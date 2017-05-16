Dispatch your actions manually to test if your app reacts well.
npm install --save-dev redux-devtools-dispatch
You can declare your Dispatcher the same way you declare a Monitor in your Dev Tools.
import React from 'react';
import { createDevTools } from 'redux-devtools';
import Dispatcher from 'redux-devtools-dispatch';
export default createDevTools(
<Dispatcher />
);
You can inject action creators to ease the process of testing your app firing yourself actions.
import React from 'react';
import { createDevTools } from 'redux-devtools';
import Dispatcher from 'redux-devtools-dispatch';
const actionCreators = {
increment() {
return {type: 'INCREMENT_COUNTER'};
},
decrement() {
return {type: 'DECREMENT_COUNTER'};
},
nested: {
worksToo() {
return {type: 'NESTED_WORKS_TOO', cool: true};
},
},
};
export default createDevTools(
<Dispatcher actionCreators={actionCreators} />
);
You can also use
<MultipleMonitors> from
redux-devtools-multiple-monitors to use multiple monitors into the
<DockMonitor>:
import React from 'react';
import { createDevTools } from 'redux-devtools';
import LogMonitor from 'redux-devtools-log-monitor';
import DockMonitor from 'redux-devtools-dock-monitor';
import Dispatcher from 'redux-devtools-dispatch';
import MultipleMonitors from 'redux-devtools-multiple-monitors';
export default createDevTools(
<DockMonitor toggleVisibilityKey="ctrl-h" changePositionKey="ctrl-q" defaultIsVisible={false}>
<MultipleMonitors>
<LogMonitor />
<Dispatcher />
</MultipleMonitors>
</DockMonitor>
);
Then, just write an JSON action in the field, click on Dispatch, and that's all!
|Name
|Description
theme
|Same as in LogMonitor's package Either a string referring to one of the themes provided by redux-devtools-themes (feel free to contribute!) or a custom object of the same format. Optional. By default, set to
'nicinabox'.
initEmpty
|When
true, the dispatcher is empty. By default, set to
false, the dispatcher contains :
{ "type": "" }.
actionCreators
|Either a array of action creators or an object containing action creators. When defined, a selector appears to choose the action creator you want to fire, you can fill up the arguments and dispatch the action.
dispatchFn
|Function to be called for dispatching actions. By default it is using component's
this.context.store.dispatch.
As this package is my first, any comment, pull request, issue is welcome so I can learn more from everyone.
MIT