Helper function to create Redux modules using the ducks-modular-redux proposal.
yarn add redux-duck
import { createDuck } from "redux-duck";
const myDuck = createDuck("duck-name", "application-name");
createDuck receive 2 arguments, the second argument is optional.
const ACTION_TYPE = myDuck.defineType("ACTION_TYPE");
defineType receive just one argument.
application-name/duck-name/ACTION_TYPE or
duck-name/ACTION_TYPE if the application or module name was not defined.
const actionType = myDuck.createAction(ACTION_TYPE, false);
createAction receive two arguments, the second argument is optional.
const initialState = {
list: Immutable.List(),
data: Immutable.Map()
};
const reducer = myDuck.createReducer(
{
[ACTION_TYPE]: (state, action) => ({
...state,
list: state.list.push(action.payload.id),
data: state.map.set(action.payload.id + "", action.payload)
})
},
initialState
);
createReducer receive two arguments, both required.