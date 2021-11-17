openbase logo
redux-form

by redux-form
8.3.8 (see all)

A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store

Overview

Readme

redux-form

You build great forms, but do you know HOW users use your forms? Find out with Form Nerd! Professional analytics from the creator of Redux Form.

redux-form works with React Redux to enable an html form in React to use Redux to store all of its state.

⚠️ ATTENTION ⚠️

If you're just getting started with your application and are looking for a form solution, the general consensus of the community is that you should not put your form state in Redux. The author of Redux Form took all of the lessons he learned about form use cases from maintaining Redux Form and built 🏁 React Final Form, which he recommends you use if you are just starting your project. It's also pretty easy to migrate to from Redux Form, because the <Field> component APIs are so similar. Here is a blog post where he explains his reasoning, or there are two talks if you prefer video. Formik is also a nice solution.

The only good reason, in the author's view, to use Redux Form in your application is if you need really tight coupling of your form data with Redux, specifically if you need to subscribe to it and modify it from parts of your application far from your form component, e.g. on another route. If you don't have that requirement, use 🏁 React Final Form.

Installation

npm install --save redux-form

Documentation

🏖 Code Sandboxes 🏖

You can play around with redux-form in these sandbox versions of the Examples.

Videos

Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Slow
Hard to Use
Great Documentation

Forms are just not meant to exist within Redux. They have no business being a part of global state. It makes for more complex code than is required. There are plenty of form competitors out there that are compatible with React and I would recommend over this. Saying that, if you have an app which is completely bought into react and you're just looking for something to fit into your existing eco system that will reap the benefits of anything you've built on top of redux than this is the strongest contender that I know of. The documentation and development of this library made it what used to be the go to choice even for applications that didn't have redux in the past.

Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Hard to Use
Slow

I don't recommend using this package, as you will spend more time wondering what's going on rather than developing your app. It is a pain to set up, you end up in weird scenarios where it doesn't work because of a mistake that is very easy to make, and the API feels very outdated. I recommend using react-hook-form.

shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 21, 2020
Abandoned
Slow

I have tested this library a couple of months ago. If you have no idea about redux it can be hard to implement in the project. Also, it is a bit slower. There are some great libraries like react-hook-form, formika, etc. Try to use those packages.

Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Slow
Hard to Use

This used to be very popular before proper context and hooks. It's very feature-rich with proper docs, but the usage of redux fundamentally adds performance implications. If you're starting today - don't use this, use alternatives like formik, react-final-form, etc.

Sanskar SethRanchi41 Ratings86 Reviews
Coder 📝 | Developer 💻 | Open Source ❤️ | Learner 😀
1 year ago
Highly Customizable
Slow
Great Documentation
Hard to Use

I will not recommend using this while working on small or medium scaled projects. I think using this is not good as it is very complex as well as slow. There are many other packages that we can use instead of this.

