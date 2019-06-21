Connect your App State changes directly to your Redux store!
npm install --save redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate
When you create your Redux store, add the enhancer:
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import applyAppStateListener from 'redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate';
...
const store = createStore(reducers, initalState, [
applyAppStateListener(),
]);
The store will now automatically dispatch app state related actions.
For instance, you can use it in a reducer:
import { FOREGROUND, BACKGROUND, INACTIVE } from 'redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate';
function reducer(state = '', action) {
switch (action.type) {
case FOREGROUND:
return 'back to foreground';
case BACKGROUND:
return 'background';
case INACTIVE:
return 'inactive';
default:
return state
}
}
Make sure that this enhancer is applied before the saga middleware. Otherwise, your saga would not be able to intercept the actions.
// good
const store = createStore(reducers, initalState, composeEnhancers(
applyAppStateListener(),
applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware)
));
// bad
const store = createStore(reducers, initalState, composeEnhancers(
applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware),
applyAppStateListener()
));
Then you can define a saga like:
import { takeLatest } from 'redux-saga/effects';
import { FOREGROUND, BACKGROUND, INACTIVE } from 'redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate';
function* appHasComeBackToForeground() {
// app has come back to foreground!
}
function* watchForAppBackToForeground() {
yield takeLatest(
FOREGROUND,
catchApiExceptions(appHasComeBackToForeground),
);
}