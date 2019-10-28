openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
re

redux-entitize

by Leo Selig
0.7.1 (see all)

Manage all entities in a normalized redux state.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-entitize

Automated redux-state management for all your entities.

redux-entitize helps you organize all your entities in unified and normalized state. It ships with:

  • a reducer
  • a set of action creators to populate your state with entity data
  • a set of selectors to retrieve entities from the state

Install

yarn add redux-entitize
# or
npm install --save redux-entitize

Getting Started

1. Define your schemas

You need to tell redux-entitize about all your normalizr-schemas by defining a schemaMap:

// schemaMap.js

import { normalize, schema } from 'normalizr';

const userSchema = new schema.Entity('users');
const commentSchema = new schema.Entity('comments', {
  commenter: userSchema
});

export const schemaMap = {
  users: userSchema,
  comments: commentSchema,
};

2. Add the entities-reducer

// reducers.js

import { createEntitiesReducer } from 'redux-entitize';
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { schemaMap } from './schemaMap';

const entitiesReducer = createEntitiesReducer(schemas);

export const reducers = combineReducers({
  entities: entitiesReducer // must be called entities
  // ... your other reducers
});

Note: In order for the selectors to Just Work™, the state slice must be called entities.

Dispatch update actions

To add new entities or update existing ones, use updateEntityAction / updateEntitiesAction.

To remove an entity from your state, use deleteEntityAction.

// main.js

import { createStore } from 'redux';
import {
  updateEntityAction,
  updateEntitiesAction,
  deleteEntityAction,
} from 'redux-entitize';

import { reducers } from './reducers';

const store = createStore(reducers);

store.dispatch(
  updateEntityAction('users', {
    id: "1234",
    email: "test.user@example.com",
    age: 25,
  })
);

store.dispatch(
  updateEntitiesAction('comments', [{
    id: "567",
    message: "Hello world.",
    commenter: "1234",
  }, {
    id: "890",
    message: "Yet another comment. Even by the same commenter",
    commenter: "1234",
  }])
);

store.dispatch(
  deleteEntityAction('comments', "567");
);

Note: Where these actions are actually dispatched is dependent on how your app is interacting with the API.

Select entities from state

redux-entitize provides a selectors factory to simplify selecting entities from the state. It's strongly recommended to use these, because

  • selected entities will be automatically de-normalized
  • selectors are based on reselect, so they are memoized (otherwise you application will most likely be slow)
  • selectors are meant to remain stable throughout changes of the internal entities-state
// selectors.js

import { createSelectors } from 'redux-entitize';

// Assuming we have that `schemaMap` variable from above when you created your schemas
import { schemaMap } from './schemaMap'

export const selectors = createSelectors(schemaMap)

Import the selectors in your components and render data as you like.

// UserList.js

import React from 'react';
import { connect } from 'react-redux';

import UserList './UserList';
import {
  selectEntity,
  selectEntities
} from './selectors';

function mapStateToProps(state) {
  return {
    // Get all entities of a type
    allUsers: selectEntities(state, 'users'),

    // Get all entities of a type with certain IDs
    // (state.userList.filteredIds === ['id1', 'id2', 'id3'])
    filteredUsers: selectEntities(state, 'users', state.userList.filteredIds),

    // Get a single entity of a type with a certain ID
    // (state.login.userId === 'id123')
    loggedInUser: selectEntity(state, 'users', state.login.userId)
  };
}

export default connect(mapStateToProps)(UserList);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial