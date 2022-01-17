Redux First History - Make Redux 100% SINGLE-AND-ONLY source of truth!
Redux history binding for
react-router
@reach/router
wouter
react-router -
@reach/router -
wouter in the same app! See Demo.
Compatible with
immer -
redux-immer -
redux-immutable.
🎉 A smaller, faster, optionated, issue-free alternative to
connected-react-router
While working with relatively large projects, it's quite common to use both
redux and
react-router.
So you may have components that take location from the redux store, others that take location from router context, and others from withRouter HOC.
This can generate sync issues, due to the fact that many components are updated at different times. In addition, React shallowCompare rendering optimization will not work as it should.
With
redux-first-history, you can mix components that get history from wherever,
they will always be tunneled to state.router.location !
Use whatever you like. History will just work as it should.
//react-router v5 - v6
useLocation() === state.router.location
//react-router v5
this.props.history.location === state.router.location
this.props.location === state.router.location
withRouter.props.location === state.router.location
//react-router v4
this.context.router.history.location === state.router.location
this.context.route.location === state.router.location
//@reach/router
this.props.location === state.router.location
//wouter - pathname
useLocation()[0] === state.router.location.pathname
Mix redux, redux-saga, react-router, @reach/router & wouter
without any synchronization issue!
Why? Because there is no synchronization at all! There is only one history: reduxHistory!
react-router v5: https://wy5qw1125l.codesandbox.io/
react-router v6: https://uccuw.csb.app/
LOCATION_CHANGE and push actions (taken from RRR)
Using npm:
$ npm install --save redux-first-history
Or yarn:
$ yarn add redux-first-history
store.js
import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from "redux";
import { composeWithDevTools } from "redux-devtools-extension";
import { createReduxHistoryContext, reachify } from "redux-first-history";
import { createWouterHook } from "redux-first-history/wouter";
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history';
const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({
history: createBrowserHistory(),
//other options if needed
});
export const store = createStore(
combineReducers({
router: routerReducer
//... reducers //your reducers!
}),
composeWithDevTools(
applyMiddleware(routerMiddleware)
)
);
export const history = createReduxHistory(store);
//if you use @reach/router
export const reachHistory = reachify(history);
//if you use wouter
export const wouterUseLocation = createWouterHook(history);
store.js (with @reduxjs/toolkit)
import { combineReducers } from "redux";
import { configureStore } from "@reduxjs/toolkit";
import { createReduxHistoryContext } from "redux-first-history";
import { createBrowserHistory } from "history";
const {
createReduxHistory,
routerMiddleware,
routerReducer
} = createReduxHistoryContext({ history: createBrowserHistory() });
export const store = configureStore({
reducer: combineReducers({
router: routerReducer
}),
middleware: [routerMiddleware]
});
export const history = createReduxHistory(store);
app.js
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Provider, connect } from "react-redux";
import { Router } from "react-router-dom";
import { store, history } from "./store";
const App = () => (
<Provider store={store}>
<Router history={history}>
//.....
</Router>
</Provider>
);
export default App;
app.js (react-router v6)
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Provider } from "react-redux";
import { HistoryRouter as Router } from "redux-first-history/rr6";
import { store, history } from "./store";
const App = () => (
<Provider store={store}>
<Router history={history}>
//.....
</Router>
</Provider>
);
export default App;
saga.js (react-saga)
import { put } from "redux-saga/effects";
import { push } from "redux-first-history";
function* randomFunction() {
//....
yield put(push(YOUR_ROUTE_PATH));
//....
}
slice.js (in a Thunk with @reduxjs/toolkit)
import { push } from "redux-first-history";
export const RandomThunk = (dispatch) => {
//....
dispatch(push(YOUR_ROUTE_PATH));
//....
}
react-router-redux or
connected-react-router (in this case you have only to replace the import!)
export const createReduxHistoryContext = ({
history,
routerReducerKey = 'router',
reduxTravelling = false,
selectRouterState = null,
savePreviousLocations = 0,
batch = null,
reachGlobalHistory = null
})
|key
|optional
|description
|history
|no
|The
createBrowserHistory object - v4.x/v5.x
|routerReducerKey
|yes
|if you don't like
router name for reducer.
|reduxTravelling
|yes
|if you want to play with redux-dev-tools :D.
|selectRouterState
|yes
|custom selector for router state. With redux-immutable selectRouterState = state => state.get("router")
|savePreviousLocations
|yes
|if > 0 add the key "previousLocation" to state.router, with the last N locations. [{location,action}, ...]
|batch
|yes
|a batch function for batching states updates with history updates. Prevent top-down updates on react : usage
import { unstable_batchedUpdates } from 'react-dom';
batch = unstable_batchedUpdates
|reachGlobalHistory
|yes
|globalHistory object from
@reach/router - support imperatively
navigate of @reach/router -
import { navigate } from '@reach/router' : usage
import { globalHistory } from '@reach/router';
reachGlobalHistory = globalHistory
import { createReduxHistoryContext, reachify } from "redux-first-history";
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history';
import { globalHistory } from '@reach/router';
const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({
history: createBrowserHistory(),
reachGlobalHistory: globalHistory,
//other options if needed
});
import { createReduxHistoryContext, reachify } from "redux-first-history";
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history';
import { unstable_batchedUpdates } from 'react-dom';
const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({
history: createBrowserHistory(),
batch: unstable_batchedUpdates,
//other options if needed
});
