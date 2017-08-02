A
bootstrap() function for initializing Redux applications.
This module works by exporting a
bootstrap function you can call in your project. It does not
generate files for you – it is not a project template or project scaffolding tool. It is not
related to the Bootstrap responsive front-end framework.
This library handles most of the common application initialization/bootstrapping that takes place every time you create a new Redux project.
When you create a new Redux project you usually need to take care of a few things:
The redux-bootstrap package handles all this stuff for you!
This idea is based on the
bootstrap functions built into other modern JS frameworks such as
Angular 2.0 and
Aurelia.
Install it via NPM:
$ npm install --save redux-bootstrap
$ npm install --save-dev @types/history@^3.2.0 @types/react @types/react-dom @types/react-redux @types/react-router@^3.0.0 @types/react-router-redux@^4.0.39 @types/redux-immutable
The preceding command will install
redux-bootstrap and the following dependencies:
"dependencies": {
"history": "^3.2.1",
"immutable": "^3.7.6",
"react": "^15.0.2",
"react-dom": "^15.1.0",
"react-redux": "^4.4.4",
"react-router": "^3.0.0",
"react-router-redux": "^4.0.2",
"redux": "^3.5.2",
"redux-immutable": "^3.0.6",
"reselect": "^2.5.1"
}
Then use the
bootstrap function in your application’s entry point.
Note: The following example uses two pieces of Redux middleware:
redux-thunkand
redux-logger. These packages are optional but if you are going to use them you will need to install them first:
$ npm install redux-thunk redux-logger --save
All you need to do is import your routes file, your reducers and any additional middleware
and pass them to the
bootstrap function as configuration:
import { bootstrap, interfaces } from "redux-bootstrap";
import routes from "./routes";
import usersReducer from "./reducers/usersReducer";
import reposReducer from "./reducers/reposReducer";
// Example middlewares:
import thunk from "redux-thunk";
import * as createLogger from "redux-logger";
bootstrap({
container: "root", // optional
createHistory: createBrowserHistory, // optional
historyOptions: {}, // optional
initialState: {}, // optional
middlewares: [thunk, createLogger()], // optional
render: ReactDOM.render, // optional
routerProps: interfaces.RouterProps // optional
reducers: {
usersReducer,
reposReducer,
},
routes: routes
});
That’s it – routing, Immutable, and DevTools are ready and you can start working on your app!
If you are looking for a sample application, you can refer to the redux-bootstrap-example repository.
combineReducers
Redux Bootstrap uses Immutable.js.
The
combineReducers function from Redux doesn’t work with Immutable objects in
the state, so you should use
redux-immutable’s
combineReducers function to solve this problem:
import { combineReducers } from "redux-immutable";
Sometimes you need to access the store, synched history or root component. The result object
returned by the
bootstrap function provides access to these.
interface BootstrapResult {
store: Redux.Store,
history: ReactRouterRedux.ReactRouterReduxHistory,
output: any, // value returned by render()
root: JSX.Element
}
For example, when enabling hot loader:
const result = bootstrap({/* ... */});
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept("../reducers", () => {
const nextRootReducer = require("../reducers/index").default;
// If you use module.exports or Babel 5, remove .default:
// const nextRootReducer = require("../reducers/index");
result.store.replaceReducer(nextRootReducer);
});
}
The NPM package includes type definitions. TypeScript 2.0 or higher and
the following
tsconfig.json configuration is required.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"lib": ["es6", "dom"],
"types": ["node"],
"jsx": "react"
}
}
TypeScript is recommended if you want to enjoy the best development experience.