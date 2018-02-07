Redux Data Structures is a library of reducer makers.
Reducer makers help create common reducers like counters, maps, lists (queues, stacks), sets, etc. Most application states can be built by combining a handful of these standardized building blocks.
Redux Data Structures was developed for Redux, but does not depend on it. It can actually be used with any reactive state container, even a custom one; Redux Data Structures doesn't have any dependency.
npm install --save redux-data-structures
Here's an example from the Redux README, rewritten with Redux Data Structures:
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { counter } from 'redux-data-structures';
const myCounter = counter({
incrementActionTypes: ['INCREMENT'],
decrementActionTypes: ['DECREMENT'],
});
const store = createStore(myCounter);
store.subscribe(() => { console.log(store.getState()); });
store.dispatch({ type: 'INCREMENT' });
// 1
store.dispatch({ type: 'INCREMENT' });
// 2
store.dispatch({ type: 'DECREMENT' });
// 1
Here's a more advanced example--with the same reducer maker--of a counter from 10 to 0, decreasing as a function of the action payload, then reset, representing life points for example:
import { createStore } from 'redux';
import { counter } from 'redux-data-structures';
const lifePoints = counter({
initialState: 10,
decrementActionTypes: ['PUNCH', 'KICK'],
decrement: action => action.value,
min: () => 0, // action => number
resetActionTypes: ['INSERT_COIN'],
});
const store = createStore(lifePoints);
store.subscribe(() => { console.log(store.getState()); });
store.dispatch({ type: 'PUNCH', value: 5 });
// 5
store.dispatch({ type: 'KICK', value: 7 });
// 0
store.dispatch({ type: 'INSERT_COIN' });
// 10
Let's build a classic todo app with Redux Data Structures:
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux';
import { map, set, value } from 'redux-data-structures';
const todos = map({
addActionTypes: ['ADD_TODO'],
removeActionTypes: ['REMOVE_TODO'],
});
const completedTodos = set({
toggleActionTypes: ['TOGGLE_TODO'],
removeActionTypes: ['REMOVE_TODO'],
keyGetter: action => action.payload.id,
});
const visibilityFilter = value({
initialState: 'SHOW_ALL',
setActionTypes: ['SET_VISIBILITY_FILTER'],
valueGetter: action => action.payload.filter,
});
const rootReducer = combineReducers({
todos,
completedTodos,
visibilityFilter,
});
const store = createStore(rootReducer);
That's all for the store! We've relied heavily on the reducer makers' default options, which presume that:
type and
payload properties),
id property, used as a key in the
todos map (and the
completetedTodos set).
Now let's subscribe to the store and dispatch a few actions:
store.subscribe(() => { console.log(JSON.stringify(store.getState(), null, 2)); });
store.dispatch({
type: 'ADD_TODO',
payload: {
id: 0,
text: 'Go fishing',
},
});
// {
// "todos": {
// "byId": {
// "0": {
// "id": 0,
// "text": "Go fishing"
// }
// },
// "allIds": [
// 0
// ]
// },
// "completedTodos": {},
// "visibilityFilter": "SHOW_ALL"
// }
Notice that
todos is normalized, for the reasons explained in the Redux documentation.
store.dispatch({
type: 'TOGGLE_TODO',
payload: { id: 0 },
});
// {
// "todos": {
// "byId": {
// "0": {
// "id": 0,
// "text": "Go fishing"
// }
// },
// "allIds": [
// 0
// ]
// },
// "completedTodos": {
// "0": true
// },
// "visibilityFilter": "SHOW_ALL"
// }
Compared to the original Redux Todo example, we've separated the Todo items (id, text) from their completion state. If needed, they could be combined with a selector.
store.dispatch({
type: 'SET_VISIBILITY_FILTER',
payload: { filter: 'SHOW_COMPLETED' },
});
// {
// "todos": {
// "byId": {
// "0": {
// "id": 0,
// "text": "Go fishing"
// }
// },
// "allIds": [
// 0
// ]
// },
// "completedTodos": {
// "0": true
// },
// "visibilityFilter": "SHOW_COMPLETED"
// }
store.dispatch({
type: 'REMOVE_TODO',
payload: { id: 0 },
});
// {
// "todos": {
// "byId": {},
// "allIds": []
// },
// "completedTodos": {},
// "visibilityFilter": "SHOW_COMPLETED"
// }
The
REMOVE_TODO action is reduced both by the
todos map and the
completedTodos set.
So far, the following data structures have been implemented (corresponding action types are indicated in parentheses):
All data structures can be reset to their initial state, and, if applicable (for lists, maps, and sets), emptied.
Each reducer maker is a higher-order function of a single
options object and returns a reducer:
{ ...options } => (state, action) => state
For each reducer maker, we describe below how the
options object is destructured, its default property values, and how some specific properties are used.
Defaults can--and in a lot of cases should--be overridden.
Each category of actions, e.g.,
decrementActionTypes, is an array of action types (i.e., strings), so that several action types can have the same result (cf. Configuring Data Structures, above, where both
PUNCH and
KICK decrement
lifePoints).
{
initialState = false,
trueActionTypes = [],
additionalConditionToTrue = () => true,
falseActionTypes = [],
additionalConditionToFalse = () => true,
toggleActionTypes = [],
resetActionTypes = [],
}
additionalConditionToTrue and
additionalConditionToFalse are functions of
action and are used as such:
// ...
if (trueActionTypes.includes(action.type) && additionalConditionToTrue(action)) {
return true;
} else if (falseActionTypes.includes(action.type) && additionalConditionToFalse(action)) {
return false;
}
// ...
The default
() => true is equivalent to no additional condition.
{
initialState = 0,
incrementActionTypes = [],
increment = () => 1,
max,
decrementActionTypes = [],
decrement = () => 1,
min,
resetActionTypes = [],
}
increment,
decrement,
max, and
min are functions of
action. If
max is
undefined, it is not enforced. Same for
min.
{
initialState = [],
enqueueActionTypes = [],
dequeueActionTypes = [],
pushActionTypes = [],
popActionTypes = [],
itemGetter = action => action.payload,
resetActionTypes = [],
emptyActionTypes = [],
}
A list can be used as a queue or stack.
enqueueActionTypes and
pushActionTypes add items to the list, using the
itemGetter. The default
itemGetter adds the Flux Standard Action
payload to the list.
{
initialState = {
byId: {},
allIds: [],
},
addActionTypes = [],
changeActionTypes = [],
removeActionTypes = [],
keyGetter = action => action.payload.id,
itemGetter = action => ({...action.payload}),
itemModifier = (item, action) => ({...item, ...action.payload}),
resetActionTypes = [],
emptyActionTypes = [],
}
map uses the normalized state shape recommended by Redux, as can be seen from the default
initialState. Warning: if you overwrite
initialState, use the same format!
The default
keyGetter assumes that the action payload has an
id property. The default
itemModifier overwrites the item's properties (but does not delete the ones that have disappeared in the new action payload).
{
initialState = {},
addActionTypes = [],
removeActionTypes = [],
toggleActionTypes = [],
keyGetter = action => action.payload,
resetActionTypes = [],
emptyActionTypes = [],
}
In Redux Data Structures, a set's state is a plain Javascript object with boolean properties, i.e. if and only if
key is in the set,
key is a property of
state whose value is
true. Example:
{ key: true }
When a key is removed from the set, the corresponding property is deleted from the state object:
{}
{
initialState = null,
setActionTypes = [],
valueGetter = action => action.payload,
resetActionTypes = [],
}
value is the simplest data structure (to the extent that calling it a data structure is arguable).
Redux Data Structures doesn't focus on performance, but on developer productivity. In most cases, performance won't be an issue. If it is, please write an issue or submit a pull request.
The code is written in modern Javascript, transpiled with Babel, using Jest for tests. Pull requests are welcome.
Adrien Trouillaud, Codology.net