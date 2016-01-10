Driver and set of action creators for timing related effects in redux-effects.

Installation

npm install redux-effects-timeout

Usage

Middleware

To install the middleware, just do this:

import timeout from 'redux-effects-timeout' applyMiddleware(timeout())(createStore)

Action creators

raf(cb) - execute cb on the next animation frame

- execute on the next animation frame timeout(cb, ms) - execute cb in ms milliseconds

- execute in milliseconds interval(cb, ms) - execute cb every ms milliseconds

- execute every milliseconds cancelTimeout(id) - cancel the timeout specified by id

- cancel the timeout specified by cancelInterval(id) - cancel the interval specified by id

- cancel the interval specified by cancelAnimationFrame(id) - cancel the animation frame callback specified by id

Each of the first three methods returns an id (which may then be passed to each of the latter three, respectively) to any handlers in .meta.steps .

import {interval, cancelInterval} from 'redux-effects-timeout' import {createAction} from 'redux-actions' import {bind} from 'redux-effects' function startCounting ( ) { return bind(interval(incrementCounter, 1000 ), id => intervalCreated) } function stopCounting ( id ) { return cancelInterval(id) } const intervalCreated = createAction( 'INTERVAL_CREATED' ) function reduce ( state, action ) { if (action.type === 'INTERVAL_CREATED' ) { state = {...state, intervalId : action.payload} } return state }

