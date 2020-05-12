Bindings for redux-form and antd.
This library should be compatible for both redux-form and react-final-form. Stories for final-form are welcome.
redux-form-antd is a set of
wrappers to facilitate the use of antd components with
redux-form.
Using npm:
$ npm install --save redux-form-antd
Rather than import your component class from
antd, import it from
redux-form-antd
and then pass the component class directly to the
component prop of
Field.
import { reduxForm, Field } from 'redux-form'
import {
SelectField,
TextField,
} from 'redux-form-antd'
class MyForm extends Component {
render() {
return (
<form>
<Field name="username" component={TextField} placeholder="Street"/>
</form>
)
}
}
// Decorate with redux-form
MyForm = reduxForm({
form: 'myForm'
})(MyForm)
export default MyForm
or you can check stories code click.
getRenderedComponent()
Returns a reference to the UI component that has been rendered. This is useful for
calling instance methods on the UI components. For example, if you wanted to focus on
the
username element when your form mounts, you could do:
componentWillMount() {
this.refs.firstField
.getRenderedComponent()
.focus()
}
as long as you specified a
ref and
withRef on your
Field component.
render() {
return (
<form>
...
<Field name="username" component={TextField} withRef ref={r=>(this.textField = r)}/>
...
</form>
)
}
You can use
createComponent and
customMap functions to wrap your custom component.
Usage example:
import { createComponent, customMap } from 'redux-form-antd';
import { InputPasswordViewableComponent } from './components/InputPasswordViewableComponent'; // Your custom component
function mapFunction(mapProps, { input: { onChange } }) {
return {
...mapProps,
onChange: event => onChange(event.nativeEvent.target.value)
};
}
const textFieldMap = customMap(mapFunction);
export const InputPasswordViewable = createComponent(InputPasswordViewableComponent, textFieldMap);
createComponent creates FormItem wrapper and attaches validate status handler.
customMap maps redux-form Field props
to ant.design form fields props.
You can omit customMap's attribute, in such case default mapping will be applied.
If you specify a map function, then it should return an object with required
properties for ant's FormItem and your component. The signature of map function
is
(mapProps, props) => ({...mapProps}), where
mapProps - default mapping
properties,
props - redux-form's Field properties.
inspired by redux-form-material-ui by erikras