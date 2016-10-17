openbase logo
rf

redux-falcor

by Eric Koslow
3.0.1 (see all)

Connect your redux front-end to your falcor back-end

Readme

Redux Falcor

Redux Falcor connects Redux applications to the Falcor API.

Change Log

Installation

To install:

npm install --save redux-falcor

Usage

First include redux-falcor in the initial setup of your application.

import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { reducer as falcorReducer } from 'redux-falcor';

const reducers = combineReducers({
  falcor: falcorReducer,
  // Other reducers here
});


const store = finalCreateStore(reducers);

Next attach the FalcorProvider at the top level of your react application.

import { Provider } from 'react-redux';
import { FalcorProvider } from 'redux-falcor';
import { Model } from 'falcor';
import store from './store'; // Your redux store

// The falcor model that redux-falcor will query
const falcor = new Model({
  cache: {
    // Optional data here
  }
});

const application = (
  <Provider store={store}>
    <FalcorProvider store={store} falcor={falcor}>
      {/* The rest here */}
    </FalcorProvider>
  </Provider>
);

React.render(application, document.getElementById('app'));

With that in place we can now connect our components to the falcor-store provided by redux-falcor. This should feel familiar to react-redux.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { reduxFalcor } from 'redux-falcor';
import App from './App';

class AppContainer extends Component {
  fetchFalcorDeps() {
    return this.props.falcor.get(
      ['currentUser', App.queries.user()],
    );
  }

  handleClick(event) {
    event.preventDefault();

    this.props.falcor.call(['some', 'path']).then(() => {
      console.log('Some path called');
    }).catch(() => {
      console.error('Some path failed');
    });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <App
        handleClick={this.handleClick.bind(this)}
        currentUser={this.props.currentUser}
      />
    );
  }
}

function mapStateToProps(state) {
  return {
    currentUser: state.falcor.currentUser || {}
  };
}

export default connect(
  mapStateToProps,
)(reduxFalcor(AppContainer));

You can see reduxFalcor has done two things for us. First off, our Falcor model has been provided to our Component via the falcor prop. This is useful for creating event handlers that call out to our falcor-router.

Secondly, if we define the method fetchFalcorDeps, redux-falcor will automatically call that function when the component is first mounted to the DOM as well as whenever the Falcor cache has been invalidated. This method should return a promise that fetches all of our Falcor dependencies for this component.

Warning

Because Falcor is intrinsically asynchronous, your code can not rely on any one piece of state being present when rendering. In the example above we give a default for currentUser when we haven't fetched that piece of data yet.

Thanks

This library was heavy influenced by @gaearon and his work on react-redux(https://github.com/rackt/react-redux). I would also like to thank @trxcllnt for helping solve some of the problems with earlier versions of redux-falcor. This library would not be as useful as it is now without his input.

Licence

Visit https://supportedsource.org/projects/redux-falcor to get a license.

Depending on your company's size, the license may be free. It is free for individuals.

