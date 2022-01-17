openbase logo
rfh

redux-first-history

by Salvatore Ravidà
5.0.7 (see all)

Redux history binding support react-router - @reach/router - wouter

Readme

redux-first-history


Redux First History - Make Redux 100% SINGLE-AND-ONLY source of truth!

Redux history binding for

Compatible with immer - redux-immer - redux-immutable.

🎉 A smaller, faster, optionated, issue-free alternative to connected-react-router

Table of Contents

Main Goal

While working with relatively large projects, it's quite common to use both redux and react-router.

So you may have components that take location from the redux store, others that take location from router context, and others from withRouter HOC.

This can generate sync issues, due to the fact that many components are updated at different times. In addition, React shallowCompare rendering optimization will not work as it should.

With redux-first-history, you can mix components that get history from wherever, they will always be tunneled to state.router.location !

Use whatever you like. History will just work as it should.

//react-router v5 - v6
useLocation() === state.router.location

//react-router v5
this.props.history.location === state.router.location
this.props.location === state.router.location
withRouter.props.location === state.router.location

//react-router v4
this.context.router.history.location === state.router.location
this.context.route.location === state.router.location

//@reach/router
this.props.location === state.router.location

//wouter - pathname
useLocation()[0] === state.router.location.pathname

Mix redux, redux-saga, react-router, @reach/router & wouter without any synchronization issue!
Why? Because there is no synchronization at all! There is only one history: reduxHistory!

  • One way data-flow
  • One unique source of truth
  • No more location issues!

Edit Redux-First Router Demo

Demo

Main Features

  • 100% one source of truth (store)
  • No synchronization depending on rendering lifecycle (ConnectedRouter)
  • No React dependency (we want history to be always in store!)
  • 100% one-way data flow (only dispatch actions!)
  • Improve React shallowCompare as there is only one "location"
  • Support react-router v4 / v5 / v6
  • Support @reach/router 1.x
  • Support wouter 2.x
  • Support mix react-router, @reach/router & wouter in the same app!
  • Fast migration from an existing project, with the same LOCATION_CHANGE and push actions (taken from RRR)
  • Handle Redux Travelling from dev tools (that's nonsense in production, but at the end of the day this decision it's up to you ...)

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install --save redux-first-history

Or yarn:

$ yarn add redux-first-history

Usage

store.js

import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from "redux";
import { composeWithDevTools } from "redux-devtools-extension";
import { createReduxHistoryContext, reachify } from "redux-first-history";
import { createWouterHook } from "redux-first-history/wouter";
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history';

const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({ 
  history: createBrowserHistory(),
  //other options if needed 
});

export const store = createStore(
  combineReducers({
    router: routerReducer
    //... reducers //your reducers!
  }),
  composeWithDevTools(
    applyMiddleware(routerMiddleware)
  )
);

export const history = createReduxHistory(store);
//if you use @reach/router 
export const reachHistory = reachify(history);
//if you use wouter
export const wouterUseLocation = createWouterHook(history);

store.js (with @reduxjs/toolkit)

import { combineReducers } from "redux";
import { configureStore } from "@reduxjs/toolkit";
import { createReduxHistoryContext } from "redux-first-history";
import { createBrowserHistory } from "history";

const {
  createReduxHistory,
  routerMiddleware,
  routerReducer
} = createReduxHistoryContext({ history: createBrowserHistory() });

export const store = configureStore({
  reducer: combineReducers({
    router: routerReducer
  }),
  middleware: [routerMiddleware]
});

export const history = createReduxHistory(store);

app.js 

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Provider, connect } from "react-redux";
import { Router } from "react-router-dom";
import { store, history } from "./store";

const App = () => (
      <Provider store={store}>
        <Router history={history}>
        //.....
        </Router>
      </Provider>
    );

export default App;

app.js (react-router v6)

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Provider } from "react-redux";
import { HistoryRouter as Router } from "redux-first-history/rr6";
import { store, history } from "./store";

const App = () => (
      <Provider store={store}>
        <Router history={history}>
        //.....
        </Router>
      </Provider>
    );

export default App;

saga.js (react-saga)

import { put } from "redux-saga/effects";
import { push } from "redux-first-history";

function* randomFunction() {
  //....
  yield put(push(YOUR_ROUTE_PATH));
  //....
}

slice.js (in a Thunk with @reduxjs/toolkit)

import { push } from "redux-first-history";

export const RandomThunk = (dispatch) => {
  //....
  dispatch(push(YOUR_ROUTE_PATH));
  //....
}
  • Just a simple Router with no more ConnectedRouter!
  • Probably, you already did connect the Redux store with react-router-redux or connected-react-router (in this case you have only to replace the import!)

Options

export const createReduxHistoryContext = ({
  history, 
  routerReducerKey = 'router', 
  reduxTravelling = false, 
  selectRouterState = null,
  savePreviousLocations = 0,
  batch = null,
  reachGlobalHistory = null
})
keyoptionaldescription
historynoThe createBrowserHistory object - v4.x/v5.x
routerReducerKeyyesif you don't like router name for reducer.
reduxTravellingyesif you want to play with redux-dev-tools :D.
selectRouterStateyescustom selector for router state. With redux-immutable selectRouterState = state => state.get("router")
savePreviousLocationsyesif > 0 add the key "previousLocation" to state.router, with the last N locations. [{location,action}, ...]
batchyesa batch function for batching states updates with history updates. Prevent top-down updates on react : usage import { unstable_batchedUpdates } from 'react-dom'; batch = unstable_batchedUpdates
reachGlobalHistoryyesglobalHistory object from @reach/router - support imperatively navigate of @reach/router - import { navigate } from '@reach/router' : usage import { globalHistory } from '@reach/router'; reachGlobalHistory = globalHistory

Advanced Config

  • Support "navigate" from @reach/router
import { createReduxHistoryContext, reachify } from "redux-first-history";
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history';
import { globalHistory } from '@reach/router';

const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({ 
  history: createBrowserHistory(),
  reachGlobalHistory: globalHistory,
  //other options if needed 
});
  • React batch updates: top-down batch updates for maximum performance. Fix also some updated edge cases.
import { createReduxHistoryContext, reachify } from "redux-first-history";
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history';
import { unstable_batchedUpdates } from 'react-dom';

const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({ 
  history: createBrowserHistory(),
  batch: unstable_batchedUpdates,
  //other options if needed 
});

Feedback

Let me know what do you think!
Enjoy it? Star this project! :D

Credits & Inspiration

  • redux-first-routing
  • react-router-redux
  • connected-react-router

Contributors

See Contributors.

License

MIT License.

