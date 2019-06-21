Connect your App State changes directly to your Redux store!

Installation

npm install --save redux-enhancer-react- native -appstate

Usage

When you create your Redux store, add the enhancer:

import { createStore } from 'redux' ; import applyAppStateListener from 'redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate' ; ... const store = createStore(reducers, initalState, [ applyAppStateListener(), ]);

The store will now automatically dispatch app state related actions.

For instance, you can use it in a reducer:

import { FOREGROUND, BACKGROUND, INACTIVE } from 'redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate' ; function reducer ( state = '' , action ) { switch (action.type) { case FOREGROUND: return 'back to foreground' ; case BACKGROUND: return 'background' ; case INACTIVE: return 'inactive' ; default : return state } }

Usage with Redux Saga

Make sure that this enhancer is applied before the saga middleware. Otherwise, your saga would not be able to intercept the actions.

const store = createStore(reducers, initalState, composeEnhancers( applyAppStateListener(), applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware) )); const store = createStore(reducers, initalState, composeEnhancers( applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware), applyAppStateListener() ));

Then you can define a saga like:

import { takeLatest } from 'redux-saga/effects' ; import { FOREGROUND, BACKGROUND, INACTIVE } from 'redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate' ; function * appHasComeBackToForeground ( ) { } function * watchForAppBackToForeground ( ) { yield takeLatest( FOREGROUND, catchApiExceptions(appHasComeBackToForeground), ); }

Contributing

See our contributing guidelines