Elm middleware for redux ✨
You need to install redux-elm-middleware for js and elm.
$ npm i redux-elm-middleware -S
Redux-elm-middleware is currently only published to npm.
You will need to add the following to you
elm-package.json
"source-directories": ["node_modules/redux-elm-middleware/src", ...]
import createElmMiddleware from 'redux-elm-middleware'
import { reducer as elmReducer } from 'redux-elm-middleware'
// Import your Elm Reducer
import Elm from '../build/elm'
const reducer = combineReducers({
elm: elmReducer
// ...middlewares
})
// create a worker of your elm reducer
const elmStore = Elm.Reducer.worker();
// create the middleware
const { run, elmMiddleware } = createElmMiddleware(elmStore)
// create the redux store and pass the elmMiddleware
const store = createStore(reducer, {}, compose(
applyMiddleware(elmMiddleware),
window.devToolsExtension ? window.devToolsExtension() : f => f
));
// you need to run the elm middleware and pass the redux store
run(store)
The root reducer from redux-elm-middleware simply takes all actions from your elm reducers and returns the payload as the next state.
The new model returned in your elm reducers update function is dispatched as a new action to the redux store.
f.e.
{
type: '@@elm/Increment',
payload: {
counter: 3
}
}
A reducer in elm looks like a normal TEA module without the view.
port module Reducer exposing (Model, Msg, init, update, subscriptions) -- Name of the module must match the worker
import Redux
-- define ports for all actions which should be handled by the elm reducer
port increment : ({} -> msg) -> Sub msg
-- define all subscriptions of your reducer
subscriptions : Model -> Sub Msg
subscriptions _ =
Sub.batch
[ increment <| always Increment
-- ...
]
-- In order for the Elm model to cross the border safely it must be encoded as a JSON value.
encode : Model -> Json.Encode.Value
encode model =
...
-- MODEL
-- UPDATE
-- START THE REDUCER
main =
Redux.program
{ init = init
, update = update
, encode = encode
, subscriptions = subscriptions
}
npm install
npm run example