Redux Bug Reporter

Authors: Drew Schuster & Greg Mathews

Demo

✨DEMO ✨

Prototype Demo Video

Features

Easy Bug Filing - Any user is able to easily file bugs right from your application

- Any user is able to easily file bugs right from your application Redux logging - Any bug filed automatically passes along everything needed to recreate the bug. Initial redux state, all actions performed, and final redux state

- Any bug filed automatically passes along everything needed to recreate the bug. Initial redux state, all actions performed, and final redux state Redaction - Customizable hooks allow for redaction of any sensitive information in redux state or in action payloads before bug submission

- Customizable hooks allow for redaction of any sensitive information in redux state or in action payloads before bug submission Easy Playback of Bug - A global function window.bugReporterPlayback is available to replay any bug

- A global function is available to replay any bug Automatic Logging of browser errors - Any calls to console.error or window.onError are filed with a bug automatically

- Any calls to or are filed with a bug automatically Automatic Browser Info logging - All bugs filed automatically include window dimensions, window location, and user agent

- All bugs filed automatically include window dimensions, window location, and user agent Extensible Extra properties passed in as meta to the Redux Bug Reporter component are filed alongside the bug Submit property can either be a URL or a custom function that returns a promise. This should allow Redux Bug Reporter to work in any development environment

Integration With Bug Trackers Ships with integration for Jira, GitHub Issues, Asana, Taiga, and Google Sheets (via Sheetsu) Easy to write custom integration with other bug trackers Integration Documentation



Installation

The easiest way to use Redux Bug Reporter is to install it from npm and include it in your own build process (Webpack, Browserify, etc)

$ npm install

A UMD build is also available:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "redux-bug-reporter/dist/redux-bug-reporter.min.css" > < script src = "redux-bug-reporter/dist/redux-bug-reporter.min.js" > </ script >

Performance and Production Use

Redux Bug Reporter puts minimal overhead on redux actions. However, it does keep copies of initial state, final state on bug submission, and full copies of all actions dispatched. For an application with heavy actions (such as network requests with large payloads) or very frequent actions, Redux Bug Reporter will gradually take up more and more memory. As such, it's probably a good idea to disable in production by default. The examples below demonstrate the expected common behavior of only enabling Redux Bug Reporter in non-production environments.

What about server-side rendering?

Redux Bug Reporter disables itself by default if window is undefined, so it will not negatively impact server side renders.

But can it run in production?

Redux Bug Reporter can run in production. It's assumed that an application usually wouldn't want the bug reporter to be displayed on the page and allow public users to file bugs, but if that is the desired behavior Redux Bug Reporter does work in production.

Usage

1. Use with Redux

Update your configure store:

function configureStore ( initialState ) { const store = createStore(reducer, initialState, compose( applyMiddleware(...middleware) )); return store; }

becomes

import {storeEnhancer} from 'redux-bug-reporter' var storeEnhancer = require ( 'redux-bug-reporter' ).storeEnhancer function configureStore ( initialState ) { const store = createStore(reducer, initialState, compose( process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ? storeEnhancer : f => f, applyMiddleware(...middleware) )); return store; }

or if you don't have other store enhancers and middlewares

import {storeEnhancer} from 'redux-bug-reporter' var storeEnhancer = require ( 'redux-bug-reporter' ).storeEnhancer function configureStore ( initialState ) { const store = createStore(reducer, initialState, process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' ? storeEnhancer : f => f ); return store; }

2. Render UI Component

import ReduxBugReporter from 'redux-bug-reporter' import 'redux-bug-reporter/dist/redux-bug-reporter.css' var ReduxBugReporter = require ( 'redux-bug-reporter' ).default require ( 'redux-bug-reporter/dist/redux-bug-reporter.css' ) const ParentContainer = () => { return ( < div > This is your app, already wrapped in a Provider from react-redux {process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' && < ReduxBugReporter submit = 'http://localhost/path/to/post/bug/to' projectName = 'Test' /> } </ div > ) }

3. Integrate With Backend Service

Redux Bug Reporter needs to be able to submit bugs to some sort of backend. Redux Bug Reporter ships with integrations to many common bug trackers. See the integration docs to set one up. If a backend service doesn't exist, a temporary solution to try Redux Bug Reporter is to log bugs to the console instead of submitting them.

import submitFn from 'redux-bug-reporter/lib/integrations/console' <ReduxBugReporter submit={submitFn} projectName= 'example' />

4. Replay Filed Bugs

To replay a filed bug, call the global bugReporterPlayback function with the appropriate parameters:

window .bugReporterPlayback(actions, initialState, state, delay)

The delay parameter is the amount of time (in ms) between actions during playback. The default value is 100. Note: Setting a delay value of -1 will skip playback and just set the redux store state to be equal to the final state of the bug. This is useful in situations where an application maintains critical state outside of redux and playback does not work.

Prop Types

Property Type Default Description submit Function or String Required If a string, the URL to post a bug to. If a function, a function called that will submit the bug. Note: function must return a promise projectName String Required Name of the project the bug should be filed against. This can be used to scope bugs between different initiatives redactStoreState Function optional A function that receives the state and returns a redacted state before bug submission. Warning: Should not alter passed in state See Redacting Sensitive Data name String optional If the application knows the name of the user, this can be used to prepopulate the submission form meta Any optional If meta exists, it will be passed along on bug submission customEncode Function optional A function that receives the state and returns a new encoded state before bug submission (useful for serializing immutable objects) customDecode Function optional A function that receives the state and returns a new decoded state before bug playback (useful for deserializing immutable objects)

Redacting Sensitive Data

Since Redux Bug Reporter logs all redux state and actions, there could easily be sensitive information in submitted bugs. There are two ways to redact information before submission.

Redacting Information from Store State

Pass in a redaction function as the redactStoreState prop to the ReduxBugReporter component. It will be applied to the initial store state and the final store state before bug submission.

let redactStoreState = function ( state ) { let newState = _.cloneDeep(state) if (newState && newState.identity && newState.identity.name) { newState.identity.name = 'REDACTED' } return newState } <ReduxBugReporter submit= 'http://localhost/path/to/post/bug/to' projectName= 'Test' redactStoreState={redactStoreState}/>

Redacting Information from Action Payloads

In order to redact information from a payload of an action, set action.meta.redactFromBugReporter to true . If that boolean exists and no custom redaction function is specified, all that will be logged for the action is its type . A custom redaction function can be specified by creating it at action.meta.redactFromBugReporterFn . If redactFromBugReporterFn exists, the action will be deep cloned and passed in to the redaction function, which will return the sanitized action and payload.

let action { type : 'SIMPLE_ACTION' , sensitiveField : 'SECRETS' , meta : { redactFromBugReporter : true , unrelatedMeta : true } } let action { type : 'CUSTOM_REDACTION_ACTION' , sensitiveField : 'SECRETS' , nonSensitiveField : 'Foo Bar' meta : { redactFromBugReporter : true , redactFromBugReporterFn : function ( action ) { delete action.sensitiveField return action }, unrelatedMeta : true } }

Working with ImmutableJS or similar libraries

To file and replay bugs, redux-bug-reporter needs to submit redux state as a JSON object and receive redux state as a JSON object. If all or part of your redux store is using a library such as immutable, you will need to pass in the customEncode and customDecode properties to <ReduxBugReporter> .

import { fromJS } from 'immutable' const customEncode = ( state ) => { return { immutableState : state.immutableState.toJSON(), mutableState : state.mutableState } } const customDecode = ( state ) => { return { immutableState : fromJS(state.immutableState), mutableState : state.mutableState } } <ReduxBugReporter submit= 'http://localhost/path/to/post/bug/to' projectName= 'Test' customEncode={customEncode} customDecode={customDecode}/>

Contributions

Fork the project

Make changes

Double check changes work by adding it to the examples

Confirm that tests still pass

Write new tests if applicable

Update README with appropriate docs

Commit and create a PR

License

MIT