openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rem

redux-elm-middleware

by Christoph Hermann
4.0.0 (see all)

Elm middleware for redux

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-elm-middleware

Elm middleware for redux ✨

logo

Build Status codecov Dependency Status npm version

Installation

You need to install redux-elm-middleware for js and elm.

$ npm i redux-elm-middleware -S

Redux-elm-middleware is currently only published to npm. You will need to add the following to you elm-package.json

  "source-directories": ["node_modules/redux-elm-middleware/src", ...]

Usage

Setup Redux Middleware

import createElmMiddleware from 'redux-elm-middleware'
import { reducer as elmReducer } from 'redux-elm-middleware'

// Import your Elm Reducer
import Elm from '../build/elm'

const reducer = combineReducers({
  elm: elmReducer
  // ...middlewares
})


// create a worker of your elm reducer
const elmStore = Elm.Reducer.worker();

// create the middleware
const { run, elmMiddleware } = createElmMiddleware(elmStore)

// create the redux store and pass the elmMiddleware
const store = createStore(reducer, {}, compose(
  applyMiddleware(elmMiddleware),
  window.devToolsExtension ? window.devToolsExtension() : f => f
));

// you need to run the elm middleware and pass the redux store
run(store)

Elm root reducer

The root reducer from redux-elm-middleware simply takes all actions from your elm reducers and returns the payload as the next state.

The new model returned in your elm reducers update function is dispatched as a new action to the redux store.

f.e.

{
  type: '@@elm/Increment',
  payload: {
    counter: 3
  }
}

Creating a Reducer in Elm

A reducer in elm looks like a normal TEA module without the view.

port module Reducer exposing (Model, Msg, init, update, subscriptions) -- Name of the module must match the worker


import Redux

-- define ports for all actions which should be handled by the elm reducer
port increment : ({} -> msg) -> Sub msg

-- define all subscriptions of your reducer
subscriptions : Model -> Sub Msg
subscriptions _ =
    Sub.batch
        [ increment <| always Increment
        -- ...
        ]

-- In order for the Elm model to cross the border safely it must be encoded as a JSON value.
encode : Model -> Json.Encode.Value
encode model =
    ...

-- MODEL
-- UPDATE

-- START THE REDUCER
main =
    Redux.program
        { init = init
        , update = update
        , encode = encode
        , subscriptions = subscriptions
        }

Motivation

  • write bulletproof businesslogic
  • handle state and effects
    • pure
    • in one place
    • with a safetynet
  • still have the rich react/redux ecosystem at your paws
    • components
    • middlewares
      • routing
      • persistent state (localstorage)
      • offline support
      • ui state ( redux-ui )
  • sneak a nice functional language into your projects
  • don't have to commit 100% to it
  • slowly convert a redux/react app into elm

Running the Example

  • npm install
  • npm run example
  • open 127.0.0.1:8080

Feedback and contributons welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial