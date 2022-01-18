⚠️⚠️⚠️🚨🚨🚨⚠️⚠️⚠️

⚠️⚠️⚠️🚨🚨🚨⚠️⚠️⚠️

Installation

1. For Chrome

from Chrome Web Store;

or download extension.zip from last releases, unzip, open chrome://extensions url and turn on developer mode from top left and then click; on Load Unpacked and select the extracted folder for use

from last releases, unzip, open url and turn on developer mode from top left and then click; on and select the extracted folder for use or build it with npm i && npm run build:extension and load the extension's folder ./build/extension ;

and load the extension's folder ; or run it in dev mode with npm i && npm start and load the extension's folder ./dev .

2. For Firefox

from Mozilla Add-ons;

or build it with npm i && npm run build:firefox and load the extension's folder ./build/firefox (just select a file from inside the dir).

3. For Electron

just specify REDUX_DEVTOOLS in electron-devtools-installer .

4. For other browsers and non-browser environment

Usage

Note that starting from v2.7, window.devToolsExtension was renamed to window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__ / window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ .

1. With Redux

1.1 Basic store

For a basic Redux store simply add:

const store = createStore( reducer, /* preloadedState, */ + window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__ && window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__() );

Note that preloadedState argument is optional in Redux's createStore .

For universal ("isomorphic") apps, prefix it with typeof window !== 'undefined' && . const composeEnhancers = ( typeof window !== 'undefined' && window .__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__) || compose;

For TypeScript use redux-devtools-extension npm package, which contains all the definitions, or just use (window as any) (see Recipes for an example). const composeEnhancers = ( window as any).__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ || compose;

In case ESLint is configured to not allow using the underscore dangle, wrap it like so:

+ /* eslint-disable no-underscore-dangle */ const store = createStore( reducer, /* preloadedState, */ window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__ && window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION__() ); + /* eslint-enable */

Note: Passing enhancer as last argument requires redux@>=3.1.0. For older versions apply it like here or here. Don't mix the old Redux API with the new one.

You don't need to npm install redux-devtools when using the extension (that's a different lib).

1.2 Advanced store setup

If you setup your store with middleware and enhancers, change:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux'; + const composeEnhancers = window.__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ || compose; + const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ composeEnhancers( - const store = createStore(reducer, /* preloadedState, */ compose( applyMiddleware(...middleware) ));

Note that when the extension is not installed, we’re using Redux compose here.

To specify extension’s options, use it like so:

const composeEnhancers = typeof window === 'object' && window .__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__ ? window .__REDUX_DEVTOOLS_EXTENSION_COMPOSE__({ }) : compose; const enhancer = composeEnhancers( applyMiddleware(...middleware), ); const store = createStore(reducer, enhancer);

To make things easier, there's an npm package to install:

npm install --save redux-devtools-extension

and to use like so:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension' ; const store = createStore(reducer, composeWithDevTools( applyMiddleware(...middleware), ));

To specify extension’s options:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension' ; const composeEnhancers = composeWithDevTools({ }); const store = createStore(reducer, composeEnhancers( applyMiddleware(...middleware), ));

There’re just few lines of code added to your bundle.

In case you don't include other enhancers and middlewares, just use devToolsEnhancer :

import { createStore } from 'redux' ; import { devToolsEnhancer } from 'redux-devtools-extension' ; const store = createStore(reducer, devToolsEnhancer( ));

1.4 Using in production

It's useful to include the extension in production as well. Usually you can use it for development.

If you want to restrict it there, use redux-devtools-extension/logOnlyInProduction :

import { createStore } from 'redux' ; import { devToolsEnhancer } from 'redux-devtools-extension/logOnlyInProduction' ; const store = createStore(reducer, devToolsEnhancer( ));

or with middlewares and enhancers:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import { composeWithDevTools } from 'redux-devtools-extension/logOnlyInProduction' ; const composeEnhancers = composeWithDevTools({ }); const store = createStore(reducer, composeEnhancers( applyMiddleware(...middleware), ));

You'll have to add 'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify('production') in your Webpack config for the production bundle (to envify). If you use create-react-app , it already does it for you.

If you're already checking process.env.NODE_ENV when creating the store, include redux-devtools-extension/logOnly for production environment.

If you don’t want to allow the extension in production, just use redux-devtools-extension/developmentOnly .

See the article for more details.

1.5 For React Native, hybrid, desktop and server side Redux apps

For React Native we can use react-native-debugger , which already included the same API with Redux DevTools Extension.

For most platforms, include Remote Redux DevTools 's store enhancer, and from the extension's context menu choose 'Open Remote DevTools' for remote monitoring.

2. Without Redux

See integrations and the blog post for more details on how to use the extension with any architecture.

Docs

Demo

Live demos to use the extension with:

Also see ./examples folder.

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

License

MIT

Created By

If you like this, follow @mdiordiev on twitter.