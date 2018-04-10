Modular Redux bootstrap with asynchronous side-effects.
Minimal Framework using Redux to develop modularized universal (backend and frontend) applications, based on functional programming paradigms and friends such as Map and Reduce, Immutability and Reactive programming.
"Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." -- Leonardo da Vinci
For more details see the documentation.
Install
npm install redux-boot --save
Basic Usage
import boot, {BOOT} from 'redux-boot'
const initialState = {
foo: 'bar'
}
const testModule = {
reducer: {
[BOOT]: (state, action) => {
return {
...state,
foo: 'baz'
}
}
}
}
const modules = [
testModule
]
const app = boot(initialState, modules)
app.then(({action, store}) => {
// Should print 'baz'.
console.log(store.getState().foo)
})
Sync middleware (with redux-actions)
import boot, {BOOT} from 'redux-boot'
import {createAction} from 'redux-actions'
const CHANGE_FOO = 'redux-boot/test/CHANGE_FOO'
const changeFoo = createAction(CHANGE_FOO)
const initialState = {
foo: 'bar'
}
const testModule = {
reducer: {
[CHANGE_FOO]: (state, action) => {
return {
...state,
foo: action.payload
}
}
},
middleware: {
[BOOT]: store => next => action => {
store.dispatch(changeFoo('baz'))
return next(action)
}
}
}
const modules = [
testModule
]
const app = boot(initialState, modules)
app.then(({action, store}) => {
// Should print 'baz'.
console.log(store.getState().foo)
})
Async middleware (with redux-action and redux-promise)
import boot, {BOOT} from 'redux-boot'
import {createAction} from 'redux-actions'
const CHANGE_FOO = 'redux-boot/test/CHANGE_FOO'
const changeFoo = createAction(CHANGE_FOO, async (value) => {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => resolve(value), 1)
})
})
const initialState = {
foo: 'bar'
}
const testModule = {
reducer: {
[CHANGE_FOO]: (state, action) => {
return {
...state,
foo: action.payload
}
}
},
middleware: {
[BOOT]: store => next => async action => {
const result = next(action)
await store.dispatch(changeFoo('baz'))
return result
}
}
}
const modules = [
testModule
]
const app = boot(initialState, modules)
app.then(({action, store}) => {
// Should print 'baz'.
console.log(store.getState().foo)
})
Build
npm run build
Build and Run the tests
npm test