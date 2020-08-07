Redux middleware for fetching data with axios HTTP client
npm i -S redux-axios-middleware
You can also use in browser via
<script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-axios-middleware/dist/bundle.js"></script>, the package will be available under namespace
ReduxAxiosMiddleware
By default you only need to import middleware from package and add it to redux middlewares and execute it with first argument being with axios instance. second optional argument are middleware options for customizing
import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from 'redux';
import axios from 'axios';
import axiosMiddleware from 'redux-axios-middleware';
const client = axios.create({ //all axios can be used, shown in axios documentation
baseURL:'http://localhost:8080/api',
responseType: 'json'
});
let store = createStore(
reducers, //custom reducers
applyMiddleware(
//all middlewares
...
axiosMiddleware(client), //second parameter options can optionally contain onSuccess, onError, onComplete, successSuffix, errorSuffix
...
)
)
Every action which have
payload.request defined will be handled by middleware. There are two possible type definitions.
action.type with string name
defaults: success suffix = "_SUCCESS" error suffix = "_FAIL"
export function loadCategories() {
return {
type: 'LOAD',
payload: {
request:{
url:'/categories'
}
}
}
}
action.types with array of types
[REQUEST,SUCCESS,FAILURE]
REQUEST will be dispatched on start, then
SUCCESS or
FAILURE after request result
export function loadCategories() {
return {
types: ['LOAD','AWESOME','OH_NO'],
payload: {
request:{
url:'/categories'
}
}
}
}
Actions that are handled by this middleware return a promise. This gives you the ability to chain actions. A good example of this might be a form. In the form you might dispatch an actions to store the form values. The normal flow of the action into the reducers would not be altered but you can chain a then/catch onto the initial dispatch.
this.props.saveForm(formData)
.then(() => {
// router the user away
this.context.router.push("/my/home/page")
})
.catch((response) => {
//handle form errors
})
Another example might be a set of actions that you want dispatched together.
Promise.all([
dispatch(foo()),
dispatch(bar()),
dispatch(bam()),
dispatch(boom())
]).then(() => {
dispatch(
loginSuccess(
token
)
)
})
After request complete, middleware will dispatch new action,
{
type: 'AWESOME', //success type
payload: { ... } //axios response object with data status headers etc.
meta: {
previousAction: { ... } //action which triggered request
}
}
Error action is same as success action with one difference, there's no key
payload, but now there's
error;
{
type:'OH_NO',
error: { ... }, //axios error object with message, code, config and response fields
meta: {
previousAction: { ... } //action which triggered request
}
}
0 will be dispatched.
{
type:'OH_NO',
error: {
status: 0,
... //rest of axios error response object
},
meta: {
previousAction: { ... } //action which triggered request
}
}
If you are using more than one different APIs, you can define those clients and put them to middleware. All you have to change is import of middleware, which is passed to redux createStore function and defined those clients.
import { multiClientMiddleware } from 'redux-axios-middleware';
createStore(
...
multiClientMiddleware(
clients, // described below
options // optional, this will be used for all middleware if not overriden by upper options layer
)
)
clients object should be map of
{
client: axiosInstance, // instance of axios client created by axios.create(...)
options: {} //optional key for passing specific client options
}
For example:
{
default: {
client: axios.create({
baseURL:'http://localhost:8080/api',
responseType: 'json'
})
},
googleMaps: {
client: axios.create({
baseURL:'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api',
responseType: 'json'
})
}
}
Now in every dispatched action you can define client used:
export function loadCategories() {
return {
type: 'LOAD',
payload: {
client: 'default', //here you can define client used
request:{
url:'/categories'
}
}
}
}
If you don't define client, default value will be used. You can change default client name in middleware options.
Options can be changed on multiple levels. They are merged in following direction:
default middleware values < middleware config < client config < action config
All values except interceptors are overriden, interceptors are merged in same order. Some values are changeable only on certain level (can be seen in change level column).
Legend:
M - middleware config
C - client config
A - action config
|key
|type
|default value
|change level
|description
|successSuffix
|string
|SUCCESS
M
C
A
|default suffix added to success action, for example
{type:"READ"} will be
{type:"READ_SUCCESS"}
|errorSuffix
|string
|FAIL
M
C
A
|same as above
|onSuccess
|function
|described above
M
C
A
|function called if axios resolve with success
|onError
|function
|described above
M
C
A
|function called if axios resolve with error
|onComplete
|function
|described above
M
C
A
|function called after axios resolve
|returnRejectedPromiseOnError
|bool
|false
M
C
A
|if
true, axios onError handler will return
Promise.reject(newAction) instead of
newAction
|isAxiosRequest
|function
|function check if action contain
action.payload.request
M
|check if action is axios request, this is connected to
getRequestConfig
|getRequestConfig
|function
|return content of
action.payload.request
M
C
A
|if
isAxiosRequest returns true, this function get axios request config from action
|getClientName
|function
|returns
action.payload.client OR
'default'
M
C
A
|attempts to resolve used client name or use defaultClientName
|defaultClientName
|every possible object key type
'default'
M
|key which define client used if
getClienName returned false value
|getRequestOptions
|function
|return
action.payload.options
M
C
|returns options object from action to override some values
|interceptors
|object
{request: [], response: []}
M
C
|You can pass axios request and response interceptors. Take care, first argument of interceptor is different from default axios interceptor, first received argument is object with
getState,
dispatch and
getAction keys
interceptors can be added to the middleware 2 different ways: Example:
const middlewareConfig = {
interceptors: {
request: [
function ({getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req) {
console.log(req); //contains information about request object
//...
},
function ({getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req) {
//...
}
],
response: [
function ({getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req) {
console.log(req); //contains information about request object
//...
},
function ({getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req) {
//...
}
]
}
};
In example above if request and\or response succeeded interceptors will be invoked.
To set interceptors what will handle error on request or response pass an object to
request and\or
response arrays with corresponding
success and\or
error functions.
Example:
const middlewareConfig = {
interceptors: {
request: [{
success: function ({getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req) {
console.log(req); //contains information about request object
//...
return req;
},
error: function ({getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, error) {
//...
return response
}
}
],
response: [{
success: function ({getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, res) {
console.log(res); //contains information about request object
//...
return Promise.resolve(res);
},
error: function ({getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, error) {
return Promise.reject(error);
}
}
]
}
};
Finally, to include the middlewareConfig here is the relevant part of the example copied from the top of this file.
let store = createStore(
reducers, //custom reducers
applyMiddleware(
//all middlewares
...
axiosMiddleware(client,middlewareConfig),
...
)
)
This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Michal Svrček. For more information see
LICENSE.md.
Dan Abramov for Redux Matt Zabriskie for Axios. A Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js