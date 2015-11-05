Redux Combine Actions

This is a Redux middleware that allows you to easy combine async actions and dispatch them either sequentially or in parallel.

Installation

npm install --save redux-combine-actions

Usage

To enable redux-combine-actions use applyMiddleware()

import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; import combineActionsMiddleware from 'redux-combine-actions' ; import * as reducers from './reducers' ; let createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(combineActionsMiddleware)(createStore); let reducer = combineReducers(reducers); let store = createStoreWithMiddleware(reducer);

To use the middleware, you action creator must return action with the following fields:

types - An array of action types in the next notation: [PENDING, SUCCESS, ERROR], where PENDING action is dispatched immediately, SUCCESS action is dispatched only if all child actions were executed successfully and ERROR action is dispatched only if an error occurred.

- An array of action types in the next notation: [PENDING, SUCCESS, ERROR], where PENDING action is dispatched immediately, SUCCESS action is dispatched only if all child actions were executed successfully and ERROR action is dispatched only if an error occurred. payload - An array of action creators. This field must contain set of functions which shall be dispatched. For example, it can be ordinary action creators, or action creators that return a promise (see redux-promise or redux-promise-middleware), in this case, you can specify sequence option.

- An array of action creators. This field must contain set of functions which shall be dispatched. For example, it can be ordinary action creators, or action creators that return a promise (see redux-promise or redux-promise-middleware), in this case, you can specify option. sequence - Specifies actions sequence. If true - dispatch array of action creators in sequential order, else - dispatch in parallel.

The middleware returns a promise to the caller and a FSA compliant action for both SUCCESS and ERROR action types.

Simple usage

export function addTodo ( text ) { return { type : ADD_TODO, text }; } export function increment ( ) { return { type : INCREMENT_COUNTER }; } export function addTodoAndIncrement ( {text} ) { return { types : [ 'COMBINED_ACTION_START' , 'COMBINED_ACTION_SUCCESS' , 'COMBINED_ACTION_ERROR' ], payload : [addTodo.bind( null , text), increment] }; } store.dispatch(addTodoAndIncrement({ text : 'Dispatch combined action' }));

This will dispatch actions in the following sequence:

COMBINED_ACTION_START > ADD_TODO > INCREMENT_COUNTER > COMBINED_ACTION_SUCCESS

With promises

Using in combination with redux-promise-middleware.

export function getProviders ( ) { return { types : [ 'PROVIDERS_GET_PENDING' , 'PROVIDERS_GET_SUCCESS' , 'PROVIDERS_GET_ERROR' ], payload : { promise : api.getProvidersAsync() } }; } export function getSubscribers ( ) { return { types : [ 'SUBSCRIBER_GET_PENDING' , 'SUBSCRIBER_GET_SUCCESS' , 'SUBSCRIBER_GET_ERROR' ], payload : { promise : api.getSubscribersAsync() } }; } export function fetchData ( ) { return { types : [ 'DATABASE_FETCH_PENDING' , 'DATABASE_FETCH_SUCCESS' , 'DATABASE_FETCH_ERROR' ], sequence : true , payload : [getProviders, getSubscribers] }; }

This will dispatch actions one after another:

DATABASE_FETCH_PENDING > PROVIDERS_GET_PENDING > PROVIDERS_GET_SUCCESS > SUBSCRIBER_GET_PENDING > SUBSCRIBER_GET_SUCCESS > DATABASE_FETCH_SUCCESS

If you set sequence to false then all child actions will be dispatched in parallel:

DATABASE_FETCH_PENDING > PROVIDERS_GET_PENDING > SUBSCRIBER_GET_PENDING > PROVIDERS_GET_SUCCESS > SUBSCRIBER_GET_SUCCESS > DATABASE_FETCH_SUCCESS

License

MIT