Redux Data Loader

Loads async data for Redux apps focusing on preventing duplicated requests and dealing with async dependencies.

Deeply inspired by alt Data Souces API, also inspired by redux-saga.

Instead of using redux-thunk, it handles wrapped actions and sideload async data. It also caches data requests for a while in order to prevent duplicated requests.

Installation

npm install redux-dataloader --save

Usage

import { load } from 'redux-dataloader' ; export const FETCH_USER_REQUEST = 'myapp/user/FETCH_USER/REQUEST' ; export const FETCH_USER_SUCCESS = 'myapp/user/FETCH_USER/SUCCESS' ; export const FETCH_USER_FAILURE = 'myapp/user/FETCH_USER/FAILURE' ; export function fetchUserRequest ( username ) { return load({ type : FETCH_USER_REQUEST, payload : { username : username, }, }) } export function fetchUserSuccess ( username, data ) { } export function fetchUserFailure ( username, error ) { }

2. Create a data loader

import { createLoader, fixedWait } from 'redux-dataloader' ; import * as userActions from './userActions' ; const userLoader = createLoader(userActions.FETCH_USER_REQUEST, { success : ( context, result ) => { const action = context.action; const username = action.payload.username; return userActions.fetchUserSuccess(username, result); }, error : ( context, error ) => { const action = context.action; const username = action.payload.username; return userActions.fetchUserFailure(username, error); }, fetch : ( context ) => { const action = context.action; const username = action.payload.username; const fetchr = context.fetchr; return fetchr.read( 'userService' ) .params({ username, }).end(); }, shouldFetch : ( context ) => { const action = context.action; const username = action.payload.username; const getState = context.getState; return !getState().user.users[username]; } }, { ttl : 10000 , retryTimes : 3 , retryWait : fixedWait( 500 ), }); export default [userLoader];

3. Register middleware

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import { createDataLoaderMiddleware } from `redux-dataloader` ; import { Fetchr } from 'fetchr' ; import reducer from './reducers' ; import loaders from './dataloaders' ; const fetcher = new Fetcher({ xhrPath : '/api' , }); const dataLoaderMiddleware = createDataLoaderMiddleware(loaders, { fetchr }); const store = createStore( reducer, applyMiddleware(dataLoaderMiddleware) )

4. Use it for your application

Then, just use it in your application. The following is an example that combined with redial for isomorphic use.

import { provideHooks } from 'redial' ; import { fetchUserRequest } from 'userActions' ; import { fetchArticleRequest } from 'articleAction' ; import { fetchArticleSkinRequest } from 'articleSkinAction' ; async function fetchData ( {param, dispatch, getState} ) { try { const username = params.username; await dispatch(fetchUserRequest(username)); const user = getState().user.users[username]; if (!user) { throw new Error ( `user_not_found: ${username} ` ); } const articleId = params.articleId; await dispatch(fetchArticleRequest(user.id, articleId)); const article = getState().article.articles[articleId]; if (!article) { throw new Error ( `article_not_found: ${articleId} ` ); } await dispatch(fetchArticleSkinRequest(article.skinId)); } catch (err) { } } function mapStateToProps ( state, owndProps ) { } @connect(mapStateToProps) @provideHooks({ fetch : fetchData, }) export default class ArticleContainer extends React . Component { }

You can also write fetchData() with Promise:

function fetchData ( {param, dispatch, getState} ) { return Promise .resolve().then( () => { const username = params.username; return dispatch(fetchUserRequest(username)); }).then( () => { const user = getState().user.users[username]; if (!user) { throw new Error ( `user_not_found: ${username} ` ); } const articleId = params.articleId; return dispatch(fetchArticleRequest(user.id, articleId)); }).then( () => { const article = getState().article.articles[articleId]; if (!article) { throw new Error ( `article_not_found: ${articleId} ` ); } return dispatch(fetchArticleSkinRequest(article.skinId)); }).catch( ( err ) => { }) }

Documentation

License

MIT