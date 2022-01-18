Redux bindings for Firestore. Provides low-level API used in other libraries such as react-redux-firebase
npm install redux-firestore --save
This assumes you are using npm as your package manager.
If you're not, you can access the library on unpkg, download it, or point your package manager to it. Theres more on this in the Builds section below
Most likely, you'll want react bindings, for that you will need react-redux-firebase. You can install the current version it by running:
npm install --save react-redux-firebase
react-redux-firebase provides
withFirestore and
firestoreConnect higher order components, which handle automatically calling
redux-firestore internally based on component's lifecycle (i.e. mounting/un-mounting)
import { createStore, combineReducers, compose } from 'redux';
import { reduxFirestore, firestoreReducer } from 'redux-firestore';
import firebase from 'firebase/app';
import 'firebase/auth';
import 'firebase/database';
import 'firebase/firestore';
const firebaseConfig = {}; // from Firebase Console
const rfConfig = {}; // optional redux-firestore Config Options
// Initialize firebase instance
firebase.initializeApp(firebaseConfig);
// Initialize Cloud Firestore through Firebase
firebase.firestore();
// Add reduxFirestore store enhancer to store creator
const createStoreWithFirebase = compose(
reduxFirestore(firebase, rfConfig), // firebase instance as first argument, rfConfig as optional second
)(createStore);
// Add Firebase to reducers
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
firestore: firestoreReducer,
});
// Create store with reducers and initial state
const initialState = {};
const store = createStoreWithFirebase(rootReducer, initialState);
Then pass store to your component's context using react-redux's
Provider:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
render(
<Provider store={store}>
<MyRootComponent />
</Provider>,
rootEl,
);
It is common to make react components "functional" meaning that the component is just a function instead of being a
class which
extends React.Component. This can be useful, but can limit usage of lifecycle hooks and other features of Component Classes.
recompose helps solve this by providing Higher Order Component functions such as
withContext,
lifecycle, and
withHandlers.
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import {
compose,
withHandlers,
lifecycle,
withContext,
getContext,
} from 'recompose';
const withStore = compose(
withContext({ store: PropTypes.object }, () => {}),
getContext({ store: PropTypes.object }),
);
const enhance = compose(
withStore,
withHandlers({
loadData: props => () => props.store.firestore.get('todos'),
onDoneClick: props => (key, done = false) =>
props.store.firestore.update(`todos/${key}`, { done }),
onNewSubmit: props => newTodo =>
props.store.firestore.add('todos', { ...newTodo, owner: 'Anonymous' }),
}),
lifecycle({
componentDidMount(props) {
props.loadData();
},
}),
connect(({ firebase }) => ({
// state.firebase
todos: firebase.ordered.todos,
})),
);
export default enhance(SomeComponent);
For more information on using recompose visit the docs
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { watchEvents, unWatchEvents } from './actions/query';
import { getEventsFromInput, createCallable } from './utils';
class Todos extends Component {
static contextTypes = {
store: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
};
componentDidMount() {
const { firestore } = this.context.store;
firestore.get('todos');
}
render() {
return (
<div>
{todos.map(todo => (
<div key={todo.id}>{JSON.stringify(todo)}</div>
))}
</div>
);
}
}
export default connect(state => ({
todos: state.firestore.ordered.todos,
}))(Todos);
The
store.firestore instance created by the
reduxFirestore enhancer extends Firebase's JS API for Firestore. This means all of the methods regularly available through
firebase.firestore() and the statics available from
firebase.firestore are available. Certain methods (such as
get,
set, and
onSnapshot) have a different API since they have been extended with action dispatching. The methods which have dispatch actions are listed below:
store.firestore.get({ collection: 'cities' }),
// store.firestore.get({ collection: 'cities', doc: 'SF' }), // doc
store.firestore.set({ collection: 'cities', doc: 'SF' }, { name: 'San Francisco' }),
store.firestore.add({ collection: 'cities' }, { name: 'Some Place' }),
const itemUpdates = {
some: 'value',
updatedAt: store.firestore.FieldValue.serverTimestamp()
}
store.firestore.update({ collection: 'cities', doc: 'SF' }, itemUpdates),
store.firestore.delete({ collection: 'cities', doc: 'SF' }),
store.firestore
.runTransaction(t => {
return t.get(cityRef).then(doc => {
// Add one person to the city population
const newPopulation = doc.data().population + 1;
t.update(cityRef, { population: newPopulation });
});
})
.then(result => {
// TRANSACTION_SUCCESS action dispatched
console.log('Transaction success!');
})
.catch(err => {
// TRANSACTION_FAILURE action dispatched
console.log('Transaction failure:', err);
});
Each of these functions take a queryOptions object with options as described in the Query Options section of this README. Some simple query options examples are used here for better comprehension.
props.store.firestore.get({ collection: 'cities' }),
// store.firestore.get({ collection: 'cities', doc: 'SF' }), // doc
store.firestore.onSnapshot({ collection: 'cities' }),
// store.firestore.setListener({ collection: 'cities' }), // alias
// store.firestore.setListener({ collection: 'cities', doc: 'SF' }), // doc
store.firestore.setListeners([
{ collection: 'cities' },
{ collection: 'users' },
]),
After setting a listener/multiple listeners, you can unset them with the following two functions. In order to unset a specific listener, you must pass the same queryOptions object given to onSnapshot/setListener(s).
store.firestore.unsetListener({ collection: 'cities' }),
// of for any number of listeners at once :
store.firestore.unsetListeners([query1Options, query2Options]),
// here query1Options as in { collection: 'cities' } for example
{ collection: 'cities' },
// or string equivalent
// store.firestore.get('cities'),
{ collection: 'cities', doc: 'SF' },
// or string equivalent
// props.store.firestore.get('cities/SF'),
{
collection: 'cities',
doc: 'SF',
subcollections: [{ collection: 'zipcodes' }],
storeAs: 'SF-zipcodes' // make sure to include this
},
NOTE:
storeAs is now required for subcollections. This is to more closely match the logic of the upcoming major release (v1) which stores all collections, even subcollections, at the top level of
data and
ordered state slices.
{ collectionGroup: 'landmarks' },
// does not support string equivalent
Note: When nesting sub-collections,
storeAs should be used for more optimal state updates.
To create a single
where call, pass a single argument array to the
where parameter:
{
collection: 'cities',
where: ['state', '==', 'CA']
},
Multiple
where queries are as simple as passing multiple argument arrays (each one representing a
where call):
{
collection: 'cities',
where: [
['state', '==', 'CA'],
['population', '<', 100000]
]
},
Firestore doesn't allow you to create
or style queries. Instead, you should pass in multiple queries and compose your data.
['sally', 'john', 'peter'].map(friendId => ({
collection: 'users',
where: [
['id', '==', friendId],
['isOnline', '==', true]
]
storeAs: 'onlineFriends'
}));
Since the results must be composed, a query like this is unable to be properly ordered. The results should be pulled from
data.
Can only be used with collections
To create a single
orderBy call, pass a single argument array to
orderBy
{
collection: 'cities',
orderBy: ['state'],
// orderBy: 'state' // string notation can also be used
},
Multiple
orderBys are as simple as passing multiple argument arrays (each one representing a
orderBy call)
{
collection: 'cities',
orderBy: [
['state'],
['population', 'desc']
]
},
Can only be used with collections
Limit the query to a certain number of results
{
collection: 'cities',
limit: 10
},
Can only be used with collections
Creates a new query where the results start at the provided document (inclusive)
{
collection: 'cities',
orderBy: 'population',
startAt: 1000000
},
Can only be used with collections. Types can be a string, number, Date object, or an array of these types, but not a Firestore Document Snapshot
Creates a new query where the results start after the provided document (exclusive)...
From Firebase's
startAfter docs
{
collection: 'cities',
orderBy: [['state', 'asc'],['population','desc']]
startAfter: ["CA", 1000000]
},
Note: for the above to return valid results, there must be at least one document with
state = "CA" and
population = 1000000 (i.e. the values idenify "the provided document").
Can only be used with collections. Types can be a string, number, Date object, or an array of these types, but not a Firestore Document Snapshot
Creates a new query where the results end at the provided document (inclusive)...
{
collection: 'cities',
orderBy: 'population',
endAt: 1000000
},
Can only be used with collections. Types can be a string, number, Date object, or an array of these types, but not a Firestore Document Snapshot
Creates a new query where the results end before the provided document (exclusive) ...
From Firebase's
endBefore docs
{
collection: 'cities',
orderBy: 'population',
endBefore: 1000000
},
Can only be used with collections. Types can be a string, number, Date object, or an array of these types, but not a Firestore Document Snapshot
Storing data under a different path within redux is as easy as passing the
storeAs parameter to your query:
{
collection: 'cities',
where: ['state', '==', 'CA'],
storeAs: 'caliCities' // store data in redux under this path instead of "cities"
},
Note: Usage of
"/" and
"." within
storeAs can cause unexpected behavior when attempting to retrieve from redux state
Other Firebase statics (such as FieldValue) are available through the firestore instance:
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import { connect } from 'react-redux'
import {
compose,
withHandlers,
withContext,
getContext
} from 'recompose'
const withStore = compose(
withContext({ store: PropTypes.object }, () => {}),
getContext({ store: PropTypes.object }),
)
const enhance = compose(
withStore,
withHandlers({
onDoneClick: props => (key, done = true) => {
const { firestore } = props.store
return firestore.update(`todos/${key}`, {
done,
updatedAt: firestore.FieldValue.serverTimestamp() // use static from firestore instance
}),
}
})
)
export default enhance(SomeComponent)
Population, made popular in react-redux-firebase, also works with firestore.
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { firestoreConnect, populate } from 'react-redux-firebase';
import {
compose,
withHandlers,
lifecycle,
withContext,
getContext,
} from 'recompose';
const populates = [{ child: 'createdBy', root: 'users' }];
const collection = 'projects';
const withPopulatedProjects = compose(
firestoreConnect(props => [
{
collection,
populates,
},
]),
connect((state, props) => ({
projects: populate(state.firestore, collection, populates),
})),
);
import { withFirestore, populate } from 'react-redux-firebase';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { compose, lifecycle } from 'recompose';
const collection = 'projects';
const populates = [{ child: 'createdBy', root: 'users' }];
const enhance = compose(
withFirestore,
lifecycle({
componentDidMount() {
this.props.firestore.setListener({ collection, populates });
},
}),
connect(({ firestore }) => ({
// state.firestore
todos: firestore.ordered.todos,
})),
);
import { withFirestore, populate } from 'react-redux-firebase';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { compose, lifecycle } from 'recompose';
const collection = 'projects';
const populates = [{ child: 'createdBy', root: 'users' }];
const enhance = compose(
withFirestore,
lifecycle({
componentDidMount() {
this.props.store.firestore.get({ collection, populates });
},
}),
connect(({ firestore }) => ({
// state.firestore
todos: firestore.ordered.todos,
})),
);
Optional configuration options for redux-firestore, provided to reduxFirestore enhancer as optional second argument. Combine any of them together in an object.
Default:
true
Whether or not to use
console.error to log listener error objects. Errors from listeners are helpful to developers on multiple occasions including when index needs to be added.
Default:
'firestore'
Namespace under which enhancer places internal instance on redux store (i.e.
store.firestore).
Default:
false
Whether or not to allow multiple listeners to be attached for the same query. If a function is passed the arguments it receives are
listenerToAttach,
currentListeners, and the function should return a boolean.
Default:
null
Values to preserve from state when DELETE_SUCCESS action is dispatched. Note that this will not prevent the LISTENER_RESPONSE action from removing items from state.ordered if you have a listener attached.
Default:
null
Values to preserve from state when LISTENER_ERROR action is dispatched.
Default:
null
Arguments:
(queryOption, dispatch, firebase)
Function run when attempting to delete a collection. If not provided (default) delete promise will be rejected with "Only documents can be deleted" unless. This is due to the fact that Collections can not be deleted from a client, it should instead be handled within a cloud function (which can be called by providing a promise to
onAttemptCollectionDelete that calls the cloud function).
Default:
true
Whether or not to merge data within
orderedReducer.
Default:
true
Whether or not to merge data from document listener updates within
orderedReducer.
Default:
true
Whether or not to merge data from collection listener updates within
orderedReducer.
Most commonly people consume Redux Firestore as a CommonJS module. This module is what you get when you import redux in a Webpack, Browserify, or a Node environment.
If you don't use a module bundler, it's also fine. The redux-firestore npm package includes precompiled production and development UMD builds in the dist folder. They can be used directly without a bundler and are thus compatible with many popular JavaScript module loaders and environments. For example, you can drop a UMD build as a
<script> tag on the page. The UMD builds make Redux Firestore available as a
window.ReduxFirestore global variable.
It can be imported like so:
<script src="../node_modules/redux-firestore/dist/redux-firestore.min.js"></script>
<!-- or through cdn: <script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-firestore@latest/dist/redux-firestore.min.js"></script> -->
<script>
console.log('redux firestore:', window.ReduxFirestore);
</script>
Note: In an effort to keep things simple, the wording from this explanation was modeled after the installation section of the Redux Docs.
How do I update a document within a subcollection?
Provide
subcollections config the same way you do while querying:
props.firestore.update(
{
collection: 'cities',
doc: 'SF',
subcollections: [{ collection: 'counties', doc: 'San Mateo' }],
},
{ some: 'changes' },
);
How do I get auth state in redux?
You will most likely want to use
react-redux-firebase or another redux/firebase connector. For more information please visit the complementary package section.
Are there Higher Order Components for use with React?
react-redux-firebase contains
firebaseConnect,
firestoreConnect,
withFirebase and
withFirestore HOCs. For more information please visit the complementary package section.
