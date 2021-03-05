Redux Box 2

Note: If migrating from version 1.x.x to 2, you would find breaking changes.

Redux-Box aims at abstracting away the complexity in using redux with redux-saga, while letting you manage application state in modular fashion, without losing the flexibility or without introducing new bizarre terms. It organizes your store as collection of independent modules which can be used across different stores/applications/platforms.

Table of contents:

What's it for:

Clean, expressive and minimal reducers: If you prefer keeping your code expressive, you will feel right at home with redux-box. Have a look at a simple reducer written with and without redux-box:

If you are concerned about the state getting mutated directly in the snippet above, then you need not be. Because the state being passed to a mutation is NOT the actual state object of application, instead it's a Proxy of the state. Redux-box relies on wonderful immer library to achieve the expressiveness you see above.

Organise your giant state into modules Setup redux+redux-saga for our react/react-native app in a trice Simplified Sagas Just import and use store: You wouldn't need to write a dedicated HOC to interact with your store. If you need to interact with a particular store-module, you can simply import it and use it. As simple as that! Redux box offers two ways of using a module in your component : using @connectStore decorator or using render props . (refer to the usage section for better reference)

Installation

npm install --save redux-box

OR

yarn add redux- box

Note for React Native:

To support the latest decorator and generator syntax, you would want to use the .babelrc file as below:

{ "presets" : [ "babel-preset-react-native-stage-0/decorator-support" ], "env" : { "development" : { "plugins" : [ "transform-react-jsx-source" , "transform-es2015-typeof-symbol" ] }, "production" : { "plugins" : [ "transform-remove-console" ] } } }

The Basics

Redux box emphasizes on dividing the whole application into multiple modules. Each of these modules manages it's state seperately, with the help of 5 segments (You can skip the segments you don't need in your project):

state (It specifies the initial state of the module) mutations (It specifies the function to be run when a specific action is dispatched, it's same as reducer but clutter-free) dispatchers (it contains the actionCreators for your store. Each method of this object must return an action object ) sagas (this is where you write all your sagas / async operations) selectors ( selectors can be thought of as getters or computed properties from your state)

Usage

step 1: create a module

Make sure you specify a unique name for each module ('user' in this example)

import { createSagas, createContainer, createModule } from "redux-box" ; import { call } from "redux-saga/effects" ; const state = { name : "John" , email : "john@doe.com" , todos : [{ name : "First" , type : 1 }, { name : "Second" , type : 0 }] }; export const dispatchers = { setName : name => ({ type : "SET_NAME" , name }), setEmail : email => ({ type : "SET_EMAIL" , email }) }; const mutations = { SET_NAME : ( state, action ) => (state.name = action.name), SET_EMAIL : ( state, action ) => (state.email = action.email) }; const sagas = createSagas({ SET_EMAIL : function *( action ) { const response = yield call(api.updateEmail, action.email); } }); export const getTodos = ( state ) => state.todos export const getCompletedTodos = createSelector( getTodos, (todos) => { return todos.filter( todo => todo.type== 1 ) }) const selectors = { getTodos, getCompletedTodos }; export default createModule({ state, dispatchers, mutations, sagas, selectors });

step 2 : register the module in redux store

import { createStore } from "redux-box" ; import userModule from "./user" ; export default createStore({ user : userModule });

OPTIONAL: if you need to create store with some reducers and middlewares, the signature of createStore method from redux-box goes like this:(if you have already included a module in modules array, you need NOT to register it's sagas or reducers manually by including in config object)

createStore((modules: Object ), (config: Object )); config = { middlewares : [], preloadedState : {}, sagas : [userModule.sagas, testModule.sagas], reducers : { user : yourCustomReducer }, decorateReducer : reducer => { return newReducer; }, composeRedux : ( composer ) => { }, enableDevTools : () => true , devToolOptions : {} };

After this you would need to wrap your root component around the Provider tag like so :

import React from "react" ; import { Provider } from "react-redux" ; import store from "./store" ; import RootComponent from "./components/RootComponent" ; class App extends React . component { render() { return ( < Provider store = {store} > < RootComponent /> </ Provider > ); } } export default App;

step 3: Use the module in component

through decorator

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { module as userModule } from "store/user" ; import { connectStore } from "redux-box" ; import { getTodos, getCompletedTodos, dispatchers } from "./user" ; @connectStore({ mapState : state => ({ user : state.user }), mapSelectors : { todos : getTodos, completedTodos : getCompletedTodos }, mapDispatchers : { setName : dispatchers.setName, setEmail : dispatchers.setEmail } }) export default class AppComponent extends Component { componentDidMount() { console .log( this .props.user); } render() { const { user } = this .props; return ( < div > < h1 > {user.name} </ h1 > < h2 > {user.email} </ h2 > < button onClick = {() => { this.props.setName('jane doe') }}> Change Name </ button > </ div > ); } }

Here are some examples to let you play around with redux-box

Basic example - https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-3c8vsn?file=Hello.js Example showing redux-saga usage: - https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-qmedt4?file=Hello.js Example usage with redux-form: https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-w4dqth?file=store%2Findex.js Example usage with redux-persist : https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-pezrbb?file=store%2Findex.js Example showing usage of preloaded state for SSR: https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-qcasn4?file=store/index.js Using redux-observable: https://stackblitz.com/edit/react-zu8qjn?file=store%2Fuser%2Fepics.js

Upcoming Features

FAQs

Error:

Either wrap the root component in a < Provider >, or explicitly pass “store” as a prop to "Connect(MyComponent)

This error occurs because of mismatch among versions of dependencies of redux-box, most likely react-redux . You can run this command to fix this issue for now:

yarn add react-redux @ 5 . 0

Decorators aren't working

Decorators aren't still a part of es6. To use the decorator syntax you should be using a transpiler like babel. Also, in create-react-app projects the .babelrc file doesn't really work so you would need to run npm run eject to be able to use custom babel-plugins. Following .babelrc should suffice:

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-decorators-legacy" , "styled-components" ], "presets" : [ "react" , "es2015" , "stage-2" ] }

In case you wouldn't like to eject, you can still use redux-box without decorators. Like so:

@connectStore({ ui : uiModule }) class TestComponent extends React . Component { ... } export default TestComponent

Above snippet is equivalent to:

class TestComponent extends React . Component { ... } export default connectStore({ ui : uiModule })(TestComponent)

Can I use all the features of redux-box, with createStore from redux instead?

