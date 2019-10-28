Automated redux-state management for all your entities.

redux-entitize helps you organize all your entities in unified and normalized state. It ships with:

a reducer

a set of action creators to populate your state with entity data

a set of selectors to retrieve entities from the state

Install

yarn add redux-entitize npm install --save redux-entitize

Getting Started

1. Define your schemas

You need to tell redux-entitize about all your normalizr-schemas by defining a schemaMap :

import { normalize, schema } from 'normalizr' ; const userSchema = new schema.Entity( 'users' ); const commentSchema = new schema.Entity( 'comments' , { commenter : userSchema }); export const schemaMap = { users : userSchema, comments : commentSchema, };

2. Add the entities -reducer

import { createEntitiesReducer } from 'redux-entitize' ; import { combineReducers } from 'redux' ; import { schemaMap } from './schemaMap' ; const entitiesReducer = createEntitiesReducer(schemas); export const reducers = combineReducers({ entities : entitiesReducer });

Note: In order for the selectors to Just Work™, the state slice must be called entities .

To add new entities or update existing ones, use updateEntityAction / updateEntitiesAction .

To remove an entity from your state, use deleteEntityAction .

import { createStore } from 'redux' ; import { updateEntityAction, updateEntitiesAction, deleteEntityAction, } from 'redux-entitize' ; import { reducers } from './reducers' ; const store = createStore(reducers); store.dispatch( updateEntityAction( 'users' , { id : "1234" , email : "test.user@example.com" , age : 25 , }) ); store.dispatch( updateEntitiesAction( 'comments' , [{ id : "567" , message : "Hello world." , commenter : "1234" , }, { id : "890" , message : "Yet another comment. Even by the same commenter" , commenter : "1234" , }]) ); store.dispatch( deleteEntityAction( 'comments' , "567" ); );

Note: Where these actions are actually dispatched is dependent on how your app is interacting with the API.

Select entities from state

redux-entitize provides a selectors factory to simplify selecting entities from the state. It's strongly recommended to use these, because

selected entities will be automatically de-normalized

selectors are based on reselect, so they are memoized (otherwise you application will most likely be slow)

selectors are meant to remain stable throughout changes of the internal entities -state

import { createSelectors } from 'redux-entitize' ; import { schemaMap } from './schemaMap' export const selectors = createSelectors(schemaMap)

Import the selectors in your components and render data as you like.