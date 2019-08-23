Redux action creators for displaying flash messages.

This library provides a simple way to manage flash messages in Redux applications. It includes action creators for creating configurable flash messages as well as selectors for accessing those messages from anywhere in your application.

Example

import { applyMiddleware, createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux' import { reducer as flashReducer, middleware as flashMiddleware, flashMessage, getFlashMessages, } from 'redux-flash' const reducer = combineReducers({ flash : flashReducer ... }) const store = createStore(reducer, {}, applyMiddleware(flashMiddleware())) const action = flashMessage( 'This is a test message!' ) store.dispatch(action) const state = store.getState() getFlashMessages(state)

API

Action creators

redux-flash exposes the following action creators:

flashMessage(message, options) : Create a flash message with a given message string.

: Create a flash message with a given message string. flashErrorMessage(message, options) : Create a flash message with the isError option flag set to true .

: Create a flash message with the option flag set to . flashSuccessMessage(message, options) : An alias for flashMessage() .

: An alias for . clearMessages() : Clear all flash messages.

: Clear all flash messages. removeMessage(messageID) : Clear a particular flash message.

The options object passed to these action creators may contain the following attributes:

push : A flag indicating that only the new message should be shown. Internally calls clearMessages() before adding the new message.

: A flag indicating that only the new message should be shown. Internally calls before adding the new message. isError : A flag indicating whether the message is an error message.

: A flag indicating whether the message is an error message. timeout : A timeout (ms) after which the message will be removed (default: 3000 ). If this value is false , the message will persist indefinitely.

: A timeout (ms) after which the message will be removed (default: ). If this value is , the message will persist indefinitely. props : Any additional values to pass to the message object.

Middleware

You can also modify the behavior of flash messages globally by passing options to the flash middleware:

const flashOptions = { timeout : 5000 } const store = createStore(reducer, {}, applyMiddleware(flashMiddleware(flashOptions))))

The options object passed to the middleware may contain the following attributes:

timeout : A timeout (ms) after which the message will be removed (default: 3000 ).

: A timeout (ms) after which the message will be removed (default: ). props : Default props that will be merged with each message's props.

Selectors

redux-flash exposes the following state selectors:

getFlashMessages : Retrieves all flash messages from the state.

: Retrieves all flash messages from the state. getSuccessMessages : Retrieves all flash messages from the state where isError: false .

: Retrieves all flash messages from the state where . getErrorMessages : Retrieves all flash messages from the state where isError: true .

: Retrieves all flash messages from the state where . getLatestMessage : Retrieves the last flash message that was added to the state.

Message objects returned by these selectors will have the following format:

{ id : 1495649041702 , message : 'This is a test message!' , isError : false , props : {} }

A PropType for this object is exported from this module as flashMessageType .

Reducer

redux-flash exposes a reducer to handle the actions it creates. This reducer must be attached to your root reducer using the key flash in order for the library to function (see example).

Displaying messages in the view

redux-flash only handles the creation and storage of flash messages, and contains no display logic. Here's a simple example of how such logic could be implemented using react-redux :