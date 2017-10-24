Motivation

There aren't any simple yet customizable file uploader packages that would work nicely with Redux. redux-file-upload is here to fill the gap!

Install

npm install --save redux-file-upload

Please note - a middleware that passes dispatch to actions, e.g. redux-thunk, redux-promise-middleware, is required for this package to work properly.

API

The package exposes the following:

actions - you can use these to implement your own custom logic if you need (e.g. add more dropzones for a single uploader). Check the source code to see what actions are available.

- you can use these to implement your own custom logic if you need (e.g. add more dropzones for a single uploader). Check the source code to see what actions are available. reducer - add this to your composed reducer.

- add this to your composed reducer. FileUpload - the main component (see its API below).

- the main component (see its API below). UploadingDocument - an immutable record representing the way a generic document is represented in store.

- an immutable record representing the way a generic document is represented in store. UploadingImage - an immutable record representing the way an image is represented in store.

FileUpload API

Below are the props you can pass to the file upload component.

allowedFileTypes

An array with filetypes that can be uploaded using the file upload. There are several that will be recognized automatically as images (jpg, jpeg, png, gif, tiff).

className

The component will be wrapped in a div with this class.

data

Object with any additional data that will be sent along with the files to the endpoint.

dropzoneActiveStyle

Style used when user hovers over the dropzone.

dropzoneId (required)

Each file uploader on the package needs a unique ID. This value is also used as an identifier in the reducer unless the identifier prop is specified (see below).

identifier

If specified, uploaded files will be organized in the store using this value. Specifying the same value for multiple file upload components allows you to have multiple dropzones for the same file upload on one page.

multiple

Specifies whether the file upload allows more than one file being added at one time.

url (required)

The URL to which the files will be POSTed.

You can also pass something as children to the component (for example an upload button).

Example

import { FileUpload } from 'redux-file-upload' <FileUpload allowedFileTypes={[ 'jpg' , 'pdf' ]} data={{ type : 'picture' }} dropzoneId= "fileUpload" url= "https:/url.org/api/docs/upload" > < button > Click or drag here </ button > </ FileUpload >

Browser compatibility

The component should work in all modern browsers including IE11+.

License

MIT 2016

