Driver and set of action creators for timing related effects in redux-effects.
$ npm install redux-effects-timeout
To install the middleware, just do this:
import timeout from 'redux-effects-timeout'
applyMiddleware(timeout())(createStore)
raf(cb) - execute
cb on the next animation frame
timeout(cb, ms) - execute
cb in
ms milliseconds
interval(cb, ms) - execute
cb every
ms milliseconds
cancelTimeout(id) - cancel the timeout specified by
id
cancelInterval(id) - cancel the interval specified by
id
cancelAnimationFrame(id) - cancel the animation frame callback specified by
id
Each of the first three methods returns an
id (which may then be passed to each of the latter three, respectively) to any handlers in
.meta.steps.
import {interval, cancelInterval} from 'redux-effects-timeout'
import {createAction} from 'redux-actions'
import {bind} from 'redux-effects'
function startCounting () {
return bind(interval(incrementCounter, 1000), id => intervalCreated)
}
function stopCounting (id) {
return cancelInterval(id)
}
const intervalCreated = createAction('INTERVAL_CREATED')
// ... in your state reducer:
function reduce (state, action) {
if (action.type === 'INTERVAL_CREATED') {
state = {...state, intervalId: action.payload}
}
return state
}
The MIT License
Copyright © 2015, Weo.io <info@weo.io>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.