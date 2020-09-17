This code packaged as a node module

Usage:

import { createReducer } from 'redux-create-reducer' ; import * as ActionTypes from '../constants/ActionTypes' ; const initialState = []; export const todos = createReducer(initialState, { [ActionTypes.ADD_TODO](state, action) { const text = action.text.trim(); return [...state, text]; }, [ActionTypes.REMOVE_TODO](state, action) { return state.filter( ( _, i ) => i !== action.index); } })

Typescript typings

This library also provides powerful typescript typings when using Action classes:

interface Action { type : string ; } interface State { value: number ; } class Reset implements Action { readonly type = 'Reset Action' ; } class AddOne implements Action { readonly type = 'AddOne Action' ; } class AddCustom implements Action { readonly type = 'AddCustom Action' ; constructor ( public readonly value: number ) { } } type Actions = Reset | AddOne | AddCustom; const reducer = createReducer<State, Actions>({ value: 0 }, { 'Reset Action' : ( state, action ) => ({ value: 0 }), 'AddOne Action' : ( state, action ) => ({ value: state.value + 1 }), 'AddCustom Action' : ( state, action ) => ({ value: state.value + action.value }), }); type ActionsWithoutAddOne = Exclude<Actions, AddOne> const reducerThatDoesNotHandleAddOne = createReducer<State, ActionsWithoutAddOne>({ value: 0 }, { 'Reset Action' : ( state, action ) => ({ value: 0 }), 'AddCustom Action' : ( state, action ) => ({ value: state.value + action.value }), });

Stackblitz