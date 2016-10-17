Redux Falcor connects Redux applications to the Falcor API.
To install:
npm install --save redux-falcor
First include
redux-falcor in the initial setup of your application.
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { reducer as falcorReducer } from 'redux-falcor';
const reducers = combineReducers({
falcor: falcorReducer,
// Other reducers here
});
const store = finalCreateStore(reducers);
Next attach the
FalcorProvider at the top level of your react application.
import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
import { FalcorProvider } from 'redux-falcor';
import { Model } from 'falcor';
import store from './store'; // Your redux store
// The falcor model that redux-falcor will query
const falcor = new Model({
cache: {
// Optional data here
}
});
const application = (
<Provider store={store}>
<FalcorProvider store={store} falcor={falcor}>
{/* The rest here */}
</FalcorProvider>
</Provider>
);
React.render(application, document.getElementById('app'));
With that in place we can now connect our components to the falcor-store
provided by
redux-falcor. This should feel familiar to
react-redux.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { reduxFalcor } from 'redux-falcor';
import App from './App';
class AppContainer extends Component {
fetchFalcorDeps() {
return this.props.falcor.get(
['currentUser', App.queries.user()],
);
}
handleClick(event) {
event.preventDefault();
this.props.falcor.call(['some', 'path']).then(() => {
console.log('Some path called');
}).catch(() => {
console.error('Some path failed');
});
}
render() {
return (
<App
handleClick={this.handleClick.bind(this)}
currentUser={this.props.currentUser}
/>
);
}
}
function mapStateToProps(state) {
return {
currentUser: state.falcor.currentUser || {}
};
}
export default connect(
mapStateToProps,
)(reduxFalcor(AppContainer));
You can see
reduxFalcor has done two things for us. First off, our Falcor
model has been provided to our Component via the
falcor prop. This is useful
for creating event handlers that call out to our
falcor-router.
Secondly, if we define the method
fetchFalcorDeps,
redux-falcor will
automatically call that function when the component is first mounted to the DOM
as well as whenever the Falcor cache has been invalidated. This method should
return a promise that fetches all of our Falcor dependencies for this
component.
Warning
Because Falcor is intrinsically asynchronous, your code can not rely on any one
piece of state being present when rendering. In the example above we give
a default for
currentUser when we haven't fetched that piece of data yet.
This library was heavy influenced by @gaearon and his work on
react-redux(https://github.com/rackt/react-redux). I would also like to thank
@trxcllnt for helping solve some of the problems with earlier versions of
redux-falcor. This library would not be as useful as it is now without his
input.
Visit https://supportedsource.org/projects/redux-falcor to get a license.
Depending on your company's size, the license may be free. It is free for individuals.