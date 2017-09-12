openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rbe

redux-batch-enhancer

by Peter Zhang
0.1.3 (see all)

Batch subscriber notification for an array of actions (including complex actions, e.g. thunks).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

426

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-batch-enhancer

Store enhancer and action creator that enables batching subscriber notifications for an array of actions, including complex actions (e.g. thunks) enabled by middleware. Inspired by redux-batched-actions and redux-batched-subscribe.

Installation

npm install --save redux-batch-enhancer

Then to enable, apply the provided store enhancer (batchStoreEnhancer) and middleware (batchMiddleware):

import { createStore } from 'redux'
import { batchStoreEnhancer, batchMiddleware } from 'redux-batch-enhancer'

const store = createStore(
  reducer,
  compose(
    applyMiddleware(batchMiddleware, thunk, logger, perflogger),
    batchStoreEnhancer,
  )
);

Note: batchStoreEnhancer overwrites dispatch and subscribe on the original redux store, and thus must be applied before any middleware or store enhancers that depend on these two methods.

Example Usage

import { batchActions } from 'redux-batch-enhancer'

dispatch(batchActions([{ type: 'vanillaAction' }, createThunkAction()]));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial