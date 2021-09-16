Redux middleware for Flipper. It can log redux actions and show inside Flipper using flipper-plugin-redux-debugger.
react-native >= 0.62, flipper support is enabled by default
react-native < 0.62, follow these steps to setup your app
react-native-flipper in your React Native app:
yarn add redux-flipper react-native-flipper
# for iOS
cd ios && pod install
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
const middlewares = [
/* other middlewares */
];
if (__DEV__) {
const createDebugger = require('redux-flipper').default;
middlewares.push(createDebugger());
}
const store = createStore(RootReducer, applyMiddleware(...middlewares));
Manage Plugins > Install Plugins > search "redux-debugger" > Install
Many times you are only interested in certain part of the Redux state when debugging. You can pass array of string which have to match to the root key of the Redux state.
For example if Redux schema is something like this and you are only interested in user then you can whitelist only that part of the state
type ReduxState = {
todos: string[];
notifications: string[];
user: {
name: string;
};
};
let reduxDebugger = createDebugger({ stateWhitelist: ['user'] });
If you app has very big state tree it is also good idea to whitelist certain keys from Redux state otherwise Flipper can be very slow.
Redux Debugger does not support cyclic reference objects by default as resolving it makes application slow. This feature can be enabled by passing
{ resolveCyclic: true } into
createDebugger.
This is just a temporary solution if debugging is urgent. It is advisable to restructure your redux state structure.
For more information about cyclic reference, visit MDN Cyclic Object.
let reduxDebugger = createDebugger({ resolveCyclic: true });
You may specify an actions blacklist the same way as with React Native Debugger, by providing an
array of strings to match against the action.type field.
This feature can be enabled by passing
{ actionsBlacklist } into
createDebugger,
where
actionsBlacklist is an array of strings.
For example:
const actionsBlacklist = ['EVENTS/', 'LOCAL/setClock'];
const reduxDebugger = createDebugger({ actionsBlacklist });
This will exclude any actions that contain the substrings in the blacklist. So an action with type
EVENTS/foo will not be sent to the redux debugger flipper plugin, but an action with type
LOCAL/anotherAction will.
Just another reason to love Flipper. When it comes to react-native projects, mostly I use redux. And this tool helped me a lot in debugging the redux store and actions without slowing down the app in development.
If you are also like me who don’t want unnecessary logs in the code and find it difficult to shortlist the logs in native apps then redux-flipper is a life saver for you. It easily debugs IOS,Android for your native apps.Integration is super easy