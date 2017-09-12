Store enhancer and action creator that enables batching subscriber notifications for an array of actions, including complex actions (e.g. thunks) enabled by middleware. Inspired by redux-batched-actions and redux-batched-subscribe.
npm install --save redux-batch-enhancer
Then to enable, apply the provided store enhancer (
batchStoreEnhancer) and middleware (
batchMiddleware):
import { createStore } from 'redux'
import { batchStoreEnhancer, batchMiddleware } from 'redux-batch-enhancer'
const store = createStore(
reducer,
compose(
applyMiddleware(batchMiddleware, thunk, logger, perflogger),
batchStoreEnhancer,
)
);
Note:
batchStoreEnhancer overwrites dispatch and subscribe on the original redux store, and thus must be applied before any middleware or store enhancers that depend on these two methods.
import { batchActions } from 'redux-batch-enhancer'
dispatch(batchActions([{ type: 'vanillaAction' }, createThunkAction()]));