openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rca

redux-combine-actions

by Anton Petrov
0.1.2 (see all)

Redux middleware for combining actions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

239

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Redux Combine Actions

build status npm version

This is a Redux middleware that allows you to easy combine async actions and dispatch them either sequentially or in parallel.

Installation

npm install --save redux-combine-actions

Usage

To enable redux-combine-actions use applyMiddleware()

import { createStore, combineReducers, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';
import combineActionsMiddleware from 'redux-combine-actions';
import * as reducers from './reducers';

let createStoreWithMiddleware = applyMiddleware(combineActionsMiddleware)(createStore);

let reducer = combineReducers(reducers);
let store = createStoreWithMiddleware(reducer);

To use the middleware, you action creator must return action with the following fields:

  • types - An array of action types in the next notation: [PENDING, SUCCESS, ERROR], where PENDING action is dispatched immediately, SUCCESS action is dispatched only if all child actions were executed successfully and ERROR action is dispatched only if an error occurred.
  • payload - An array of action creators. This field must contain set of functions which shall be dispatched. For example, it can be ordinary action creators, or action creators that return a promise (see redux-promise or redux-promise-middleware), in this case, you can specify sequence option.
  • sequence - Specifies actions sequence. If true - dispatch array of action creators in sequential order, else - dispatch in parallel.

The middleware returns a promise to the caller and a FSA compliant action for both SUCCESS and ERROR action types.

Simple usage

export function addTodo(text) {
  return { type: ADD_TODO, text };
}

export function increment() {
  return { type: INCREMENT_COUNTER };
}

// Combine "addTodo" and "increment" actions
export function addTodoAndIncrement({text}) {

    return {
        types: [
            'COMBINED_ACTION_START',
            'COMBINED_ACTION_SUCCESS',
            'COMBINED_ACTION_ERROR'
        ],

        // Pass actions in array
        payload: [addTodo.bind(null, text), increment]
    };
}

// Dispatch action
store.dispatch(addTodoAndIncrement({text:'Dispatch combined action'}));

This will dispatch actions in the following sequence:

COMBINED_ACTION_START > ADD_TODO > INCREMENT_COUNTER > COMBINED_ACTION_SUCCESS

With promises

Using in combination with redux-promise-middleware.

export function getProviders() {
    return {
        types: [
            'PROVIDERS_GET_PENDING',
            'PROVIDERS_GET_SUCCESS',
            'PROVIDERS_GET_ERROR'
        ],
        payload: {
            promise: api.getProvidersAsync()
        }
    };
}

export function getSubscribers() {
    return {
        types: [
            'SUBSCRIBER_GET_PENDING',
            'SUBSCRIBER_GET_SUCCESS',
            'SUBSCRIBER_GET_ERROR'
        ],
        payload: {
            promise: api.getSubscribersAsync()
        }
    };
}

// Combine "getProviders" and "getSubscribers" actions
export function fetchData() {

    return {
        types: [
            'DATABASE_FETCH_PENDING',
            'DATABASE_FETCH_SUCCESS',
            'DATABASE_FETCH_ERROR'
        ],

        // Set true for sequential actions
        sequence: true,

        // Pass actions in array
        payload: [getProviders, getSubscribers]
    };
}

This will dispatch actions one after another:

DATABASE_FETCH_PENDING > PROVIDERS_GET_PENDING > PROVIDERS_GET_SUCCESS > SUBSCRIBER_GET_PENDING > SUBSCRIBER_GET_SUCCESS > DATABASE_FETCH_SUCCESS

If you set sequence to false then all child actions will be dispatched in parallel:

DATABASE_FETCH_PENDING > PROVIDERS_GET_PENDING > SUBSCRIBER_GET_PENDING > PROVIDERS_GET_SUCCESS > SUBSCRIBER_GET_SUCCESS > DATABASE_FETCH_SUCCESS

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial