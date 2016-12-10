openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

redux-catch

by PlatziDev
1.3.1 (see all)

Error catcher middleware for Redux reducers and sync middlewares

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-catch

Error catcher middleware for Redux reducers and sync middlewares.

Build Status XO code style

API

Apply middleware

import { createStore, applyMiddleware } from 'redux';

import reduxCatch from 'redux-catch';

import reducer from './reducer';

function errorHandler(error, getState, lastAction, dispatch) {
  console.error(error);
  console.debug('current state', getState());
  console.debug('last action was', lastAction);
  // optionally dispatch an action due to the error using the dispatch parameter
}

const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(
  reduxCatch(errorHandler)
));
  • reduxCatch receive a function to use when an error happen.
  • The error handler function could be just a console.error like the example above or a function to log the error in some kind of error tracking platform.
  • You should use this middleware as the first middleware in the chain, so its allowed to catch all the possible errors in the application.

Using it with Sentry

To use it with Sentry just download the Sentry script from npm:

npm i -S raven-js raven
  • raven-js: This is the client for browser usage.
  • raven-node: This is the client for server usage.

Now load and configure your client:

import Raven from 'raven-js';

const sentryKey = '<key>';

Raven
  .config(`https://${sentryKey}@app.getsentry.com/<project>`)
  .install();

And then use Raven.captureException as the error handler like this:

const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(
  reduxCatch(error => Raven.captureException(error));
));

Now redux-catch will start to send the errors of your reducers and middlewares to Sentry.

Add state as extra data

You can also add the state data as extra data for your errors so you can know the state at the moment of the error.

function errorHandler(error, getState, action) {
  Raven.context({
    state: getState(),
    action,
  });
  Raven.captureException(error);
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial