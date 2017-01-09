Batch Redux actions

Batch middleware for Redux. Inspired by redux-batched-actions.

Install

Using npm.

npm install --save redux-batch-middleware

Using yarn.

yarn add redux-batch-middleware

Usage

Add as middleware:

import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from 'redux' ; import { batch, batching } from 'redux-batch-middleware' ; import reducers from './reducers' ; const middleware = [batch]; const store = createStore(batching(root), applyMiddleware(...middleware));;

Dispatch multiple actions:

store.dispatch([action1, action2]);

API

batch

Redux middleware which converts a dispatched array of actions to a batch action.

reducer

Type: function

A reducer that should be able to handle batched actions, most likely the root reducer.

type

The name of the batch type.

License

MIT