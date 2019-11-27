redux-cookies-middleware is a Redux middleware which watches for changes in Redux state & stores them in browser cookie.

Installation

yarn add redux-cookies-middleware

or

npm i redux-cookies-middleware --save

Usage

import { applyMiddleware, createStore, compose } from 'redux' ; import reduxCookiesMiddleware from 'redux-cookies-middleware' ; import getStateFromCookies from 'redux-cookies-middleware/getStateFromCookies' ; let initialState = { auth : { token : 'xxxx' , key : 'xxx' }, session : 'xxx-xxx' }; const paths = { 'auth.token' : { name : 'my_app_token' }, 'session' : { name : 'my_app_session' } }; initialState = getStateFromCookies(initialState, paths); const store = createStore( reducer, initialState, applyMiddleware([ reduxCookiesMiddleware(paths) ]) );

paths

An object of parts of subsets to sync. Use dot-notation to specify the path of the subsets of the store that has to be synced with cookies. Consider a store with the following shape as an example:

{ auth : { token : 'xxxx' , key : 'xxx' }, session : 'xxx-xxx' , username : 'xxxxxxx' }

To sync the auth token and session with cookies, pass the following paths object to the middleware:

{ session : { name : 'session' }, 'auth.token' : { name : 'auth_token' } }

Value of the path object is another object that takes more configuration options:

Property Required Type Default Description name Yes String Name of the cookie in which the part of the store should be synced. equalityCheck No Function options.defaultEqualityCheck A function to verify if the value before an action is dispatched and after the action is dispatched is equal or not. If the values are equal, the part of the store is not synced with the cookie. This is just to avoid setting cookies again and again if the value of that part of the store has not changed. You can set a custom equality check for every part of the store you want to sync with the cookies. Default value for this property is the value set for options.defaultEqualityCheck . deleteCheck No Function options.defaultDeleteCheck A function to verify if the cookie should be deleted. Default value for this property is the value set for options.defaultDeleteCheck .

Example

import isEqual from 'lodash.isequal' ; let initialState = { auth : { token : 'xxxx' , key : 'xxx' }, session : 'xxx-xxx' }; const paths = { session : { name : 'session' }, 'auth.token' : { name : 'auth_token' , equalityCheck : isEqual } }; initialState = getStateFromCookies(initialState, persistCookies); const store = createStore( reducer, initialState, applyMiddleware([ reduxCookiesMiddleware(paths) ]) );

options

An object of common options for the middleware.

options object has the following properties:

Property Required Type Default logger No Function console.error setCookie No Function A function that creates the cookie. defaultEqualityCheck No Function A function that does shallow equality check. defaultDeleteCheck No Function A function that performs undefined check.

Description of each property:

logger(msg) : This function can be used to capture errors occured inside redux-cookies-middleware . A good use-case for this could be to capture these errors and log them to Sentry or Errorception. This function has the following parameters: msg : Message you want to log with the help of this function.

: This function can be used to capture errors occured inside . A good use-case for this could be to capture these errors and log them to Sentry or Errorception. setCookie(name, value, [, expiry, secure]) : A function that creates the cookie. Provide a custom cookie setting implementation. Use-cases of this are implementation of cookie versioning or using the common cookie setting logic in your application. You will have to use a custom implementation of getCookie as well. This function has the following parameters: name : Name of the cookie. value : Value of the cookie. expiry (optional): Expiry time (in days) of the cookie. Default: 365 days. secure (optional): Either true or false, indicating if the cookie transmission requires a secure protocol (https). Default: false.

: A function that creates the cookie. Provide a custom cookie setting implementation. Use-cases of this are implementation of cookie versioning or using the common cookie setting logic in your application. You will have to use a custom implementation of as well. defaultEqualityCheck(oldVal, newVal) : A function to verify if the value before an action is dispatched and after the action is dispatched is equal or not. If the values are equal, the part of the store is not synced with the cookie. This is just to avoid setting cookies again and again if the value of that part of the store has not changed. You can set a custom equality check for every part of the store you want to sync with the cookies. Default value for this property is a function which does shallow comparison of two values using the === operator. This function has the following parameters: oldVal : Value of the part of the store before the reducers for a particular action execute. newVal : Value of the part of the store after the reducers for a particular action execute. Returns: Boolean - true if oldVal and newVal are equal.

: A function to verify if the value before an action is dispatched and after the action is dispatched is equal or not. If the values are equal, the part of the store is not synced with the cookie. This is just to avoid setting cookies again and again if the value of that part of the store has not changed. You can set a custom equality check for every part of the store you want to sync with the cookies. Default value for this property is a function which does shallow comparison of two values using the operator. defaultDeleteCheck(oldVal, newVal) : A function to verify if the cookie should be deleted. The default value for this property is a function that checks if the value is undefined . This function has the following parameters: oldVal : Value of the part of the store before the reducers for a particular action execute. newVal : Value of the part of the store after the reducers for a particular action execute. Returns: Boolean - true if the cookie should be deleted.

: A function to verify if the cookie should be deleted. The default value for this property is a function that checks if the value is .

Example

import Raven from 'raven' ; const paths = { ... }; const setCookie = ( name, value ) => { }; const logger = msg => { Raven.captureException(msg); }; const defaultEqualityCheck = lodash.isEqual; const defaultDeleteCheck = val => val === null ; const customOptions = { logger, setCookie, defaultEqualityCheck, defaultDeleteCheck, }; reduxCookiesMiddleware(paths, customOptions);

getStateFromCookies can be used to hydrate the store with the data synced with the cookies. It basically takes initialState , reads the synced state from cookies and merges it with the initial state of your application.

It returns the initialState merged with the state synced with cookies.

initialState

initialState is the initial state object of your application.

paths

paths is the configuration of paths to sync with cookies as used with reduxCookiesMiddleware .

getCookie() is a function that reads a cookie. Provide a custom cookie reading implementation. Use-cases of this are implementation of cookie versioning or using the common cookie setting logic in your application. You would want to use it if you are using a custom implementation of setCookie .

This fucntion has the following parameters: name : Name of the cookie to read

Returns: expected value of the part of the store synced with the cookie.

Server-Side Rendering Example

While using redux-cookies-middleware with server-side rendering, we will have to override the default implementation of getCookie and setCookie functions to be able to read from cookie headers and send appropriate Set-Cookie headers to the browser.

Consider this detailed example:

import express from 'express' ; import cookieParser from 'cookie-parser' ; import { applyMiddleware, createStore, compose } from 'redux' ; import reduxCookiesMiddleware from 'redux-cookies-middleware' ; import getStateFromCookies from 'redux-cookies-middleware/getStateFromCookies' ; const paths = { 'auth.token' : { name : 'my_app_token' }, 'session' : { name : 'my_app_session' } }; const getCookieOnServer = ( req, name ) => req.cookies[name]; const setCookieOnServer = ( res, name, value ) => { res.cookie(name, value); }; const app = express(); app.use(cookieParser()); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { let initialState = { auth : { token : 'xxxx' , key : 'xxx' }, session : 'xxx-xxx' }; initialState = getStateFromCookies(initialState, paths, (name, value) => getCookieOnServer(req, name)); const store = createStore( reducer, initialState, applyMiddleware([ reduxCookiesMiddleware( paths, { setCookie : ( name, value ) => setCookieOnServer(res, name, value) } ) ]) ); res.send( 'Hello world!' ); });

How to Contribute

yarn or npm install to install npm development dependencies. yarn build or npm run build will compile the source into dist. yarn test or npm run test will run the unit test suit. yarn lint or npm run lint will run eslint linting check.

License

MIT