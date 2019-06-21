openbase logo
redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate

by bamlab
0.3.1 (see all)

Connect your App State changes directly to your Redux store

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate

Connect your App State changes directly to your Redux store!

Installation

npm install --save redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate

Usage

When you create your Redux store, add the enhancer:

import { createStore } from 'redux';
import applyAppStateListener from 'redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate';

...

const store = createStore(reducers, initalState, [
  applyAppStateListener(),
]);

The store will now automatically dispatch app state related actions.

For instance, you can use it in a reducer:

import { FOREGROUND, BACKGROUND, INACTIVE } from 'redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate';

function reducer(state = '', action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case FOREGROUND:
      return 'back to foreground';
    case BACKGROUND:
      return 'background';
    case INACTIVE:
      return 'inactive';
    default:
      return state
  }
}

Usage with Redux Saga

Make sure that this enhancer is applied before the saga middleware. Otherwise, your saga would not be able to intercept the actions.

// good
const store = createStore(reducers, initalState, composeEnhancers(
  applyAppStateListener(),
  applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware)
));

// bad
const store = createStore(reducers, initalState, composeEnhancers(
  applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware),
  applyAppStateListener()
));

Then you can define a saga like:

import { takeLatest } from 'redux-saga/effects';
import { FOREGROUND, BACKGROUND, INACTIVE } from 'redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate';

function* appHasComeBackToForeground() {
  // app has come back to foreground!
}

function* watchForAppBackToForeground() {
  yield takeLatest(
    FOREGROUND,
    catchApiExceptions(appHasComeBackToForeground),
  );
}

Contributing

See our contributing guidelines

