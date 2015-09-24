openbase logo
redux-devtools-themes

1.0.0 (see all)

Color themes for Redux DevTools monitors

Downloads/wk

38.4K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Redux DevTools Themes

A repository of different color schemes for Redux DevTools monitors. Any Redux DevTools monitor can use these.

Currently, most of these are Base16 themes. However, there is an additional nicinabox theme designed by Nic Aitch specifically for Redux DevTools. In the future, we might want to remove some of the themes that don’t work with Redux DevTools well, or add more custom themes, so that’s the justification for a separate package.

Installation

npm install --save redux-devtools-themes

Usage

import * as themes from 'redux-devtools-themes';

// somewhere in your monitor component
const colors = themes[this.props.theme];
return <div style={{ color: colors.base00 }}>...</div>;

License

MIT

