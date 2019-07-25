Redux DSM

Declarative State Machines for Redux: Reduce your async-state boilerplate.

Redux-dsm takes a nested array of transitions and states and automatically generates:

Reducers to manage all state transitions, complete with logic that will not let your app get into an invalid state (according to the graph you supply)

Action creators and action types to trigger all transitions

Status

In production use on DevAnywhere.io.

Install

npm install --save redux-dsm

And then in your file :

import dsm from 'redux-dsm' ;

Or using CommonJS modules :

var dsm = require ( 'redux-dsm' );

Your state isn't always available synchronously all the time. Some state has to be loaded asynchronously, which requires you to cycle through UI states representing concepts like fetching, processing, error, success, and idle states. In fact, a simple ajax fetch might have up to 7 transitions leading into 4 different states:

Transition Next Status [ 'initial' , 'idle' ] [ 'fetch' , 'fetching' ] [ 'cancel' , 'idle' ] [ 'report error' , 'error' ] [ 'handle error' , 'idle' ] [ 'report success' , 'success' ] [ 'handle success' , 'idle' ]

Your view code will look at the status and payload to determine whether or not to render spinners, success messages, error messages, empty states, or data. I don't know about you, but I sometimes forget some of those transitions or states.

Every app I've ever written needs to do this a bunch of times. Since I switched to Redux, I handle all of my view state transitions by dispatching action objects, and that requires writing a bunch of boilerplate, such as action types (e.g., myComponent::FETCH_FOO::FETCH ), and action creators (which your view or service layers can call to create actions without forcing you to import all those action type constants everywhere).

This little library takes a few declarative inputs and spits out all of the boilerplate for you, including a mini reducer that you can combine with your feature-level reducers.

Can I Use it With x?

This library is not just for ajax, though that will be a very common use-case, and it doesn't care how you handle your async I/O. You can use it with Sagas, redux-thunks, action creators with side-effects, etc..., or just use it by itself and manually wire up your async I/O.

You don't even have to use it with Redux -- anything that uses reducer-based state is fine, including ngrx/store or even Array.prototype.reduce() .

Usage Example

import dsm from 'redux-dsm' ; const fetchingStates = [ 'initial' , 'idle' , [ 'fetch' , 'fetching' , [ 'cancel' , 'idle' ], [ 'report error' , 'error' , [ 'handle error' , 'idle' ] ], [ 'report success' , 'success' , [ 'handle success' , 'idle' ] ] ] ]; const foo = dsm({ component : 'myComponent' , description : 'fetch foo' , actionStates : fetchingStates });

.actions: Object

actions is an object with camelCased keys and strings corresponding to your state transitions. If you use the returned .actionCreators , you probably don't need to use these, but it's handy for debugging. For the above example, it returns:

"actions" : { "fetch" : "myComponent::FETCH_FOO::FETCH" , "cancel" : "myComponent::FETCH_FOO::CANCEL" , "reportError" : "myComponent::FETCH_FOO::REPORT_ERROR" , "handleError" : "myComponent::FETCH_FOO::HANDLE_ERROR" , "reportSuccess" : "myComponent::FETCH_FOO::REPORT_SUCCESS" , "handleSuccess" : "myComponent::FETCH_FOO::HANDLE_SUCCESS" }

.actionCreators: Object

actionCreators will be an object with camelCased keys and function values corresponding to your state transitions. For each transition, an action creator is created which will automatically fill in the correct action type, and pass through payload to the state.

The example fetch state machine will produce the following actionCreators :

fetch() cancel() reportError() handleError() reportSuccess() handleSuccess()

.reducer: (state, action) => state

.reducer() is a normal Redux reducer function that takes the current state and an action object, and returns the new state. Matching action objects can be created using the .actionCreators . The reducer can be combined with a parent reducer using combineReducers() . Any payload passed into an action creator will be passed through to state.payload .

State: { status: String, payload: Any }

The state object will have two keys, status and payload . In the example above, status will be one of idle , fetching , error , or success .