A composable monitor for Redux DevTools with the ability to specify actions to be hidden (blacklisted) or shown (whitelisted).
npm install --save-dev redux-devtools-filter-actions
Wrap any other Redux DevTools monitor in
FilterMonitor. For example, you can use it together with
LogMonitor:
containers/DevTools.js
import React from 'react';
import { createDevTools } from 'redux-devtools';
import FilterMonitor from 'redux-devtools-filter-actions';
import LogMonitor from 'redux-devtools-log-monitor';
// Stripping big data which slows down DevTools Monitor
const actionsFilter = (action) => (
action.type === 'FILE_DOWNLOAD_SUCCESS' && action.data ?
{ ...action, data: '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : action
);
export default createDevTools(
<FilterMonitor
blacklist={['ACTION1', 'ACTION2']}
actionsFilter={actionsFilter}
statesFilter={(state) => state.data ? { ...state, data: '<<LONG_BLOB>>' } : state}
>
<LogMonitor />
</FilterMonitor>
);
Also, you can wrap it into the
DockMonitor to make it dockable.
Read how to start using Redux DevTools.
|Name
|Description
blacklist
|An array of actions (regex as string) to be hidden in the child monitor.
whitelist
|An array of actions (regex as string) to be shown. If specified, other than those actions will be hidden (the 'blacklist' parameter will be ignored).
actionsFilter
|Function which takes
action object and id number as arguments, and should return
action object back. See the example above.
statesFilter
|Function which takes
state object and index as arguments, and should return
state object back. See the example above.
MIT