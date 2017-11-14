Loads async data for Redux apps focusing on preventing duplicated requests and dealing with async dependencies.
Deeply inspired by alt Data Souces API, also inspired by redux-saga.
Instead of using redux-thunk, it handles wrapped actions and sideload async data. It also caches data requests for a while in order to prevent duplicated requests.
npm install redux-dataloader --save
userActions.js
import { load } from 'redux-dataloader';
export const FETCH_USER_REQUEST = 'myapp/user/FETCH_USER/REQUEST';
export const FETCH_USER_SUCCESS = 'myapp/user/FETCH_USER/SUCCESS';
export const FETCH_USER_FAILURE = 'myapp/user/FETCH_USER/FAILURE';
export function fetchUserRequest(username) {
// use `load` to wrap a request action, load() returns a Promise
return load({
type: FETCH_USER_REQUEST,
payload: {
username: username,
},
})
}
export function fetchUserSuccess(username, data) {
// ...
}
export function fetchUserFailure(username, error) {
// ...
}
dataloaders.js
import { createLoader, fixedWait } from 'redux-dataloader';
import * as userActions from './userActions';
const userLoader = createLoader(userActions.FETCH_USER_REQUEST, {
/*
* (required) Handle fetched data, return a success action
*/
success: (context, result) => {
// you can get original request action from context
const action = context.action;
const username = action.payload.username;
return userActions.fetchUserSuccess(username, result);
},
/*
* (required) Handle error, return a failure action
*/
error: (context, error) => {
const action = context.action;
const username = action.payload.username;
return userActions.fetchUserFailure(username, error);
},
/*
* (optional) By default, original request action will be dispatched. But you can still modify this process.
*/
// loading: ({ action }) => {}
/*
* (required) Fetch data.
* We use yahoo/fetchr as an example.
*/
fetch: (context) => {
const action = context.action;
const username = action.payload.username;
const fetchr = context.fetchr;
return fetchr.read('userService')
.params({
username,
}).end();
},
/*
* (optional) !!! Different from alt API.
* When shouldFetch returns false, it will prevent fetching data.
*/
shouldFetch: (context) => {
const action = context.action;
const username = action.payload.username;
const getState = context.getState;
return !getState().user.users[username];
}
}, {
ttl: 10000,
retryTimes: 3,
retryWait: fixedWait(500),
});
export default [userLoader];
configureStore.js
import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import { createDataLoaderMiddleware } from `redux-dataloader`;
import { Fetchr } from 'fetchr';
import reducer from './reducers';
import loaders from './dataloaders';
const fetcher = new Fetcher({
xhrPath: '/api',
});
// create middleware, you can add extra arguments to data loader context
const dataLoaderMiddleware = createDataLoaderMiddleware(loaders, { fetchr });
const store = createStore(
reducer,
applyMiddleware(dataLoaderMiddleware)
)
// ...
Then, just use it in your application. The following is an example that combined with redial for isomorphic use.
import { provideHooks } from 'redial';
import { fetchUserRequest } from 'userActions';
import { fetchArticleRequest } from 'articleAction';
import { fetchArticleSkinRequest } from 'articleSkinAction';
// the router location is: /:username/:articleId
// Data dependency: user <= article <= articleSkin
async function fetchData({param, dispatch, getState}) {
try {
// 1. Fetch user
const username = params.username;
await dispatch(fetchUserRequest(username)); // wait for response
// 2. Fetch article by userId and articleId, you may use useId for authentication
const user = getState().user.users[username];
if (!user) {
throw new Error(`user_not_found: ${username}`);
}
const articleId = params.articleId;
await dispatch(fetchArticleRequest(user.id, articleId));
// 3. Fetch article skin by articleId
const article = getState().article.articles[articleId];
if (!article) {
throw new Error(`article_not_found: ${articleId}`);
}
await dispatch(fetchArticleSkinRequest(article.skinId));
} catch (err) {
// ...
}
}
function mapStateToProps(state, owndProps) {
// ...
}
@connect(mapStateToProps)
@provideHooks({
fetch: fetchData,
})
export default class ArticleContainer extends React.Component {
// ...
}
You can also write
fetchData() with Promise:
function fetchData({param, dispatch, getState}) {
return Promise.resolve().then(() => {
// 1. Fetch user
const username = params.username;
return dispatch(fetchUserRequest(username));
}).then(() => {
// 2. Fetch article by userId and articleId, you may use useId for authentication
const user = getState().user.users[username];
if (!user) {
throw new Error(`user_not_found: ${username}`);
}
const articleId = params.articleId;
return dispatch(fetchArticleRequest(user.id, articleId));
}).then(() => {
// 3. Fetch article skin by articleId
const article = getState().article.articles[articleId];
if (!article) {
throw new Error(`article_not_found: ${articleId}`);
}
return dispatch(fetchArticleSkinRequest(article.skinId));
}).catch((err) => {
// error handler
// ...
})
}
MIT