redux-batch-middleware

by gravplats
0.2.0 (see all)

[unmaintained] Batch Redux actions

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

redux-batch-middleware

Batch Redux actions

Batch middleware for Redux. Inspired by redux-batched-actions.

Install

Using npm.

npm install --save redux-batch-middleware

Using yarn.

yarn add redux-batch-middleware

Usage

Add as middleware:

import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from 'redux';
import { batch, batching } from 'redux-batch-middleware';
import reducers from './reducers';

const middleware = [batch];

const store = createStore(batching(root), applyMiddleware(...middleware));;

Dispatch multiple actions:

store.dispatch([action1, action2]);

API

batch

Redux middleware which converts a dispatched array of actions to a batch action.

batching(reducer)

reducer

Type: function

A reducer that should be able to handle batched actions, most likely the root reducer.

type

The name of the batch type.

License

MIT

