This is a Redux middleware that allows you to easy combine async actions and dispatch them either sequentially or in parallel.
npm install --save redux-combine-actions
To enable redux-combine-actions use applyMiddleware()
import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import combineActionsMiddleware from 'redux-combine-actions';
import * as reducers from './reducers';
let createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(combineActionsMiddleware)(createStore);
let reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
let store = createStoreWithMiddleware(reducer);
To use the middleware, you action creator must return action with the following fields:
types - An array of action types in the next notation: [PENDING, SUCCESS, ERROR], where PENDING action is dispatched immediately, SUCCESS action is dispatched only if all child actions were executed successfully and ERROR action is dispatched only if an error occurred.
payload - An array of action creators. This field must contain set of functions which shall be dispatched. For example, it can be ordinary action creators, or action creators that return a promise (see redux-promise or redux-promise-middleware), in this case, you can specify
sequence option.
sequence - Specifies actions sequence. If
true - dispatch array of action creators in sequential order, else - dispatch in parallel.
The middleware returns a promise to the caller and a FSA compliant action for both SUCCESS and ERROR action types.
export function addTodo(text) {
return { type: ADD_TODO, text };
}
export function increment() {
return { type: INCREMENT_COUNTER };
}
// Combine "addTodo" and "increment" actions
export function addTodoAndIncrement({text}) {
return {
types: [
'COMBINED_ACTION_START',
'COMBINED_ACTION_SUCCESS',
'COMBINED_ACTION_ERROR'
],
// Pass actions in array
payload: [addTodo.bind(null, text), increment]
};
}
// Dispatch action
store.dispatch(addTodoAndIncrement({text:'Dispatch combined action'}));
This will dispatch actions in the following sequence:
COMBINED_ACTION_START >
ADD_TODO >
INCREMENT_COUNTER >
COMBINED_ACTION_SUCCESS
Using in combination with redux-promise-middleware.
export function getProviders() {
return {
types: [
'PROVIDERS_GET_PENDING',
'PROVIDERS_GET_SUCCESS',
'PROVIDERS_GET_ERROR'
],
payload: {
promise: api.getProvidersAsync()
}
};
}
export function getSubscribers() {
return {
types: [
'SUBSCRIBER_GET_PENDING',
'SUBSCRIBER_GET_SUCCESS',
'SUBSCRIBER_GET_ERROR'
],
payload: {
promise: api.getSubscribersAsync()
}
};
}
// Combine "getProviders" and "getSubscribers" actions
export function fetchData() {
return {
types: [
'DATABASE_FETCH_PENDING',
'DATABASE_FETCH_SUCCESS',
'DATABASE_FETCH_ERROR'
],
// Set true for sequential actions
sequence: true,
// Pass actions in array
payload: [getProviders, getSubscribers]
};
}
This will dispatch actions one after another:
DATABASE_FETCH_PENDING >
PROVIDERS_GET_PENDING >
PROVIDERS_GET_SUCCESS >
SUBSCRIBER_GET_PENDING >
SUBSCRIBER_GET_SUCCESS >
DATABASE_FETCH_SUCCESS
If you set
sequence to
false then all child actions will be dispatched in parallel:
DATABASE_FETCH_PENDING >
PROVIDERS_GET_PENDING >
SUBSCRIBER_GET_PENDING >
PROVIDERS_GET_SUCCESS >
SUBSCRIBER_GET_SUCCESS >
DATABASE_FETCH_SUCCESS
MIT