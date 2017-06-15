Authors: Drew Schuster & Greg Mathews
window.bugReporterPlayback is available to replay any bug
console.error or
window.onError are filed with a bug automatically
meta to the Redux Bug Reporter component are filed alongside the bug
The easiest way to use Redux Bug Reporter is to install it from npm and include it in your own build process (Webpack, Browserify, etc)
$ npm install --save redux-bug-reporter
A UMD build is also available:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="redux-bug-reporter/dist/redux-bug-reporter.min.css">
<script src="redux-bug-reporter/dist/redux-bug-reporter.min.js"></script>
Redux Bug Reporter puts minimal overhead on redux actions. However, it does keep copies of initial state, final state on bug submission, and full copies of all actions dispatched. For an application with heavy actions (such as network requests with large payloads) or very frequent actions, Redux Bug Reporter will gradually take up more and more memory. As such, it's probably a good idea to disable in production by default. The examples below demonstrate the expected common behavior of only enabling Redux Bug Reporter in non-production environments.
Redux Bug Reporter disables itself by default if
window is undefined, so it will not negatively impact server side renders.
Redux Bug Reporter can run in production. It's assumed that an application usually wouldn't want the bug reporter to be displayed on the page and allow public users to file bugs, but if that is the desired behavior Redux Bug Reporter does work in production.
Update your configure store:
function configureStore(initialState) {
const store = createStore(reducer, initialState, compose(
applyMiddleware(...middleware)
));
return store;
}
becomes
// ES6
import {storeEnhancer} from 'redux-bug-reporter'
// ES5
var storeEnhancer = require('redux-bug-reporter').storeEnhancer
function configureStore(initialState) {
const store = createStore(reducer, initialState, compose(
process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ? storeEnhancer : f => f,
applyMiddleware(...middleware)
));
return store;
}
or if you don't have other store enhancers and middlewares
// ES6
import {storeEnhancer} from 'redux-bug-reporter'
// ES5
var storeEnhancer = require('redux-bug-reporter').storeEnhancer
function configureStore(initialState) {
const store = createStore(reducer, initialState,
process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ? storeEnhancer : f => f
);
return store;
}
// ES6
import ReduxBugReporter from 'redux-bug-reporter'
import 'redux-bug-reporter/dist/redux-bug-reporter.css'
// ES5
var ReduxBugReporter = require('redux-bug-reporter').default
require('redux-bug-reporter/dist/redux-bug-reporter.css')
const ParentContainer = () => {
return (
<div>
This is your app, already wrapped in a Provider from react-redux
{process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' && <ReduxBugReporter submit='http://localhost/path/to/post/bug/to' projectName='Test'/>}
</div>
)
}
Redux Bug Reporter needs to be able to submit bugs to some sort of backend. Redux Bug Reporter ships with integrations to many common bug trackers. See the integration docs to set one up. If a backend service doesn't exist, a temporary solution to try Redux Bug Reporter is to log bugs to the console instead of submitting them.
import submitFn from 'redux-bug-reporter/lib/integrations/console'
// Later, in render
<ReduxBugReporter submit={submitFn} projectName='example'/>
To replay a filed bug, call the global
bugReporterPlayback function with the appropriate parameters:
window.bugReporterPlayback(actions, initialState, state, delay)
The delay parameter is the amount of time (in ms) between actions during playback. The default value is 100. Note: Setting a delay value of -1 will skip playback and just set the redux store state to be equal to the final state of the bug. This is useful in situations where an application maintains critical state outside of redux and playback does not work.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|submit
|Function or String
|Required If a string, the URL to post a bug to. If a function, a function called that will submit the bug. Note: function must return a promise
|projectName
|String
|Required Name of the project the bug should be filed against. This can be used to scope bugs between different initiatives
|redactStoreState
|Function
|optional A function that receives the state and returns a redacted state before bug submission. Warning: Should not alter passed in state See Redacting Sensitive Data
|name
|String
|optional If the application knows the name of the user, this can be used to prepopulate the submission form
|meta
|Any
|optional If
meta exists, it will be passed along on bug submission
|customEncode
|Function
|optional A function that receives the state and returns a new encoded state before bug submission (useful for serializing immutable objects)
|customDecode
|Function
|optional A function that receives the state and returns a new decoded state before bug playback (useful for deserializing immutable objects)
Since Redux Bug Reporter logs all redux state and actions, there could easily be sensitive information in submitted bugs. There are two ways to redact information before submission.
Pass in a redaction function as the
redactStoreState prop to the
ReduxBugReporter component. It will be applied to the initial store state and the final store state before bug submission.
let redactStoreState = function (state) {
// Deep Clone the state to prevent altering actual state
let newState = _.cloneDeep(state)
if (newState && newState.identity && newState.identity.name) {
newState.identity.name = 'REDACTED'
}
return newState
}
// Later, in render
<ReduxBugReporter submit='http://localhost/path/to/post/bug/to' projectName='Test' redactStoreState={redactStoreState}/>
In order to redact information from a payload of an action, set
action.meta.redactFromBugReporter to
true. If that boolean exists and no custom redaction function is specified, all that will be logged for the action is its
type. A custom redaction function can be specified by creating it at
action.meta.redactFromBugReporterFn. If
redactFromBugReporterFn exists, the action will be deep cloned and passed in to the redaction function, which will return the sanitized action and payload.
let action {
type: 'SIMPLE_ACTION',
sensitiveField: 'SECRETS',
meta: {
redactFromBugReporter: true,
unrelatedMeta: true
}
}
// Redacted action is { type: 'SIMPLE_ACTION', meta: { unrelatedMeta: true } }
let action {
type: 'CUSTOM_REDACTION_ACTION',
sensitiveField: 'SECRETS',
nonSensitiveField: 'Foo Bar'
meta: {
redactFromBugReporter: true,
redactFromBugReporterFn: function (action) {
delete action.sensitiveField
return action
},
unrelatedMeta: true
}
}
// Redacted action is { type: 'CUSTOM_REDACTION_ACTION', nonSensitiveField: 'Foo Bar', meta: { unrelatedMeta: true } }
To file and replay bugs, redux-bug-reporter needs to submit redux state as a JSON object and receive redux state as a JSON object. If all or part of your redux store is using a library such as immutable, you will need to pass in the
customEncode and
customDecode properties to
<ReduxBugReporter>.
/* Assume your redux state is of the form
{
immutableState: IMMUTABLE_OBJECT,
normalMutableState: { foo: true }
}
*/
import { fromJS } from 'immutable'
const customEncode = (state) => {
return {
immutableState: state.immutableState.toJSON(),
mutableState: state.mutableState
}
}
const customDecode = (state) => {
return {
immutableState: fromJS(state.immutableState),
mutableState: state.mutableState
}
}
// Later, when rendering Redux Bug Reporter
<ReduxBugReporter submit='http://localhost/path/to/post/bug/to' projectName='Test' customEncode={customEncode} customDecode={customDecode}/>
MIT