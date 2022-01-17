

Redux First History - Make Redux 100% SINGLE-AND-ONLY source of truth!

Redux history binding for

react-router

@reach/router

wouter

Mix react-router - @reach/router - wouter in the same app! See Demo.

Compatible with immer - redux-immer - redux-immutable .

🎉 A smaller, faster, optionated, issue-free alternative to connected-react-router

Main Goal

While working with relatively large projects, it's quite common to use both redux and react-router .

So you may have components that take location from the redux store, others that take location from router context, and others from withRouter HOC.

This can generate sync issues, due to the fact that many components are updated at different times. In addition, React shallowCompare rendering optimization will not work as it should.

With redux-first-history , you can mix components that get history from wherever, they will always be tunneled to state.router.location !

Use whatever you like. History will just work as it should.

useLocation() === state.router.location this .props.history.location === state.router.location this .props.location === state.router.location withRouter.props.location === state.router.location this .context.router.history.location === state.router.location this .context.route.location === state.router.location this .props.location === state.router.location useLocation()[ 0 ] === state.router.location.pathname

Mix redux, redux-saga, react-router, @reach/router & wouter without any synchronization issue!

Why? Because there is no synchronization at all! There is only one history: reduxHistory!

One way data-flow

One unique source of truth

No more location issues!

Demo

Main Features

100% one source of truth (store)

No synchronization depending on rendering lifecycle (ConnectedRouter)

No React dependency (we want history to be always in store!)

100% one-way data flow (only dispatch actions!)

Improve React shallowCompare as there is only one "location"

Support react-router v4 / v5 / v6

Support @reach/router 1.x

Support wouter 2.x

Support mix react-router, @reach/router & wouter in the same app!

Fast migration from an existing project, with the same LOCATION_CHANGE and push actions (taken from RRR)

and push actions (taken from RRR) Handle Redux Travelling from dev tools (that's nonsense in production, but at the end of the day this decision it's up to you ...)

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install

Or yarn:

$ yarn add redux-first-history

Usage

store.js

import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from "redux" ; import { composeWithDevTools } from "redux-devtools-extension" ; import { createReduxHistoryContext, reachify } from "redux-first-history" ; import { createWouterHook } from "redux-first-history/wouter" ; import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history' ; const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({ history : createBrowserHistory(), }); export const store = createStore( combineReducers({ router : routerReducer }), composeWithDevTools( applyMiddleware(routerMiddleware) ) ); export const history = createReduxHistory(store); export const reachHistory = reachify(history); export const wouterUseLocation = createWouterHook(history);

store.js (with @reduxjs/toolkit)

import { combineReducers } from "redux" ; import { configureStore } from "@reduxjs/toolkit" ; import { createReduxHistoryContext } from "redux-first-history" ; import { createBrowserHistory } from "history" ; const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({ history : createBrowserHistory() }); export const store = configureStore({ reducer : combineReducers({ router : routerReducer }), middleware : [routerMiddleware] }); export const history = createReduxHistory(store);

app.js

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { Provider, connect } from "react-redux" ; import { Router } from "react-router-dom" ; import { store, history } from "./store" ; const App = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < Router history = {history} > //..... </ Router > </ Provider > ); export default App;

app.js (react-router v6)

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { Provider } from "react-redux" ; import { HistoryRouter as Router } from "redux-first-history/rr6" ; import { store, history } from "./store" ; const App = () => ( < Provider store = {store} > < Router history = {history} > //..... </ Router > </ Provider > ); export default App;

saga.js (react-saga)

import { put } from "redux-saga/effects" ; import { push } from "redux-first-history" ; function * randomFunction ( ) { yield put(push(YOUR_ROUTE_PATH)); }

slice.js (in a Thunk with @reduxjs/toolkit)

import { push } from "redux-first-history" ; export const RandomThunk = ( dispatch ) => { dispatch(push(YOUR_ROUTE_PATH)); }

Just a simple Router with no more ConnectedRouter!

Probably, you already did connect the Redux store with react-router-redux or connected-react-router (in this case you have only to replace the import!)

Options

export const createReduxHistoryContext = ({ history, routerReducerKey = 'router' , reduxTravelling = false , selectRouterState = null , savePreviousLocations = 0 , batch = null , reachGlobalHistory = null })

key optional description history no The createBrowserHistory object - v4.x/v5.x routerReducerKey yes if you don't like router name for reducer. reduxTravelling yes if you want to play with redux-dev-tools :D. selectRouterState yes custom selector for router state. With redux-immutable selectRouterState = state => state.get("router") savePreviousLocations yes if > 0 add the key "previousLocation" to state.router, with the last N locations. [{location,action}, ...] batch yes a batch function for batching states updates with history updates. Prevent top-down updates on react : usage import { unstable_batchedUpdates } from 'react-dom'; batch = unstable_batchedUpdates reachGlobalHistory yes globalHistory object from @reach/router - support imperatively navigate of @reach/router - import { navigate } from '@reach/router' : usage import { globalHistory } from '@reach/router'; reachGlobalHistory = globalHistory

Advanced Config

Support "navigate" from @reach/router

import { createReduxHistoryContext, reachify } from "redux-first-history" ; import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history' ; import { globalHistory } from '@reach/router' ; const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({ history : createBrowserHistory(), reachGlobalHistory : globalHistory, });

React batch updates: top-down batch updates for maximum performance. Fix also some updated edge cases.

import { createReduxHistoryContext, reachify } from "redux-first-history" ; import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history' ; import { unstable_batchedUpdates } from 'react-dom' ; const { createReduxHistory, routerMiddleware, routerReducer } = createReduxHistoryContext({ history : createBrowserHistory(), batch : unstable_batchedUpdates, });

Feedback

Let me know what do you think!

Enjoy it? Star this project! :D

Credits & Inspiration

redux-first-routing

react-router-redux

connected-react-router

Contributors

See Contributors.

License

MIT License.