A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep dialog state in a Redux store.

Using in your project

The easiest way to use redux-dialog is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process

npm install --save react react-dom react-modal redux react-redux redux-dialog

or use yarn

yarn add

Usage

The first step is to combine the redux-dialog reducer with your own application reducers

Step 1

import { createStore, combineReducers } from "redux" ; import { dialogReducer } from "redux-dialog" ; const reducers = { dialogReducer }; const reducer = combineReducers(reducers); const store = createStore(reducer);

Step 2

Decorate your component with reduxDialog.

import reduxDialog from "redux-dialog" ; const BasicDialog = () => < div > My awesome modalbox! </ div > ; const Dialog = reduxDialog({ name : "Sign up dialog" })(BasicDialog);

Step 3

Use redux-dialog's actions to show and hide the dialog

import { openDialog, closeDialog } from "redux-dialog" ; const MyComponent = () => ( < a href = "#" onClick = {() => dispatch(openDialog("Sign up dialog"))} /> );

Options

The reduxDialog method only requires the name property to work. The rest of the optional properties can be Any valid react-modal options.

name : string

A unique id for this dialog

Passing a payload to the modal

When dispatching the action to open the dialog, adding a payload as the second parameter to openDialog will be available within the dialog as the payload property.

dispatch(openDialog( 'accountDialog' , { accountName : 'My Account' })); const BasicDialog = ( { payload } ) => ( < div > { payload.accountName } </ div > < div > My awesome modalbox! </ div > )

Working on the source code

Clone this repo then run:

yarn install yarn start

Then open http://localhost:8080 to see a working example.

Building a release

yarn build should do the trick.

Tests