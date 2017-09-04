Better async in Redux with SSR data pre-fetching

Redux-Epic is a library built to do complex/async side-effects and server side rendering(SSR) data pre-fetching using RxJS.

With the release of RxJS@5, I'm recommending everyone move to redux-observable. This library will soon be deprecated as soon as the API is close enough to make the transition easier. With this latest release, we change the API of epics (in a non-breaking way) to make the signatures the same as redux-observable epics.

The last piece of the puzzle is SSR. I've created react-redux-epic to add SSR to Redux Observable in the same fashion as Redux-Epic.

Current Async story in Redux

There are currently two different modes of handling side-effects in Redux. The first is to dispatch actions that are functions or actions that contain some sort of data structure. Here are some common examples:

redux-thunk: dispatch action creators (functions) instead of plain action objects

redux-promise: dispatch promises(or actions containing promises) that are converted to actions

The downside of these two libraries: you are no longer dispatching plain serializable action objects.

The second and cleaner mode is taken by redux-saga. You create sagas (generator functions) and the library converts those sagas to redux middleware. You then dispatch actions normally and the sagas react to those actions.

Redux-Epic makes async better

While Redux-Saga is awesome and a source of inspiration for this library, I've never been sold on generators themselves. They are a great way to create long lived iterables (you pull data out of them), it just doesn't make sense when you want something to push data to you instead. Iterables (generators create iterables) are by definition not reactive but interactive. They require something to be constantly polling (pulling data out) them until they complete.

On the other hand, Observables are reactive! Instead of polling the iterable, we just wait for new actions from our observables and dispatch as normal.

Why create Redux-Epic?

Observables are powerful and proven Allows Redux-Epic to offer a smaller API surface Allows us to easily do server side rendering with data pre-fetching

The Epic approach is a cleaner API Action creators are plain map functions. In other words, they take in data and output actions Components are can be plain mapping functions. Take in data and output html. Complex/Async application logic lives in epics.

Server Side Rendering depends on async side-effects, which is why it's built into Redux-Epic

Observables offer a powerful and functional API. With Redux-Epic we take advantage of this built in power and leave our specific API as small as possible.

Install

npm install --save redux-epic

Basic Usage

Let's create a Epic, a function that returns an observable stream of actions, that handles fetching user data

import { Observable } from 'rx' ; import fetchUser from 'my-cool-ajax-library' ; export default function tickEpic ( actions$ ) { return action$ .filter(action.type === 'FETCH_USER' ) .flatMap( action => { const userId = action.payload; return fetchUser( `/api/user/ ${userId} ` ) .map( user => { return { type : 'UPDATE_USER' , payload : { user : user } }; }) .catch( error => Observable.just({ type : 'FETCH_USER_ERROR' , error : error })); }); }

Now to start using your newly created epic:

import { createEpic } from 'redux-epic' ; import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' import myReducer from './my-reducer' import fetchUserEpic from './fetch-user-epic' const epicMiddleware = createEpic(fetchUserEpic); const store = createStore( myReducer, applyMiddleware(epicMiddleware); );

And that's it! Your epic is now connected to redux store. Now to trigger your epic, you just need to dispatch the 'FETCH_USER' action!

Previous Art

This library is inspired by the following

Redux-Saga: Sagas built using generators

Redux-Saga-RxJS: Sagas using RxJS (No longer maintained)

It's come to my attention the recent changes to the library redux-observable.

Initially redux-observable was very different from redux-epic. They took the same path as redux-thunk, redux-promise, and others where the observable (or promise, or function, or whatever) goes through the dispatch. This was distasteful to me, which is why I went the same route as redux-saga and redux-saga-rxjs, using middleware to intercept and dispatch actions in a fashion that fits the idioms of both Redux and Rx.

It looks like they independently came to the same conclusion in https://github.com/redux-observable/redux-observable/pull/55 and https://github.com/redux-observable/redux-observable/pull/67 and switched to an identical model as mine, even the same name! It's great that we both came to the same conclusions and validates my initial thoughts.

After a conversation with the authors of Redux-Observable, we've decided to join forces. More details to come as to exactly how that would work.

I recommend using Redux-Observable over this library unless you need server side data fetcing today.