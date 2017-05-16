openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rdd

redux-devtools-dispatch

by Alexis Launay
2.2.1 (see all)

Dispatch your actions manually to test if your app reacts well.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

539

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Redux DevTools Dispatch

Dispatch your actions manually to test if your app reacts well.

npm version

redux-devtools-dispatch

Installation

npm install --save-dev redux-devtools-dispatch

Usage

You can declare your Dispatcher the same way you declare a Monitor in your Dev Tools.

import React from 'react';
import { createDevTools } from 'redux-devtools';
import Dispatcher from 'redux-devtools-dispatch';

export default createDevTools(
  <Dispatcher />
);

You can inject action creators to ease the process of testing your app firing yourself actions.

import React from 'react';
import { createDevTools } from 'redux-devtools';
import Dispatcher from 'redux-devtools-dispatch';

const actionCreators = {
  increment() {
    return {type: 'INCREMENT_COUNTER'};
  },
  decrement() {
    return {type: 'DECREMENT_COUNTER'};
  },
  nested: {
    worksToo() {
      return {type: 'NESTED_WORKS_TOO', cool: true};
    },
  },
};

export default createDevTools(
  <Dispatcher actionCreators={actionCreators} />
);

You can also use <MultipleMonitors> from redux-devtools-multiple-monitors to use multiple monitors into the <DockMonitor>:

import React from 'react';

import { createDevTools } from 'redux-devtools';
import LogMonitor from 'redux-devtools-log-monitor';
import DockMonitor from 'redux-devtools-dock-monitor';
import Dispatcher from 'redux-devtools-dispatch';
import MultipleMonitors from 'redux-devtools-multiple-monitors';

export default createDevTools(
  <DockMonitor toggleVisibilityKey="ctrl-h" changePositionKey="ctrl-q" defaultIsVisible={false}>
    <MultipleMonitors>
      <LogMonitor />
      <Dispatcher />
    </MultipleMonitors>
  </DockMonitor>
);

Then, just write an JSON action in the field, click on Dispatch, and that's all!

Props

NameDescription
themeSame as in LogMonitor's package Either a string referring to one of the themes provided by redux-devtools-themes (feel free to contribute!) or a custom object of the same format. Optional. By default, set to 'nicinabox'.
initEmptyWhen true, the dispatcher is empty. By default, set to false, the dispatcher contains : { "type": "" }.
actionCreatorsEither a array of action creators or an object containing action creators. When defined, a selector appears to choose the action creator you want to fire, you can fill up the arguments and dispatch the action.
dispatchFnFunction to be called for dispatching actions. By default it is using component's this.context.store.dispatch.

Contributing

As this package is my first, any comment, pull request, issue is welcome so I can learn more from everyone.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial