Load data from overlay with its own store. See the example on how to implement

{
  name: 'field_9',
  label: 'Field 9',
  type: 'resource',
  callResource: resource,
  list: [
    {value: 1, desc: 'Item 1'},
    {value: 2, desc: 'Item 2'},
    {value: 3, desc: 'Item 3'}
  ]
}

Plupload

Upload files with plupload See for more configuration options plupload

{
  name: 'field_10',
  label: 'Field 10',
  type: 'plupload',
  conf: {
    id: 'plupload',
    runtimes: 'html5',
    multipart: true,
    chunk_size: '1mb',
    url: '/',
    multi_selection: false,
    flash_swf_url: '/plupload-2.1.8/js/Moxie.swf',
    autoUpload: true,
    headers: {Authorization: 'Bearer laravelAutToken'}
  }
}

DateTime

See for more configuration options plupload

{
  name: 'field_11',
  label: 'Field 11',
  type: 'dateTime',
  placeholder: 'DateTime',
  bsSize: 'large',
  display: valueOf // MomentJs function which returns the value you desire. [See momentjs docs](https://momentjs.com/docs/#/displaying/)
  conf: {
    format: 'x',
    inputFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD'
  },
  labelSize: {
    md: 2
  },
  fieldSize: {
    md: 10
  }
}

Success

Show this message when the form has been succesfully send.

{
  type: 'success',
  message: 'The form has been send'
}

Error

Show this message when there are errors

{
  type: 'error',
  message: 'There are errors, please check the form.'
}

Misc

Display multiple fields in one row

row: {
  col: [
    {
      md: 4,
      children: [
        {
          name: 'plain',
          type: 'plain',
          value: '<div class="pull-right">Name*</div>'
        }
      ]
    },
    {
      md: 3,
      children: [
        {
          name: 'firstname',
          type: 'text',
          placeholder: 'Firstname',
          fieldSize: {md: 12}
        }
      ]
    },
    {
      md: 5,
      children: [
        {
          name: 'lastname',
          type: 'text',
          placeholder: 'Lastname',
          fieldSize: {md: 12}
        }
      ]
    },
  ]
}

Display messaged in your own grid layout.

{
      row: {
        hideOnStatic: true,
        col: [
          {
            md: 10, mdOffset: 2, children: [
              {type: 'success', message: 'The form has been send'},
              {type: 'error', message: 'There are errors, please the the form.'}
            ]
          },
          {hideOnStatic: true, md: 10, mdOffset: 2, children: [{type: 'submit', name: 'submit', value: 'versturen'}]}
        ]
      }
    }

Dependecies

Help wanted

Help wanted to make this package stable!

PM2

Go into the example directory. and run

pm2 start "/usr/bin/npm" -f --name "app-redux-form-generator" -- run start

