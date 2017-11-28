A commandline tool and small helper library that helps you cut down on the amount of typing you need to do while writing Redux boilerplate.
Currently, the existing tools used for automating Redux Boilerplate only create new files from
templates and are unable to modify existing files.
redux-boilerplate-helpers's tool parses your
code into an AST (Abstract Syntax Tree) to automate adding Redux boilerplate code into your existing
files. If you already have existing* action creators, constants, or a reducer
in a file, it will ensure the code you want to add is put in the correct place. And if you are
missing any of the files, the tool will create new ones for you.
* Provided your code follows the following format. That being said, this tool should flexible enough to be modified to handle most setups (See Roadmap for more info).
Try out the online interactive demo here.
Let's start out with the following three files which already have content in them:
Demo/constants.js,
Demo/actions.js,
Demo/reducer.js
// Demo/constants.js
export const SOME_ACTION = 'Demo/SOME_ACTION';
export const ANOTHER_ACTION = 'Demo/ANOTHER_ACTION';
// Demo/actions.js
import { createAction } from 'redux-boilerplate-helpers'; // see `Lib` section
import { SOME_ACTION, ANOTHER_ACTION } from './constants';
// this is equivalent to `export const someAction = payload => ({ type: SOME_ACTION, payload });
export const someAction = createAction(SOME_ACTION);
export const anotherAction = createAction(ANOTHER_ACTION);
// Demo/reducer.js
import { SOME_ACTION, ANOTHER_ACTION } from './constants';
const initialState = {};
function demoReducer (state = initialState, action) {
switch(action.type) {
case SOME_ACTION:
return { ...state, id: action.payload.id, result: action.payload.result };
case ANOTHER_ACTION:
return { ...state, something: action.payload };
default:
return state;
}
}
export default demoReducer;
If we want to add three more actions:
GET_SOMETHING,
GET_SOMETHING_SUCCESS, and
GET_SOMETHING_ERROR, we can simply run
rdxh --dir ./Demo getSomething get_something_success getSomethingError --single-quote --trailing-comma all
We can use any combination of camelCase, PascalCase, snake_case, or CONSTANT_CASE to specify the
action names. Formatting options are passed directly to
prettier—which is what this tool uses to format the
finalized output:
// Demo/constants.js
export const SOME_ACTION = 'Demo/SOME_ACTION';
export const ANOTHER_ACTION = 'Demo/ANOTHER_ACTION';
export const GET_SOMETHING = 'Demo/GET_SOMETHING';
export const GET_SOMETHING_SUCCESS = 'Demo/GET_SOMETHING_SUCCESS';
export const GET_SOMETHING_ERROR = 'Demo/GET_SOMETHING_ERROR';
// Demo/actions.js
import { createAction } from 'redux-boilerplate-helpers'; // see `Lib` section
import {
SOME_ACTION,
ANOTHER_ACTION,
GET_SOMETHING,
GET_SOMETHING_SUCCESS,
GET_SOMETHING_ERROR,
} from './constants';
// this is equivalent to `export const someAction = payload => ({ type: SOME_ACTION, payload });
export const someAction = createAction(SOME_ACTION);
export const anotherAction = createAction(ANOTHER_ACTION);
export const getSomething = createAction(GET_SOMETHING);
export const getSomethingSuccess = createAction(GET_SOMETHING_SUCCESS);
export const getSomethingError = createAction(GET_SOMETHING_ERROR);
// Demo/reducer.js
import {
SOME_ACTION,
ANOTHER_ACTION,
GET_SOMETHING,
GET_SOMETHING_SUCCESS,
GET_SOMETHING_ERROR,
} from './constants';
const initialState = {};
function demoReducer(state = initialState, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case SOME_ACTION:
return { ...state, id: action.payload.id, result: action.payload.result };
case ANOTHER_ACTION:
return { ...state, something: action.payload };
case GET_SOMETHING:
return {
...state,
};
case GET_SOMETHING_SUCCESS:
return {
...state,
};
case GET_SOMETHING_ERROR:
return {
...state,
};
default:
return state;
}
}
export default demoReducer;
The tool will also make sure it doesn't add duplicate entries if parts of the code are already in place (e.g. if you define a constant and create an action for it, if you run the tool with that constant name as a paramter, the tool will only modify the reducers.js file).
And if the
constants.js,
actions.js, or
reducer.js file is not present in the directory, the
tool will create them for you.
createAction(
type: string,
payloadCreator: function = identity,
{ name: string = 'payload', meta: function },
);
This little util is inspired by
redux actions. This
tool is a little simpler and less prescriptive and does not enforce the FSA
pattern. It also does not replicate the other
helper functions
redux actions provides.
A lot actions often wind up looking similar, so this helper cuts down on some code for the most basic case (similar to redux-actions).
In it's simplest form, you just call
createAction() with your constant, and it will return an
action creator with an identity function.
const ACTION = 'ACTION';
const act = createAction(ACTION);
expect(act('test')).toEqual({ type: ACTION, payload: 42 });
The
name field allows you to override the named of the member that the payloadCreator funcion
returns to (defaults to
payload). The
meta field is an optional function that creates metadata
for the payload. It receives the same arguments as the payload creator, but its result becomes the
meta field of the resulting action. If metaCreator is undefined or not a function, the meta field is
omitted.
I'm still not entirely sure how useful this helper function is and will likely end up updating the tool to directly add an action creator (without a helper function) and put adding the helper library behind a flag.
First run:
npm i redux-boilerplate-helpers
# or yarn add redux-boilerplate-helpers
then add the following to the
scripts secion of your
package.json
{
...
"scripts": {
"rdxh": "rdxh"
},
...
}
npm i -g redux-boilerplate-helpers
npm i redux-boilerplate-helpers
# or yarn global add redux-boilerplate-helpers
# yarn add redux-boilerplate-helpers
Note that the
--dir option requires a path relative to your project root. You can use
pwd if you
want to run the tool in the directory you are currently in. This limitation is due to how
npm
scripts work. If you'd like to use relative paths, the tool will need to be installed globally (see
next section).
npm run rdxh -- --dir path/to/folder actionName anotherAction --trailing-comma all --single-quote
# if you prefer to run it in the path you are currently in, you need to run
npm run rdxh -- --dir `pwd` actionName anotherAction --trailing-comma all --single-quote
Installing the tool globaly allows you to use a relative path for the
--dir option.
rdxh --dir ./ actionName anotherAction --trailing-comma all -single-quote
I created this to help with my specific use case. However, there are many different ways people structure their code. With some changes, this tool should be able to support a majority of use cases. A few quick future changes which could be useful include (but are not limited to):
Ability to specify the exact location of each file (this includes support for people using the ducks pattern).
Add an option to insert the new code into the files without running it through
prettier. This
would basically mean passing the formatting options directly to the
recast print function.
Provide a way to customize the default ActionCreators.
Additional configuration options (TBD).
To set up the environment, clone the repository, install the dependencies and run the tests:
yarn
yarn test
Before you make a PR, please make sure you run:
yarn run format
This command runs
eslint and
prettier to esure that the PR conforms to the existing codebase.