Redux Box

Setting up and organizing a redux store in your react/react-native projects can be a tedious and daunting task. Redux-Box aims at abstracting away the complexity in using redux with redux-saga, while letting you manage application state in modular fashion, without losing the flexibility or without introducing new bizarre terms.

What's it for:

Clean, expressive and minimal reducers: If you prefer keeping your code expressive, you will feel right at home with redux-box. Have a look at a simple reducer written with and without redux-box:

If you are concerned about the state getting mutated directly in the snippet above, then you need not be. Because the state being passed to a mutation is NOT the actual state object of application, instead it's a Proxy of the state. Redux-box relies on wonderful immer library to achieve the expressiveness you see above.

Organise your giant state into modules Setup redux+redux-saga for our react/react-native app in a trice Simplified Sagas Just import and use store: You wouldn't need to write a dedicated HOC to interact with your store. If you need to interact with a particular store-module, you can simply import it and use it. As simple as that! Redux box offers two ways of using a module in your component : using @connectStore decorator or using render props . (refer to the usage section for better reference)

Installation

npm install --save redux-box

OR

yarn add redux- box

Note for React Native:

To support the latest decorator and generator syntax, you would want to use the .babelrc file as below:

{ "presets" : [ "babel-preset-react-native-stage-0/decorator-support" ], "env" : { "development" : { "plugins" : [ "transform-react-jsx-source" , "transform-es2015-typeof-symbol" ] }, "production" : { "plugins" : [ "transform-remove-console" ] } } }

The Basics

Redux box emphasizes on dividing the whole application into multiple modules. Each of these modules manages it's state seperately, with the help of 5 segments (You can skip the segments you don't need in your project):

state (It specifies the initial state of the module) mutations (It specifies the function to be run when a specific action is dispatched, it's same as reducer but clutter-free) actions (it contains the actionCreators for your store. Each method of this object must return an action object ) sagas (this is where you write all your sagas / async operations) selectors ( selectors can be thought of as getters or computed properties from your state)

Usage

step 1: create a module

Make sure you specify a unique name for each module ('user' in this example)

import { createSagas, createContainer } from "redux-box" ; import { call } from "redux-saga/effects" ; const state = { name : "John" , email : "john@doe.com" , todos : [{ name : "First" , type : 1 }, { name : "Second" , type : 0 }] }; const actions = { setName : name => ({ type : "SET_NAME" , name }), setEmail : email => ({ type : "SET_EMAIL" , email }) }; const mutations = { SET_NAME : ( state, action ) => (state.name = action.name), SET_EMAIL : ( state, action ) => (state.email = action.email) }; const sagas = createSagas({ SET_EMAIL : function *( action ) { const response = yield call(api.updateEmail, action.email); } }); const getTodos = ( state ) => state.todos const getCompletedTodos = createSelector( getTodos, (todos) => { return todos.filter( todo => todo.type== 1 ) }) const selectors = { getTodos, getCompletedTodos }; export const module = { name : "user" , state, actions, mutations, sagas, selectors }; export default createContainer( module );

NOTE: There also exists an optional shorthand to create actions rapidly, like so:

import {createActions, using} from 'redux-box' const actions= createActions({ setName : using( 'name' ), setEmail : using( 'email' ) })

The actionCreators generated by this code are same as the ones generated by the above code.

step 2 : register the module in redux store

import { createStore } from "redux-box" ; import { module as userModule } from "./user" ; import { module as postModule } from "./post" ; export default createStore([userModule, postModule]);

OPTIONAL: if you need to create store with some reducers and middlewares, the signature of createStore method from redux-box goes like this:(if you have already included a module in modules array, you need NOT to register it's sagas or reducers manually by including in config object)

import { moduleToReducer } from "redux-box" ; createStore((modules: Array ), (config: Object )); config = { middlewares : [], preloadedState : {}, sagas : [userModule.sagas, testModule.sagas], reducers : { user : moduleToReducer(user) }, decorateReducer : reducer => { return newReducer; }, composeRedux : ( composer ) => { }, enableDevTools : () => true };

After this you would need to wrap your root component around the Provider tag like so :

import React from "react" ; import { Provider } from "react-redux" ; import store from "./store" ; import RootComponent from "./components/RootComponent" ; class App extends React . component { render() { return ( < Provider store = {store} > < RootComponent /> </ Provider > ); } } export default App;

step 3: Use the module in component

through decorator

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { module as userModule } from "store/user" ; import { connectStore } from "redux-box" ; @connectStore({ user : userModule }) export default class AppComponent extends Component { componentDidMount() { console .log( this .props.user); } render() { const { user } = this .props; return ( < div > < h1 > {user.name} </ h1 > < h2 > {user.email} </ h2 > < button onClick = {() => { user.setName('jane doe') }}> Change Name </ button > </ div > ); } }

or through render props

import React, {Component} from 'react' import UserModule from 'store/user' export default class AppComponent extends Component { render(){ return ( < div > < UserModule > {(user)=> ( < p > {user.name} </ p > < p > {user.email} </ p > )} </ UserModule > </ div > ) } }

Live Examples

Here are some examples to let you play around with redux-box

Basic example - https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-3c8vsn?file=Hello.js Example showing redux-saga usage: - https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-qmedt4?file=Hello.js Example usage with redux-form: https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-w4dqth?file=store%2Findex.js Example usage with redux-persist : https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-pezrbb?file=store%2Findex.js Example showing usage of preloaded state for SSR: https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-qcasn4?file=store/index.js Using redux-observable: https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-zu8qjn?file=store%2Fuser%2Fepics.js

FAQs

Decorators aren't working

Decorators aren't still a part of es6. To use the decorator syntax you should be using a transpiler like babel. Also, in create-react-app projects the .babelrc file doesn't really work so you would need to run npm run eject to be able to use custom babel-plugins. Following .babelrc should suffice:

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-decorators-legacy" , "styled-components" ], "presets" : [ "react" , "es2015" , "stage-2" ] }

In case you wouldn't like to eject, you can still use redux-box without decorators. Like so:

@connectStore({ ui : uiModule }) class TestComponent extends React . Component { ... } export default TestComponent

Above snippet is equivalent to:

class TestComponent extends React . Component { ... } export default connectStore({ ui : uiModule })(TestComponent)

Can I use all the features of redux-box, with createStore from redux instead?

Yes, you can! Here's the script showing how you can use createStore from redux, to setup your modules (with reducers, sagas and middlewares): (v1.3.9 onwards)