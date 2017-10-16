______ _ _____ _ _____
| ___ \ | | / __ \| | |_ _|
| |_/ /___ __| |_ ___ ________| / \/| | | |
| // _ \/ _` | | | \ \/ /______| | | | | |
| |\ \ __/ (_| | |_| |> < | \__/\| |_____| |_
\_| \_\___|\__,_|\__,_/_/\_\ \____/\_____/\___/
npm i redux-cli -g // install redux-cli globally
redux new <project name> // create a new redux project
redux new <project name> -S // OR use ssh to pull project down (if ssh setup with github)
redux init // OR configure a current project to use the CLI
// Start generating components/tests and save time \(• ◡ •)/
//(g is alias for generate)
redux g dumb SimpleButton
Running
redux new <project name> will pull down the amazing Redux Starter Kit and
initialize a new git repo. Running
new will automatically set up a
.reduxrc
to work with this specific starter kit. If you want to integrate the CLI in an
existing project or store your components in different paths please see config existing project
There is an
init subcommand for you to specify all paths to where components
live in your project. The
init command just creates a
.reduxrc in your
project root. If you want to you can just create the
.reduxrc manually.
Final
.reduxrc might look like this:
{
"sourceBase":"src",
"testBase":"tests",
"smartPath":"containers",
"dumbPath":"components",
"fileCasing": "default"
}
Note on configuration:
This project tries to walk on a fine line between convention and configuration. Since the majority of React applications will separate their smart/dumb components if you pass in those paths you'll get those generators for free. However, some of the other generators might not write files to the exact paths that you use for your project. It's easy to override the CLI generators with your own so that the generators will write files to the correct location.
See: creating custom blueprints.
Alternatively, if you use this CLI as a result of
redux new <project name> the
starter kit will come pre-configured with a bunch of blueprints (generators)
that work out of the gate. Currently, I'm working on a PR for the
react-redux-starter-kit with a bunch of blueprints. More starter kits and
blueprints to come!
|Key Name
|Required
|Description
|sourceBase
|✓
|where you keep your pre-compiled source (relative from root of project)
|testBase
|✓
|where you keep your tests (relative from root of project)
|smartPath
|✓
|where you keep your smart (container) components (relative of sourceBase)
|dumbPath
|✓
|where you keep your dumb (pure) components (relative of sourceBase)
|fileCasing
|✓
|how do you want generated files to be named (pascal/camel/snake/dashes/default)
|Command
|Description
|Alias
redux new <project name>
|creates a new redux project
redux init
|configure an existing redux app to use the CLI
redux generate <generator name>
|generates files and tests for you automatically
redux g
redux help g
|show all generators you have available
|Name
|Description
|Options
redux g dumb <comp name>
|generates a dumb component and test file
redux g smart <smart name>
|generates a smart connected component and test file
redux g form <form name>
|generates a form component (assumes redux-form)
redux g duck <duck name>
|generates a redux duck and test file
You can also see what files would get created with the
--dry-run option like
so:
redux g dumb MyNewComponent --dry-run
// Output:
info: installing blueprint...
would create: /MyNewComponent.js
would create: /MyNewComponent.test.js
info: finished installing blueprint.
Below are some examples of using the generator to speed up development:
// generates a dumb component
redux g dumb SimpleButton
// generates a smart component
redux g smart CommentContainer
// generate a redux-form with <form> tags in render statement
redux g form ContactForm
// generate a Redux 'duck' (reducer, constants, action creators)
redux g duck todos
Blueprints are template generators with optional custom install logic.
redux generate comes with a default set of blueprints. Every project has
their own configuration & needs, therefore blueprints have been made easy to override
and extend.
Preliminary steps:
blueprints folder in your root directory. Redux CLI will search
for blueprints there first before generating blueprints that come by default.
blueprints for the new blueprint OR use the
blueprint generator (super meta I know) that comes with Redux CLI by typing:
redux g blueprint <new blueprint name>.
index.js
file that exports your blueprint and a
files folder with what you want
generated.
Customizing the blueprint:
Blueprints follow a simple structure. Let's take the built-in
smart blueprint as an example:
blueprints/smart
├── files
│ ├── __root__
│ │ └── __smart__
│ │ └── __name__.js
│ └── __test__
│ └── __smart__
│ └── __name__.test.js
└── index.js
files contains templates for all the files to be generated into your project.
The
__name__ token is subtituted with the
entity name at install time. Entity names can be configued in
either PascalCase, snake_case, camelCase, or dashes-case so teams can customize their file
names accordingly. By default, the
__name__ will return whatever is entered
in the generate CLI command.
For example, when the user
invokes
redux g smart commentContainer then
__name__ becomes
commentContainer.
The
__root__ token is subsituted with the absolute path to your source.
Whatever path is in your
.reduxrc's
sourceBase will be used here.
The
__test__ token is substitued with the absolute path to your tests.
Whatever path is in your
.reduxrc's
testBase will be used here.
The
__path__ token is substituted with the blueprint
name at install time. For example, when the user invokes
redux generate smart foo then
__path__ becomes
smart.
The
__smart__ token is a custom token I added in the
index.js it pulls from
your
.reduxrc configuration file to use whatever you have set as your
smartPath.
Variables can be inserted into templates with
<%= someVariableName %>. The blueprints use EJS
for their template rendering so feel free to use any functionality that EJS
supports.
For example, the built-in
dumb blueprint
files/__root__/__name__.js looks like this:
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react';
const propTypes = {
};
class <%= pascalEntityName %> extends Component {
render() {
return (
)
}
}
<%= pascalEntityName %>.propTypes = propTypes;
export default <%= pascalEntityName %>;
<%= pascalEntityName %> is replaced with the real
value at install time. If we were to type:
redux g dumb simple-button all
instances of
<%= pascalEntityName %> would be converted to:
SimpleButton.
The following template variables are provided by default:
pascalEntityName
camelEntityName
snakeEntityName
dashesEntityName
The mechanism for providing custom template variables is described below.
Custom installation (and soon uninstallation) behaviour can be added
by overriding the hooks documented below.
index.js should
export a plain object, which will extend the prototype of the
Blueprint class.
module.exports = {
locals: function(options) {
// Return custom template variables here.
return {};
},
fileMapTokens: function(options) {
// Return custom tokens to be replaced in your files
return {
__token__: function(options){
// logic to determine value goes here
return 'value';
}
}
},
filesPath: function() {
// if you want to store generated files in a folder named
// something other than 'files' you can override this
return path.join(this.path, 'files');
},
// before and after install hooks
beforeInstall: function(options) {},
afterInstall: function(options) {},
};
As shown above, the following hooks are available to blueprint authors:
locals
fileMapTokens
filesPath
beforeInstall
afterInstall
Use
locals to add custom tempate variables. The method
receives one argument:
options. Options is an object
containing general and entity-specific options.
When the following is called on the command line:
redux g dumb foo --html=button --debug
The object passed to
locals looks like this:
{
entity: {
name: 'foo',
options: {
_: ['dumb', 'foo'],
html: 'button'
},
rawArgs: [
... array of rawArgs passed to cli ...
]
},
debug: true
}
This hook must return an object. It will be merged with the aforementioned default locals.
Use
fileMapTokens to add custom fileMap tokens for use
in the
mapFile method. The hook must return an object in the
following pattern:
{
__token__: function(options){
// logic to determine value goes here
return 'value';
}
}
It will be merged with the default
fileMapTokens, and can be used
to override any of the default tokens.
Tokens are used in the files folder (see
files), and get replaced with
values when the
mapFile method is called.
Use
filesPath to define where the blueprint files to install are located.
This can be used to customize which set of files to install based on options
or environmental variables. It defaults to the
files directory within the
blueprint's folder.
Called before any of the template files are processed and receives
the the
options and
locals hashes as parameters. Typically used for
validating any additional command line options or for any asynchronous
setup that is needed.
This CLI is very much in the beginning phases and I would love to have people help me to make it more robust. Currently, it's pretty opinonated to use the tooling/templates I prefer in my projects but I'm open to PR's to make it more universal and support other platforms (I'm on Mac).
This repo uses Zenhub for managing issues. If you want to see what's currently being worked on or in the pipeline make sure to install the Zenhub Chrome Extension and check out this projects 'Boards'.
Use
npm link is to install the CLI locally when testing it and adding
features.
nvm use 5.1.0 // install node V5.1 if not present (nvm install 5.1.0)
npm install
npm i eslint babel-eslint -g // make sure you have eslint installed globally
npm start // to compile src into lib
npm test // make sure all tests are passing
// to test the cli in the local directory you can:
npm link // will install the npm package locally so you can run 'redux <commands>'
redux <run commands here>
npm start // will watch files in src and compile using babel
npm test // runs test suite with linting. Throws when lint failing
npm run lint // lints all files in src and test
1.8.0 - adds
--dry-run option to generators so you can see files before committing
1.7.0 - adds option to use a ui kit boilerplate with the
-U flag.
1.6.0 - adds option to use a different boilerplate with the
-B flag. Fixes windows issues
1.5.1 - fixes windows support, addes ejs eslint plugin, fixes bug with UI in windows
1.4.1 - default to https instead of ssh for pulling project down
1.4.0 - better generator help messages
1.3.5 - properly passes cli options to blueprints so they can use them
1.3.3 - fixes init command, adds --debug to generators, improves error messages for broken templates
1.3.0 - major internal refactor, addition of customizable blueprints
1.1.1 - adds support for html tag in render when generating components
1.0.1 - adds fileCasing to generators so Linux users can use snake_case_file_names
1.0 - first public release with stable api (new/generate/init)