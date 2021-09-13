openbase logo
redux-duck

by Sergio Xalambrí
1.2.0 (see all)

Helper function to create Redux modules using the ducks-modular-redux proposal

Helper function to create Redux modules using the ducks-modular-redux proposal.

Installation

yarn add redux-duck

API

Create duck

import { createDuck } from "redux-duck";

const myDuck = createDuck("duck-name", "application-name");
  • createDuck receive 2 arguments, the second argument is optional.
  • The first argument is the duck name.
  • The second, and optional, argument is the application or module name.

Define action types

const ACTION_TYPE = myDuck.defineType("ACTION_TYPE");
  • defineType receive just one argument.
  • The argument is the name of the action.
  • The result should be an string like application-name/duck-name/ACTION_TYPE or duck-name/ACTION_TYPE if the application or module name was not defined.

Create action creators

const actionType = myDuck.createAction(ACTION_TYPE, false);
  • createAction receive two arguments, the second argument is optional.
  • The first argument is the action type.
  • The second, and optional, argument is if the action will be an error one.
  • This argument should be the defined action type string.
  • It will return a function who will receive the action payload and meta data and return a valid (FSA compilant) action object.
  • The action creator will receive two optional arguments, one with the action payload and another with the action meta data.

Create reducer

const initialState = {
  list: Immutable.List(),
  data: Immutable.Map()
};

const reducer = myDuck.createReducer(
  {
    [ACTION_TYPE]: (state, action) => ({
      ...state,
      list: state.list.push(action.payload.id),
      data: state.map.set(action.payload.id + "", action.payload)
    })
  },
  initialState
);
  • createReducer receive two arguments, both required.
  • The first argument is an object with the possible action cases.
  • The second argument is the reducer initial state.
  • The first argument should use the previously defined action types as keys.
  • Each key in the first argument object should be a function who will receive the current state and the dispatched action as arguments and return the updated state.

