Redux CRUD

Redux CRUD is a convention driven way of building CRUD applications using Redux. After building several Flux applications we found that we always end up creating the same action types, actions and reducers for all our resources.

Redux CRUD gives you a standard set of:

action types: e.g. USER_UPDATE_SUCCESS

actions: e.g. updateSuccess , updateError

, reducers: for the action types above e.g. updateSuccess

Working with resources in Redux

When building an app you might have resources like users , posts and comments .

You'll probably end up with action types for them like:

USERS_FETCH_SUCCESS

POSTS_FETCH_SUCCESS

COMMENTS_FETCH_SUCCESS

And action creators like:

users.fetchSuccess

posts.fetchSuccess

comments.fetchSuccess

There's obvious repetition there. Redux CRUD aims to remove this boilerplate by providing strong conventions on naming and processing data.

Stores

Redux-crud provides two stores:

List . A plain JS array. This preserves the order of records.

. A plain JS array. This preserves the order of records. Map. A JS object where records are indexed by key. This provides faster writes and lookups.

Docs

Testing

npm test

Example

You can see a basic example here