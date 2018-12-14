openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

redux-dialog

by Vlad Suciu
0.2.4 (see all)

A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep dialog state in a Redux store

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

375

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Travis NPM

redux-dialog

A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep dialog state in a Redux store.

Using in your project

The easiest way to use redux-dialog is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process

npm install --save react react-dom react-modal redux react-redux redux-dialog

or use yarn

yarn add --save react react-dom react-modal redux react-redux redux-dialog

Usage

The first step is to combine the redux-dialog reducer with your own application reducers

Step 1

import { createStore, combineReducers } from "redux";
import { dialogReducer } from "redux-dialog";
const reducers = {
  // Other reducers here
  dialogReducer
};
const reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
const store = createStore(reducer);

Step 2

Decorate your component with reduxDialog.

import reduxDialog from "redux-dialog";

const BasicDialog = () => <div>My awesome modalbox!</div>;

const Dialog = reduxDialog({
  name: "Sign up dialog" // unique name - you can't have two dialogs with the same name (will be used as aria-label as well)
})(BasicDialog);

Step 3

Use redux-dialog's actions to show and hide the dialog

import { openDialog, closeDialog } from "redux-dialog";
const MyComponent = () => (
  <a href="#" onClick={() => dispatch(openDialog("Sign up dialog"))} />
);

Options

The reduxDialog method only requires the name property to work. The rest of the optional properties can be Any valid react-modal options.

name: string

A unique id for this dialog

Passing a payload to the modal

When dispatching the action to open the dialog, adding a payload as the second parameter to openDialog will be available within the dialog as the payload property.

dispatch(openDialog('accountDialog', { accountName: 'My Account' }));

const BasicDialog = ({ payload }) => (
  <div>
    { payload.accountName }
  </div>
  <div>
    My awesome modalbox!
  </div>
)

Working on the source code

Clone this repo then run:

yarn install
yarn start

Then open http://localhost:8080 to see a working example.

Building a release

yarn build should do the trick.

Tests

yarn run test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial