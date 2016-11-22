redux-doghouse is a library that aims to make reusable components easier to build with Redux by scoping actions and reducers to a particular instance of a component.
It includes tools to help you build Scoped Actions and Scoped Reducers with minimal modifications to your code. That way, if you build a Redux store for a
Parent with an arbitrary number of
Children (meaning there can be none, one, or a million of them), actions affecting
Child A won't affect
Child B through
Child Z.
You can read more about why we built
redux-doghouse, and our real-world use-case, in this blog post.
npm install redux-doghouse
An app that renders an arbitrary number of
<Counter>s, with the ability to change the value of one of them at a time, all of them at once, or only the ones with even or odd numbers
npm run counters
scopeActionCreators(actionCreators, scopeID)
Adds a scope to the output of a set of action creators
The
actionCreators should be in the same format that you would pass to
bindActionCreators. e.g:
(value) => ({type: SET_FOO, value})
or
{
foo: (value) => ({type: SET_FOO, value})
}
It will then scope each of these action creators, so that the resulting action will include the
scopeID.
{
foo: (value) => ({
type: SET_FOO, value,
scopeID: "[the specified scopeID]"
})
}
actionCreators (Function or Object): An action creator, or an object whose values are action creators. The values can also be nested objects whose values are action creators (or more nested objects, and so on).
scopeID (String or Number): An identifier to include in any actions created by the
actionCreators
(Object or Function): An object mimicking the original object, but with each function adding
{ scopeID } to the Object that they return. If you passed a function as
actionCreators, the return value will also be a single function.
import { scopeActionCreators } from 'redux-doghouse';
import { actionCreators } from './my-actions';
// Before scoping:
actionCreators.foo('bar');
// Will return
{
type: 'SET_FOO',
value: 'bar'
};
/// After scoping:
scopeActionCreators(actionCreators, 'a').foo('bar')
// Will return
{
type: 'SET_FOO',
value: 'bar',
scopeID: 'a'
}
ScopedActionFactory(actionCreators)
Works similarly to
scopeActionCreators, but with the added benefit of
instanceof checking. This allows you to write a check to see whether or not a set of action creators is an
instanceof ScopedActionFactory.
For example, the included
bindActionCreatorsDeep function will intelligently bind an object tree of both scoped and un-scoped action creators, depending on whether it's passed plain objects or
ScopedActionFactory instances.
actionCreators (Function or Object): An action creator, or an object whose values are action creators
(ScopedActionFactory) A class of object with the following:
scope(id): Object
Runs
scopeActionCreators(id) on the
actionCreators that were passed to the
new ScopeActionFactory, and returns the result.
import { ScopedActionFactory } from 'redux-doghouse';
import { actionCreators } from './my-actions';
const scopeableActions = new ScopedActionFactory(actionCreators);
const actionCreatorsScopedToA = scopeableActions.scope('a');
const actionCreatorsScopedToB = scopeableActions.scope('b');
actionCreatorsScopedToA.foo('bar')
// Will return
{
type: SET_FOO,
value: 'bar',
scopeID: 'a'
}
bindScopedActionFactories(actionFactories, dispatch, [bindFn])
Takes an object of
actionFactories and binds them all to a
dispatch function. By default, it will use Redux's included
bindActionCreators to do this, but you can specify a
bindFn to use instead.
actionFactories (Object or ScopedActionFactory): A single ScopedActionFactory, or an object whose values are ScopedActionFactories.
dispatch (Function): A function to which the resulting action creators from
actionFactories should be dispatched; usually this is the
dispatch method of a Redux store
bindFn] (Function): If specified, this function will be used to bind resulting action creators to the
dispatch. If unspecified, Redux's native
bindActionCreators will be used by default.
(Object or ScopedActionFactory): An object mimicking the original object, but with each
ScopedActionFactory generating functions that will immediately dispatch the action returned by the corresponding action creator. If you passed a single factory as
actionFactories, the return value will also be a single factory.
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { ScopedActionFactory, bindScopedActionFactories } from 'redux-doghouse';
import { actionCreators, reducers } from './my-redux-component';
const store = createStore(reducers);
const scopeableActions = {
myComponentActions: new ScopedActionFactory(actionCreators);
}
const boundScopeableActions = bindScopedActionFactories(scopeableActions, store.dispatch);
bindActionCreatorsDeep(actionCreatorTree, dispatch)
Extends Redux's native
bindActionCreators to allow you to bind a whole tree of nested action creator
functions and
ScopedActionFactory instances to a
dispatch function.
actionCreatorTree (Object): An object whose values can be:
dispatch
ScopedActionFactory to be bound to the
dispatch
dispatch (Function): A function to which the members of
actionCreatorTree should be dispatched; usually this is the
dispatch method of a Redux store
import { bindActionCreatorsDeep, ScopedActionFactory } from 'redux-doghouse';
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { reducers } from './my-reducers';
const store = createStore(reducers);
const actionCreators = {
fooActions: {
bar: (value) => ({type: 'BAR', value})
},
barActions: {
baz: new ScopedActionFactory({
quux: (value) => ({type: 'QUUX'})
})
}
}
const boundActionCreators = bindActionCreatorsDeep(boundActionCreators, store.dispatch);
scopeReducers(reducers)
This acts as an extension of Redux's
combineReducers, which takes an object of
reducers in the form of
{ [prop]: reducer(state, action) } pairs and combines them into a single reducer that returns
{ [prop]: state } pairs.
scopeReducers goes a step further and returns an object of
{ [scopeID]: { [prop]: state} } pairs.
In other words, it will create a reference to your
reducers for each new
scopeID you add to your data model, and route scoped actions to their corresponding
scopeID when reducing a new state.
reducers (Object): An object whose keys correspond to property names, and whose values correspond to different reducing functions that need to be combined into one and reused across multiple scopes.
(Function): A reducer that takes an object of state objects in the form of
{ [scopeID]: state } pairs, and an action that includes a
scopeID. The reducer will return a new object mimicking the original object, but for each key:
scopeID, invoke the
reducers to construct a new state object with the same shape as the
reducers
scopeIDs' state objects unchanged
// Given these actionCreators...
import { scopeActionCreators } from 'redux-doghouse';
const reducers = {
foo: (state = 0, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case 'INCREMENT_FOO':
return state + 1;
case 'DECREMENT_FOO':
return state - 1;
default:
return state;
}
}
};
const actionCreatorsA = scopeActionCreators({
incrementFoo: () => ({type: 'INCREMENT_FOO'})
}, 'a');
// Without scoping
import { combineReducers } from 'redux';
const combinedReducers = combineReducers(reducers);
const state = {foo: 0};
combinedReducers(state, actionCreatorsA.incrementFoo());
// Will return
{foo: 1}
// With scoping
import { scopeReducers } from 'redux-doghouse';
const scopedReducers = scopeReducers(reducers);
const state = {
a: {foo: 0},
b: {foo: 2}
};
scopedReducers(state, actionCreatorsA.incrementFoo());
// Will return
{
a: {foo: 1},
b: {foo: 2}
}