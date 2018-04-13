Debounce middleware for Redux.

Debounce allows you to discard a fast paced action from updating your state until a certain period of time passes after the last action is fired.

If you have a search that happens when someone types in a text box you can use this middleware to only fire your action after the user has stopped for a specified period of time.

$ npm install --save redux-debounced

Usage

First, add some debounce metadata to your actions using the Flux Standard Action pattern:

const action = { type : 'MY_ACTION' , meta : { debounce : { time : 300 } } };

To enable Redux Debounce:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import createDebounce from 'redux-debounced' ; import rootReducer from './reducers/index' ; const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware( createDebounce() )(createStore); const store = createStoreWithMiddleware(rootReducer);

You can also specify your own key rather than using the action type this is useful if you're already using a promise middleware.

Since promise middleware doesn't have a single type associated to it you can specify your own key for the middleware to keep track of your action being dispatched.

const action = { types : [ 'MY_ACTION_REQUEST' , 'MY_ACTION_SUCCESS' , 'MY_ACTION_FAILURE' ], promise : () => {}, meta : { debounce : { time : 300 , key : 'myAction' } } };

Leading or trailing debouncing

You can specify if the action should be dispatch on the leading and/or trailing edge of the debounce. This implementation is similar to the lodash _.debounce() method. By default, leading = false and trailing = true . If both values are set to false , the action will not be debounced.

const action = { type : 'MY_ACTION' , meta : { debounce : { time : 300 , leading : true , trailing : false } } };

Cancelling a Debounced Action (Advanced)

If you need to cancel a debounced action, you can set the cancel flag to true:

const action = { type: 'MY_ACTION' , meta: { debounce: { cancel: true } } }; // OR const otherAction = { type: 'CANCEL_OTHER_ACTION' , meta: { debounce: { cancel: true , key: 'MY_ACTION' } } }

This works in conjunction with the custom key metadata. This can be useful if one action may need to cancel another debounced action (e.g., a debounced API call that does not need to run if another action comes in).

Important - A cancel action will terminate in the middleware without propagating further. It will not show up DevTools or cause other side effects. So you cannot "piggyback" a cancel on another call at this time.

Debouncing a thunk

If you want to use redux-debounced with redux-thunk add the meta object as a property to the thunk function and the debounced middleware should be applied before the thunk middleware.

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import thunkMiddleware from 'redux-thunk' ; import createDebounce from 'redux-debounced' ; const store = createStore( rootReducer, applyMiddleware(createDebounce(), thunk) ); export function trackCustomerSearch ( key ) { const thunk = dispatch => { console .log( 'Search Key ----> ' , key); }; thunk.meta = { debounce : { time : 2500 , key : 'TRACK_CUSTOMER_SEARCH' } }; return thunk; }

Important - A key must be specified as the thunk has no type.

License

MIT License