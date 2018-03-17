Making a single page application (SPA)? Using a Redux store? Tired of writing the same code for every API endpoint?
This module contains helper functions to make it easier to keep your models in sync with a backend. In particular, it provides these four things:
See docs/API.md for usage.
There are four steps to integrating redux-crud-store into your app:
The first step is to import ApiClient and crudSaga from redux-crud-store, which will automate async tasks for you. If your app uses JSON in requests, all you need to do is provide a basePath for the ApiClient, which will be prepended to all of your requests. (See ApiClient.js for more config options). Once you've done that, you can create a redux-saga middleware and add it to your redux store using this code:
import 'babel-polyfill' // needed for IE 11, Edge 12, Safari 9
import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga'
import { createStore, applyMiddleware, compose } from 'redux'
import { crudSaga, ApiClient } from 'redux-crud-store'
const client = new ApiClient({ basePath: 'https://example.com/api/v1' })
const crudMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware()
const createStoreWithMiddleware = compose(
applyMiddleware(
crudMiddleware
// add other middlewares here...
)
)(createStore)
// assuming rootReducer and initialState are defined elsewhere
const store = createStoreWithMiddleware(rootReducer, initialState)
crudMiddleware.run(crudSaga(client))
The included ApiClient requires fetch API support. If your clients won't support the fetch API, you will need to write your own ApiClient or import a fetch polyfill like whatwg-fetch.
If you like combining your reducers in one file, here's what that file might look like:
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { crudReducer } from 'redux-crud-store'
export default combineReducers({
models: crudReducer,
// other reducers go here
})
Now that the boilerplate is out of the way, you can start being productive with your own API. A given model might use very predictable endpoints, or it might need a lot of logic. You can make your action creators very quickly by basing them off of redux-crud-store's API:
import {
fetchCollection, fetchRecord, createRecord, updateRecord, deleteRecord
} from 'redux-crud-store'
const MODEL = 'posts'
const PATH = '/posts'
export function fetchPosts(params = {}) {
return fetchCollection(MODEL, PATH, params)
}
export function fetchPost(id, params = {}) {
return fetchRecord(MODEL, id, `${PATH}/${id}`, params)
}
export function createPost(data = {}) {
return createRecord(MODEL, PATH, data)
}
export function updatePost(id, data = {}) {
return updateRecord(MODEL, id, `${PATH}/${id}`, data)
}
export function deletePost(id) {
return deleteRecord(MODEL, id, `${PATH}/${id}`)
}
redux-crud-store is based on a RESTful API. If you need support for non-restful endpoints, take a look at the apiCall function in src/actionCreators.js and/or submit a pull request!
A typical component to render page 1 of a collection might look like this:
import React from 'react'
import { connect } from 'react-redux'
import { fetchPosts } from '../../redux/modules/posts'
import { select } from 'redux-crud-store'
class List extends React.Component {
componentWillMount() {
const { posts, dispatch } = this.props
if (posts.needsFetch) {
dispatch(posts.fetch)
}
}
componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) {
const { posts } = nextProps
const { dispatch } = this.props
if (posts.needsFetch) {
dispatch(posts.fetch)
}
}
render() {
const { posts } = this.props
if (posts.isLoading) {
return <div>
<p>loading...</p>
</div>
} else {
return <div>
{posts.data.map(post => <li key={post.id}>{post.title}</li>)}
</div>
}
}
}
function mapStateToProps(state, ownProps) {
return { posts: select(fetchPosts({ page: 1 }), state.models) }
}
export default connect(mapStateToProps)(List)
The
select selector function is a convenience wrapper around more specific selectors. You can read more about this function and how it works in the select section of docs/API.md.
Fetching a single record is very similar. A typical component for editing a single record might implement these functions:
import { fetchPost } from '../../redux/modules/posts'
import {
clearActionStatus, select, selectActionStatus
} from 'redux-crud-store'
....
componentWillMount() {
const { posts, dispatch } = this.props
if (posts.needsFetch) {
dispatch(posts.fetch)
}
}
componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) {
const { posts, status } = nextProps
const { dispatch } = this.props
if (posts.needsFetch) {
dispatch(posts.fetch)
}
if (status.isSuccess) {
dispatch(clearActionStatus('post', 'update'))
}
}
disableSubmitButton = () => {
// this function would return true if you should disable the submit
// button on your form - because you've already sent a PUT request
return !!this.props.status.pending
}
....
function mapStateToProps(state, ownProps) {
return {
post: select(fetchPost(ownProps.id), state.models),
status: selectActionStatus('posts', state.models, 'update')
}
}
Select is a helper function to minimize what you need to import into each component. There are simpler selector functions available, documented in docs/API.md.
{
otherInfo, # if response was sent in a data envelope, provides the other keys (e.g. pagination data)
data, # if isLoading is false, then this will hold either a collection of records, or a single record
isLoading, # boolean: false if data is ready and no error occurred while loading data
needsFetch, # boolean: true if you still need to dispatch a fetch action (iselect(...).fetch)
fetch # action to dispatch, in case `needsFetch` is true
}
redux-crud-store caches collections and records. So if you send a request like
GET /posts to your server with the params
{
page: 2,
per: 25,
filter: {
author_id: 20
}
}
it will store the ids associated with that particular collection in the store. If you make the same request again in the next 10 minutes, it will simply use the cached result instead.
Further, if you then want to inspect or edit one of the 25 posts returned by that query, it will already be stored in the byId array in the store. Collections simply hold a list of ids pointing to the cached records.
If you ever worry about your cache getting out of sync, it's easy to manually sync to the server from your components.
Breaking changes in 5.0.0
This is a slightly airbrushed representation of what the state.models key in your store might look like:
state.models : {
posts: {
collections: [
{
params: {
no_pagination: true
},
otherInfo: null,
ids: [ 15000, 15001, ... ],
fetchTime: 1325355325,
error: null
},
{
params: {
page: 1
},
otherInfo: {
page: {
self: 1,
next: 2,
prev: 0
}
},
ids: [ 15000, 15001, ... ],
fetchTime: 1325355325,
error: { status: 500, message: '500 Internal Server error' }
},
],
byId: {
15000: { fetchTime: 1325355325,
error: { type: 403, message: '403 Forbidden' },
record: { id: 15000, ... } },
15001: { fetchTime: 1325355325,
error: null,
record: { id: 15001, ... } }
},
actionStatus: {
create: { pending: false, id: null, isSuccess: true, payload: null },
update: { pending: false,
id: 8,
isSuccess: false,
payload: {
message: "Invalid id",
errors: { "editor_id": "not an editor" }
}
},
delete: { pending: true, id: 45 }
}
},
comments: {
// the exact same layout as post...
},
}
