Elm middleware for redux ✨

Installation

You need to install redux-elm-middleware for js and elm.

$ npm i redux-elm-middleware -S

Redux-elm-middleware is currently only published to npm. You will need to add the following to you elm-package.json

"source-directories" : [ "node_modules/redux-elm-middleware/src" , ...]

Usage

Setup Redux Middleware

import createElmMiddleware from 'redux-elm-middleware' import { reducer as elmReducer } from 'redux-elm-middleware' import Elm from '../build/elm' const reducer = combineReducers({ elm : elmReducer }) const elmStore = Elm.Reducer.worker(); const { run, elmMiddleware } = createElmMiddleware(elmStore) const store = createStore(reducer, {}, compose( applyMiddleware(elmMiddleware), window .devToolsExtension ? window .devToolsExtension() : f => f )); run(store)

Elm root reducer

The root reducer from redux-elm-middleware simply takes all actions from your elm reducers and returns the payload as the next state.

The new model returned in your elm reducers update function is dispatched as a new action to the redux store.

f.e.

{ type : '@@elm/Increment' , payload : { counter : 3 } }

Creating a Reducer in Elm

A reducer in elm looks like a normal TEA module without the view.

port module Reducer exposing ( Model , Msg , init, update, subscriptions) import Redux port increment : ({} -> msg) -> Sub msg subscriptions : Model -> Sub Msg subscriptions _ = Sub.batch [ increment <| always Increment ] encode : Model -> Json.Encode.Value encode model = ... main = Redux.program { init = init , update = update , encode = encode , subscriptions = subscriptions }

Motivation

write bulletproof businesslogic

handle state and effects pure in one place with a safetynet

still have the rich react/redux ecosystem at your paws components middlewares routing persistent state (localstorage) offline support ui state ( redux-ui )

sneak a nice functional language into your projects

don't have to commit 100% to it

slowly convert a redux/react app into elm

Running the Example

npm install

npm run example

open 127.0.0.1:8080

Feedback and contributons welcome!