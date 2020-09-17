This code packaged as a node module
Usage:
import { createReducer } from 'redux-create-reducer';
import * as ActionTypes from '../constants/ActionTypes';
const initialState = [];
export const todos = createReducer(initialState, {
[ActionTypes.ADD_TODO](state, action) {
const text = action.text.trim();
return [...state, text];
},
[ActionTypes.REMOVE_TODO](state, action) {
return state.filter((_, i) => i !== action.index);
}
// All other action types result in state being returned
})
This library also provides powerful typescript typings when using Action classes:
interface Action {
type: string;
}
interface State {
value: number;
}
class Reset implements Action {
readonly type = 'Reset Action';
}
class AddOne implements Action {
readonly type = 'AddOne Action';
}
class AddCustom implements Action {
readonly type = 'AddCustom Action';
constructor(public readonly value: number) { }
}
type Actions = Reset | AddOne | AddCustom;
const reducer = createReducer<State, Actions>({ value: 0 }, {
'Reset Action': (state, action) => ({ value: 0 }),
'AddOne Action': (state, action) => ({ value: state.value + 1 }),
'AddCustom Action': (state, action) => ({ value: state.value + action.value }),
});
// If you wanted to exclude some actions you can use the `Exclude` type.
type ActionsWithoutAddOne = Exclude<Actions, AddOne>
const reducerThatDoesNotHandleAddOne = createReducer<State, ActionsWithoutAddOne>({ value: 0 }, {
'Reset Action': (state, action) => ({ value: 0 }),
'AddCustom Action': (state, action) => ({ value: state.value + action.value }),
});
Removing
'Reset Action': (state, action) => ({ value: 0 }), in the reducer causes the error:
Property '"Reset Action"' is missing in type .... Similarly, adding
'Nonexisting Action': (state, action) => ({ value: 0 }), causes the type error:
Object literal may only specify known properties, and ''Nonexisting Action'' does not exist in type 'Handlers<State, Actions>'.ts(2345)