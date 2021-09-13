Helper function to create Redux modules using the ducks-modular-redux proposal.

Installation

yarn add redux-duck

API

Create duck

import { createDuck } from "redux-duck" ; const myDuck = createDuck( "duck-name" , "application-name" );

createDuck receive 2 arguments, the second argument is optional.

The second, and optional, argument is the application or module name.

Define action types

const ACTION_TYPE = myDuck.defineType( "ACTION_TYPE" );

defineType receive just one argument.

The result should be an string like application-name/duck-name/ACTION_TYPE or duck-name/ACTION_TYPE if the application or module name was not defined.

Create action creators

const actionType = myDuck.createAction(ACTION_TYPE, false );

createAction receive two arguments, the second argument is optional.

The second, and optional, argument is if the action will be an error one.

This argument should be the defined action type string.

It will return a function who will receive the action payload and meta data and return a valid (FSA compilant) action object.

The action creator will receive two optional arguments, one with the action payload and another with the action meta data.

Create reducer

const initialState = { list: Immutable.List(), data: Immutable.Map() }; const reducer = myDuck.createReducer( { [ACTION_TYPE]: ( state, action ) => ({ ...state, list: state.list.push(action.payload.id), data: state.map.set(action.payload.id + "" , action.payload) }) }, initialState );