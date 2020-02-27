How do you usually request data and store it to redux state? You create actions that do async jobs to load data, create reducer to save this data to redux state, then connect data to your component or container.
Usually it's very similar routine tasks.
Also, usually we want data to be preloaded. Especially if you're building universal app, or you just want pages to be solid, don't jump when data was loaded.
This package consist of 2 parts: one part allows you to delay containers rendering until some async actions are happening. Another stores your data to redux state and connect your loaded data to your container.
This is a fork and refactor of redux-async-connect
Using npm:
$ npm install redux-connect -S
import BrowserRouter from 'react-router-dom/BrowserRouter'
import renderRoutes from 'react-router-config/renderRoutes'
import { ReduxAsyncConnect, asyncConnect, reducer as reduxAsyncConnect } from 'redux-connect'
import React from 'react'
import { hydrate } from 'react-dom'
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
// 1. Connect your data, similar to react-redux @connect
@asyncConnect([{
key: 'lunch',
promise: ({ match: { params }, helpers }) => Promise.resolve({ id: 1, name: 'Borsch' })
}])
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
// 2. access data as props
const { lunch, route } = this.props
return (
<div>
{lunch.name}
{renderRoutes(route.routes)}
</div>
)
}
}
class Child extends React.component {
render() {
return (
<div>{'child component'}</div>
)
}
}
const routes = [{
path: '/',
component: App,
routes: [{
path: '/child',
exact: true,
component: Child,
}]
}]
// 2. Connect redux async reducer
const store = createStore(combineReducers({ reduxAsyncConnect }), window.__data)
// 3. Render `Router` with ReduxAsyncConnect middleware
hydrate((
<Provider store={store} key="provider">
<BrowserRouter>
<ReduxAsyncConnect routes={routes} helpers={helpers} />
</BrowserRouter>
</Provider>
), el)
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server'
import StaticRouter from 'react-router/StaticRouter'
import { ReduxAsyncConnect, loadOnServer, reducer as reduxAsyncConnect } from 'redux-connect'
import { parse as parseUrl } from 'url'
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { createStore, combineReducers } from 'redux'
import serialize from 'serialize-javascript'
app.get('*', (req, res) => {
const store = createStore(combineReducers({ reduxAsyncConnect }))
const url = req.originalUrl || req.url
const location = parseUrl(url)
// 1. load data
loadOnServer({ store, location, routes, helpers })
.then(() => {
const context = {}
// 2. use `ReduxAsyncConnect` to render component tree
const appHTML = renderToString(
<Provider store={store} key="provider">
<StaticRouter location={location} context={context}>
<ReduxAsyncConnect routes={routes} helpers={helpers} />
</StaticRouter>
</Provider>
)
// handle redirects
if (context.url) {
req.header('Location', context.url)
return res.send(302)
}
// 3. render the Redux initial data into the server markup
const html = createPage(appHTML, store)
res.send(html)
})
})
function createPage(html, store) {
return `
<!doctype html>
<html>
<body>
<div id="app">${html}</div>
<!-- its a Redux initial data -->
<script type="text/javascript">
window.__data=${serialize(store.getState())};
</script>
</body>
</html>
`
}
ImmutableJS
This lib can be used with ImmutableJS or any other immutability lib by providing methods that convert the state between mutable and immutable data. Along with those methods, there is also a special immutable reducer that needs to be used instead of the normal reducer.
import { setToImmutableStateFunc, setToMutableStateFunc, immutableReducer as reduxAsyncConnect } from 'redux-connect';
// Set the mutability/immutability functions
setToImmutableStateFunc((mutableState) => Immutable.fromJS(mutableState));
setToMutableStateFunc((immutableState) => immutableState.toJS());
// Thats all, now just use redux-connect as normal
export const rootReducer = combineReducers({
reduxAsyncConnect,
...
})
There are some solutions of problem described above:
Redux Connect uses awesome Redux to keep all fetched data in state. This integration gives you agility:
Also it's integrated with React Router to prevent routing transition until data is loaded.
You're welcome to PR, and we appreciate any questions or issues, please open an issue!