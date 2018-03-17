redux-crud-store - a reusable API for syncing models with a backend

Jump to What's New

Making a single page application (SPA)? Using a Redux store? Tired of writing the same code for every API endpoint?

This module contains helper functions to make it easier to keep your models in sync with a backend. In particular, it provides these four things:

It handles async for you, using redux-saga. A middleware will watch for your async send actions, and will dispatch the success/error actions when the call is complete. It implements a default reducer for all of your backend models. This reducer will handle your async send, success, and failure actions, and store them in your redux store in an intelligent way. You can quickly write action creators for this reducer using the predefined constants and action creators exported by redux-crud-store. It provides selector functions for your components, which query the store and return a collection of models, a single model, or an object saying "wait for me to load" or "you need to dispatch another fetch action"

How to use it

See docs/API.md for usage.

There are four steps to integrating redux-crud-store into your app:

Set up a redux-saga middleware Add the reducer to your store Create action creators for your specific models Use redux-crud-store's selectors and your action creators in your components

1. Set up a redux-saga middleware

The first step is to import ApiClient and crudSaga from redux-crud-store, which will automate async tasks for you. If your app uses JSON in requests, all you need to do is provide a basePath for the ApiClient, which will be prepended to all of your requests. (See ApiClient.js for more config options). Once you've done that, you can create a redux-saga middleware and add it to your redux store using this code:

import 'babel-polyfill' import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga' import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux' import { crudSaga, ApiClient } from 'redux-crud-store' const client = new ApiClient({ basePath : 'https://example.com/api/v1' }) const crudMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware() const createStoreWithMiddleware = compose( applyMiddleware( crudMiddleware ) )(createStore) const store = createStoreWithMiddleware(rootReducer, initialState) crudMiddleware.run(crudSaga(client))

The included ApiClient requires fetch API support. If your clients won't support the fetch API, you will need to write your own ApiClient or import a fetch polyfill like whatwg-fetch.

2. Add the reducer to your store

If you like combining your reducers in one file, here's what that file might look like:

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { crudReducer } from 'redux-crud-store' export default combineReducers({ models : crudReducer, })

3. Create action creators for your specific models

Now that the boilerplate is out of the way, you can start being productive with your own API. A given model might use very predictable endpoints, or it might need a lot of logic. You can make your action creators very quickly by basing them off of redux-crud-store's API:

import { fetchCollection, fetchRecord, createRecord, updateRecord, deleteRecord } from 'redux-crud-store' const MODEL = 'posts' const PATH = '/posts' export function fetchPosts ( params = {} ) { return fetchCollection(MODEL, PATH, params) } export function fetchPost ( id, params = {} ) { return fetchRecord(MODEL, id, ` ${PATH} / ${id} ` , params) } export function createPost ( data = {} ) { return createRecord(MODEL, PATH, data) } export function updatePost ( id, data = {} ) { return updateRecord(MODEL, id, ` ${PATH} / ${id} ` , data) } export function deletePost ( id ) { return deleteRecord(MODEL, id, ` ${PATH} / ${id} ` ) }

redux-crud-store is based on a RESTful API. If you need support for non-restful endpoints, take a look at the apiCall function in src/actionCreators.js and/or submit a pull request!

4. Use redux-crud-store's selectors and your action creators in your components

A typical component to render page 1 of a collection might look like this:

import React from 'react' import { connect } from 'react-redux' import { fetchPosts } from '../../redux/modules/posts' import { select } from 'redux-crud-store' class List extends React . Component { componentWillMount() { const { posts, dispatch } = this .props if (posts.needsFetch) { dispatch(posts.fetch) } } componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { const { posts } = nextProps const { dispatch } = this .props if (posts.needsFetch) { dispatch(posts.fetch) } } render() { const { posts } = this .props if (posts.isLoading) { return < div > < p > loading... </ p > </ div > } else { return < div > {posts.data.map(post => < li key = {post.id} > {post.title} </ li > )} </ div > } } } function mapStateToProps ( state, ownProps ) { return { posts : select(fetchPosts({ page : 1 }), state.models) } } export default connect(mapStateToProps)(List)

The select selector function is a convenience wrapper around more specific selectors. You can read more about this function and how it works in the select section of docs/API.md.

Fetching a single record is very similar. A typical component for editing a single record might implement these functions:

import { fetchPost } from '../../redux/modules/posts' import { clearActionStatus, select, selectActionStatus } from 'redux-crud-store' .... componentWillMount() { const { posts, dispatch } = this .props if (posts.needsFetch) { dispatch(posts.fetch) } } componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { const { posts, status } = nextProps const { dispatch } = this .props if (posts.needsFetch) { dispatch(posts.fetch) } if (status.isSuccess) { dispatch(clearActionStatus( 'post' , 'update' )) } } disableSubmitButton = () => { return !! this .props.status.pending } .... function mapStateToProps ( state, ownProps ) { return { post: select(fetchPost(ownProps.id), state.models), status: selectActionStatus( 'posts' , state.models, 'update' ) } }

What does the return value of select() look like?

Select is a helper function to minimize what you need to import into each component. There are simpler selector functions available, documented in docs/API.md.

{ otherInfo, # if response was sent in a data envelope, provides the other keys (e.g. pagination data) data, # if isLoading is false , then this will hold either a collection of records, or a single record isLoading, # boolean: false if data is ready and no error occurred while loading data needsFetch, # boolean: true if you still need to dispatch a fetch action (iselect(...).fetch) fetch # action to dispatch, in case `needsFetch` is true }

Collection caching

redux-crud-store caches collections and records. So if you send a request like GET /posts to your server with the params

{ page: 2 , per: 25 , filter: { author_id: 20 } }

it will store the ids associated with that particular collection in the store. If you make the same request again in the next 10 minutes, it will simply use the cached result instead.

Further, if you then want to inspect or edit one of the 25 posts returned by that query, it will already be stored in the byId array in the store. Collections simply hold a list of ids pointing to the cached records.

If you ever worry about your cache getting out of sync, it's easy to manually sync to the server from your components.

What's new

As of 5.4.0, the code no longer uses immutable.js! This should improve performance and debuggability. Please file an issue if you discover any bugs after this change!

Breaking changes in 5.0.0

babel-polyfill is removed. You must import it yourself if you want sagas to work in IE9, Edge 12, or Safari 9 (or other browsers without generator functions).

the UPDATE action no longer changes fetchTime on the record. This is probably only a good thing for your app, but it is a change in behaviour.

What's still missing (TODO)

allow dispatching multiple actions for API_CALL

consider allowing dispatching multiple actions for CREATE/UPDATE/DELETE

configurable keys: It would be great to integrate normalizr, so people could specify a response schema and have their data automatically normalized into the store. This would also enable support for nested models for free.

it would be great to support nested models in selectors, perhaps using normalizr somehow.

tests for every public function

tests for every private function too

Brief layout of what state.models should look like

This is a slightly airbrushed representation of what the state.models key in your store might look like:

state.models : { posts: { collections: [ { params: { no_pagination: true }, otherInfo: null , ids: [ 15000 , 15001 , ... ], fetchTime: 1325355325 , error: null }, { params: { page: 1 }, otherInfo: { page: { self: 1 , next: 2 , prev: 0 } }, ids: [ 15000 , 15001 , ... ], fetchTime: 1325355325 , error: { status: 500 , message: '500 Internal Server error' } }, ], byId: { 15000: { fetchTime: 1325355325 , error: { type: 403 , message: '403 Forbidden' }, record: { id: 15000 , ... } }, 15001: { fetchTime: 1325355325 , error: null , record: { id: 15001 , ... } } }, actionStatus: { create: { pending: false , id: null , isSuccess: true , payload: null }, update: { pending: false , id: 8 , isSuccess: false , payload: { message: "Invalid id" , errors: { "editor_id": "not an editor" } } }, delete: { pending: true , id: 45 } } }, comments: { // the exact same layout as post... }, }

Glossary of frequently used terms:

Model is an abstract type like "posts" or "comments" it also refers to an object in state.models

Record is a single resource e.g. the post with id=10

Collection is a number of records e.g. page 1 of posts state.posts.collections refers to previously executed queries a single collection is made up of params, the returned ids, and then metadata

fetch means to go to the server

select means to get the existing models from the state and return an object for use in components

License

Copyright 2016 Devin Howard

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.