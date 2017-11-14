openbase logo
redux-dataloader

by kouhin
1.3.0 (see all)

Loads async data for Redux apps focusing on preventing duplicated requests and dealing with async dependencies.

54

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Redux Data Loader

Deeply inspired by alt Data Souces API, also inspired by redux-saga.

Instead of using redux-thunk, it handles wrapped actions and sideload async data. It also caches data requests for a while in order to prevent duplicated requests.

Installation

npm install redux-dataloader --save

Usage

1. Define actions and update the request action with load()

userActions.js

import { load } from 'redux-dataloader';

export const FETCH_USER_REQUEST = 'myapp/user/FETCH_USER/REQUEST';
export const FETCH_USER_SUCCESS = 'myapp/user/FETCH_USER/SUCCESS';
export const FETCH_USER_FAILURE = 'myapp/user/FETCH_USER/FAILURE';

export function fetchUserRequest(username) {
  // use `load` to wrap a request action, load() returns a Promise
  return load({
    type: FETCH_USER_REQUEST,
    payload: {
      username: username,
    },
  })
}

export function fetchUserSuccess(username, data) {
  // ...
}

export function fetchUserFailure(username, error) {
  // ...
}

2. Create a data loader

dataloaders.js

import { createLoader, fixedWait } from 'redux-dataloader';

import * as userActions from './userActions';

const userLoader = createLoader(userActions.FETCH_USER_REQUEST, {
  /*
   * (required) Handle fetched data, return a success action
   */
  success: (context, result) => {
    // you can get original request action from context
    const action = context.action;
    const username = action.payload.username;
    return userActions.fetchUserSuccess(username, result);
  },
  /*
   * (required) Handle error, return a failure action
   */
  error: (context, error) => {
    const action = context.action;
    const username = action.payload.username;
    return userActions.fetchUserFailure(username, error);
  },
  /*
   * (optional) By default, original request action will be dispatched. But you can still modify this process.
   */
  // loading: ({ action }) => {}
  /*
   * (required) Fetch data.
   * We use yahoo/fetchr as an example.
   */
  fetch: (context) => {
    const action = context.action;
    const username = action.payload.username;

    const fetchr = context.fetchr;
    return fetchr.read('userService')
      .params({
        username,
      }).end();
  },
  /*
   * (optional) !!! Different from alt API.
   * When shouldFetch returns false, it will prevent fetching data.
   */
  shouldFetch: (context) => {
    const action = context.action;
    const username = action.payload.username;
    const getState = context.getState;
    return !getState().user.users[username];
  }
}, {
  ttl: 10000,
  retryTimes: 3,
  retryWait: fixedWait(500),
});

export default [userLoader];

3. Register middleware

configureStore.js

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { createDataLoaderMiddleware } from `redux-dataloader`;
import { Fetchr } from 'fetchr';
import reducer from './reducers';
import loaders from './dataloaders';

const fetcher = new Fetcher({
  xhrPath: '/api',
});

// create middleware, you can add extra arguments to data loader context
const dataLoaderMiddleware = createDataLoaderMiddleware(loaders, { fetchr });

const store = createStore(
  reducer,
  applyMiddleware(dataLoaderMiddleware)
)

// ...

4. Use it for your application

Then, just use it in your application. The following is an example that combined with redial for isomorphic use.

import { provideHooks } from 'redial';
import { fetchUserRequest } from 'userActions';
import { fetchArticleRequest } from 'articleAction';
import { fetchArticleSkinRequest } from 'articleSkinAction';

// the router location is: /:username/:articleId
// Data dependency: user <= article <= articleSkin
async function fetchData({param, dispatch, getState}) {
  try {
    // 1. Fetch user
    const username = params.username;
    await dispatch(fetchUserRequest(username)); // wait for response

    // 2. Fetch article by userId and articleId, you may use useId for authentication
    const user = getState().user.users[username];
    if (!user) {
      throw new Error(`user_not_found: ${username}`);
    }
    const articleId = params.articleId;
    await dispatch(fetchArticleRequest(user.id, articleId));

    // 3. Fetch article skin by articleId
    const article = getState().article.articles[articleId];
    if (!article) {
      throw new Error(`article_not_found: ${articleId}`);
    }
    await dispatch(fetchArticleSkinRequest(article.skinId));
  } catch (err) {
    // ...
  }
}

function mapStateToProps(state, owndProps) {
  // ...
}

@connect(mapStateToProps)
@provideHooks({
  fetch: fetchData,
})
export default class ArticleContainer extends React.Component {
  // ...
}

You can also write fetchData() with Promise:

function fetchData({param, dispatch, getState}) {
  return Promise.resolve().then(() => {
    // 1. Fetch user
    const username = params.username;
    return dispatch(fetchUserRequest(username));
  }).then(() => {
    // 2. Fetch article by userId and articleId, you may use useId for authentication
    const user = getState().user.users[username];
    if (!user) {
      throw new Error(`user_not_found: ${username}`);
    }
    const articleId = params.articleId;
    return dispatch(fetchArticleRequest(user.id, articleId));
  }).then(() => {
    // 3. Fetch article skin by articleId
    const article = getState().article.articles[articleId];
    if (!article) {
      throw new Error(`article_not_found: ${articleId}`);
    }
    return dispatch(fetchArticleSkinRequest(article.skinId));
  }).catch((err) => {
    // error handler
    // ...
  })
}

Documentation

License

MIT

