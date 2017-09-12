Store enhancer and action creator that enables batching subscriber notifications for an array of actions, including complex actions (e.g. thunks) enabled by middleware. Inspired by redux-batched-actions and redux-batched-subscribe.

Installation

npm install --save redux-batch-enhancer

Then to enable, apply the provided store enhancer ( batchStoreEnhancer ) and middleware ( batchMiddleware ):

import { createStore } from 'redux' import { batchStoreEnhancer, batchMiddleware } from 'redux-batch-enhancer' const store = createStore( reducer, compose( applyMiddleware(batchMiddleware, thunk, logger, perflogger), batchStoreEnhancer, ) );

Note: batchStoreEnhancer overwrites dispatch and subscribe on the original redux store, and thus must be applied before any middleware or store enhancers that depend on these two methods.

Example Usage