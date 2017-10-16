______ _ _____ _ _____ | ___ \ | | / __ \ | | |_ _| | |_/ /___ __| |_ ___ ________| / \ / | | | | | // _ \ / _` | | | \ \ / /______| | | | | | | | \ \ __/ (_| | |_| |> < | \ _ _/ \ | |_____| |_ \ _ | \ _ \ _ __| \ _ _,_| \ _ _,_/_/ \ _ \ \ _ ___/ \ _ ____/ \ _ __/

Quick Start

npm i redux-cli -g redux new <project name> redux new <project name> -S redux init redux g dumb SimpleButton

Table Of Contents

Getting Started

Running redux new <project name> will pull down the amazing Redux Starter Kit and initialize a new git repo. Running new will automatically set up a .reduxrc to work with this specific starter kit. If you want to integrate the CLI in an existing project or store your components in different paths please see config existing project

Config Existing Project

There is an init subcommand for you to specify all paths to where components live in your project. The init command just creates a .reduxrc in your project root. If you want to you can just create the .reduxrc manually.

Final .reduxrc might look like this:

{ "sourceBase" : "src" , "testBase" : "tests" , "smartPath" : "containers" , "dumbPath" : "components" , "fileCasing" : "default" }

Note on configuration:

This project tries to walk on a fine line between convention and configuration. Since the majority of React applications will separate their smart/dumb components if you pass in those paths you'll get those generators for free. However, some of the other generators might not write files to the exact paths that you use for your project. It's easy to override the CLI generators with your own so that the generators will write files to the correct location.

See: creating custom blueprints.

Alternatively, if you use this CLI as a result of redux new <project name> the starter kit will come pre-configured with a bunch of blueprints (generators) that work out of the gate. Currently, I'm working on a PR for the react-redux-starter-kit with a bunch of blueprints. More starter kits and blueprints to come!

Initial Configuration

Key Name Required Description sourceBase ✓ where you keep your pre-compiled source (relative from root of project) testBase ✓ where you keep your tests (relative from root of project) smartPath ✓ where you keep your smart (container) components (relative of sourceBase) dumbPath ✓ where you keep your dumb (pure) components (relative of sourceBase) fileCasing ✓ how do you want generated files to be named (pascal/camel/snake/dashes/default)

Commands

Command Description Alias redux new <project name> creates a new redux project redux init configure an existing redux app to use the CLI redux generate <generator name> generates files and tests for you automatically redux g redux help g show all generators you have available

Generators

Name Description Options redux g dumb <comp name> generates a dumb component and test file redux g smart <smart name> generates a smart connected component and test file redux g form <form name> generates a form component (assumes redux-form) redux g duck <duck name> generates a redux duck and test file

You can also see what files would get created with the --dry-run option like so:

redux g dumb MyNewComponent --dry-run // Output: info: installing blueprint... would create: /MyNewComponent.js would create: /MyNewComponent.test.js info: finished installing blueprint.

Examples

Below are some examples of using the generator to speed up development:

redux g dumb SimpleButton redux g smart CommentContainer redux g form ContactForm redux g duck todos

Creating Blueprints

Blueprints are template generators with optional custom install logic.

redux generate comes with a default set of blueprints. Every project has their own configuration & needs, therefore blueprints have been made easy to override and extend.

Preliminary steps:

Create a blueprints folder in your root directory. Redux CLI will search for blueprints there first before generating blueprints that come by default. Create a sub directory inside blueprints for the new blueprint OR use the blueprint generator (super meta I know) that comes with Redux CLI by typing: redux g blueprint <new blueprint name> . If you created the directory yourself than make sure to create a index.js file that exports your blueprint and a files folder with what you want generated.

Customizing the blueprint:

Blueprints follow a simple structure. Let's take the built-in smart blueprint as an example:

blueprints/smart ├── files │ ├── __root__ │ │ └── __smart__ │ │ └── __name__ .js │ └── __test__ │ └── __smart__ │ └── __name__ .test .js └── index .js

File Tokens

files contains templates for all the files to be generated into your project.

The __name__ token is subtituted with the entity name at install time. Entity names can be configued in either PascalCase, snake_case, camelCase, or dashes-case so teams can customize their file names accordingly. By default, the __name__ will return whatever is entered in the generate CLI command.

For example, when the user invokes redux g smart commentContainer then __name__ becomes commentContainer .

The __root__ token is subsituted with the absolute path to your source. Whatever path is in your .reduxrc 's sourceBase will be used here.

The __test__ token is substitued with the absolute path to your tests. Whatever path is in your .reduxrc 's testBase will be used here.

The __path__ token is substituted with the blueprint name at install time. For example, when the user invokes redux generate smart foo then __path__ becomes smart .

The __smart__ token is a custom token I added in the index.js it pulls from your .reduxrc configuration file to use whatever you have set as your smartPath .

Template Variables (AKA Locals)

Variables can be inserted into templates with <%= someVariableName %> . The blueprints use EJS for their template rendering so feel free to use any functionality that EJS supports.

For example, the built-in dumb blueprint files/__root__/__name__.js looks like this:

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' ; const propTypes = { }; class <% = pascalEntityName %> extends Component { render() { return ( ) } } <%= pascalEntityName %>.propTypes = propTypes; export default <%= pascalEntityName %>;

<%= pascalEntityName %> is replaced with the real value at install time. If we were to type: redux g dumb simple-button all instances of <%= pascalEntityName %> would be converted to: SimpleButton .

The following template variables are provided by default:

pascalEntityName

camelEntityName

snakeEntityName

dashesEntityName

The mechanism for providing custom template variables is described below.

Custom installation (and soon uninstallation) behaviour can be added by overriding the hooks documented below. index.js should export a plain object, which will extend the prototype of the Blueprint class.

module .exports = { locals : function ( options ) { return {}; }, fileMapTokens : function ( options ) { return { __token__ : function ( options ) { return 'value' ; } } }, filesPath : function ( ) { return path.join( this .path, 'files' ); }, beforeInstall : function ( options ) {}, afterInstall : function ( options ) {}, };

Blueprint Hooks

As shown above, the following hooks are available to blueprint authors:

locals

fileMapTokens

filesPath

beforeInstall

afterInstall

locals

Use locals to add custom tempate variables. The method receives one argument: options . Options is an object containing general and entity-specific options.

When the following is called on the command line:

redux g dumb foo --html=button --debug

The object passed to locals looks like this:

{ entity : { name : 'foo' , options : { _ : [ 'dumb' , 'foo' ], html : 'button' }, rawArgs : [ ... array of rawArgs passed to cli ... ] }, debug : true }

This hook must return an object. It will be merged with the aforementioned default locals.

fileMapTokens

Use fileMapTokens to add custom fileMap tokens for use in the mapFile method. The hook must return an object in the following pattern:

{ __token__ : function ( options ) { return 'value' ; } }

It will be merged with the default fileMapTokens , and can be used to override any of the default tokens.

Tokens are used in the files folder (see files ), and get replaced with values when the mapFile method is called.

filesPath

Use filesPath to define where the blueprint files to install are located. This can be used to customize which set of files to install based on options or environmental variables. It defaults to the files directory within the blueprint's folder.

beforeInstall & afterInstall

Called before any of the template files are processed and receives the the options and locals hashes as parameters. Typically used for validating any additional command line options or for any asynchronous setup that is needed.

Contributing

This CLI is very much in the beginning phases and I would love to have people help me to make it more robust. Currently, it's pretty opinonated to use the tooling/templates I prefer in my projects but I'm open to PR's to make it more universal and support other platforms (I'm on Mac).

This repo uses Zenhub for managing issues. If you want to see what's currently being worked on or in the pipeline make sure to install the Zenhub Chrome Extension and check out this projects 'Boards'.

Development Setup/Contributing

Use npm link is to install the CLI locally when testing it and adding features.

nvm use 5.1 . 0 npm install npm i eslint babel-eslint -g npm start npm test npm link redux <run commands here>

Package Utility Scripts:

npm start // will watch files in src and compile using babel npm test // runs test suite with linting. Throws when lint failing npm run lint // lints all files in src and test

Changelog