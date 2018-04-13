openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

redux-debounced

by Ryan Seddon
0.5.0 (see all)

Debounce middleware for Redux

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm

redux-debounce

Debounce middleware for Redux.

What's debounce?

Debounce allows you to discard a fast paced action from updating your state until a certain period of time passes after the last action is fired.

If you have a search that happens when someone types in a text box you can use this middleware to only fire your action after the user has stopped for a specified period of time.

$ npm install --save redux-debounced

Usage

First, add some debounce metadata to your actions using the Flux Standard Action pattern:

const action = {
  type: 'MY_ACTION',
  meta: {
    debounce: {
      time: 300
    }
  }
};

To enable Redux Debounce:

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import createDebounce from 'redux-debounced';
import rootReducer from './reducers/index';

// create a store that has redux-debounced middleware enabled
const createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(
  createDebounce()
)(createStore);

const store = createStoreWithMiddleware(rootReducer);

You can also specify your own key rather than using the action type this is useful if you're already using a promise middleware.

Since promise middleware doesn't have a single type associated to it you can specify your own key for the middleware to keep track of your action being dispatched.

const action = {
  types: ['MY_ACTION_REQUEST', 'MY_ACTION_SUCCESS', 'MY_ACTION_FAILURE'],
  promise: () => {},
  meta: {
    debounce: {
      time: 300,
      key: 'myAction'
    }
  }
};

Leading or trailing debouncing

You can specify if the action should be dispatch on the leading and/or trailing edge of the debounce. This implementation is similar to the lodash _.debounce() method. By default, leading = false and trailing = true. If both values are set to false, the action will not be debounced.

const action = {
  type: 'MY_ACTION',
  meta: {
    debounce: {
      time: 300,
      // The action will be dispatched at the beginning of the debounce and not at the end
      leading: true,
      trailing: false
    }
  }
};

Cancelling a Debounced Action (Advanced)

If you need to cancel a debounced action, you can set the cancel flag to true:

const action = {
  type: 'MY_ACTION',
  meta: {
    debounce: {
      cancel: true
    }
  }
};

// OR

const otherAction = {
  type: 'CANCEL_OTHER_ACTION',
  meta: {
    debounce: {
      cancel: true,
      key: 'MY_ACTION'
    }
  }
}

This works in conjunction with the custom key metadata. This can be useful if one action may need to cancel another debounced action (e.g., a debounced API call that does not need to run if another action comes in).

Important - A cancel action will terminate in the middleware without propagating further. It will not show up DevTools or cause other side effects. So you cannot "piggyback" a cancel on another call at this time.

Debouncing a thunk

If you want to use redux-debounced with redux-thunk add the meta object as a property to the thunk function and the debounced middleware should be applied before the thunk middleware.

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import thunkMiddleware from 'redux-thunk';
import createDebounce from 'redux-debounced';

const store = createStore(
  rootReducer,
  applyMiddleware(createDebounce(), thunk)
);

export function trackCustomerSearch(key) {
  const thunk = dispatch => {
    console.log('Search Key ----> ', key);
  };
  thunk.meta = {
    debounce: {
      time: 2500,
      key: 'TRACK_CUSTOMER_SEARCH'
    }
  };
  return thunk;
}

Important - A key must be specified as the thunk has no type.

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial