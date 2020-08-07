Redux middleware for fetching data with axios HTTP client

Installation

npm i -S redux-axios-middleware

You can also use in browser via <script src="https://unpkg.com/redux-axios-middleware/dist/bundle.js"></script> , the package will be available under namespace ReduxAxiosMiddleware

How to use?

Use middleware

By default you only need to import middleware from package and add it to redux middlewares and execute it with first argument being with axios instance. second optional argument are middleware options for customizing

import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from 'redux' ; import axios from 'axios' ; import axiosMiddleware from 'redux-axios-middleware' ; const client = axios.create({ baseURL : 'http://localhost:8080/api' , responseType : 'json' }); let store = createStore( reducers, applyMiddleware( ... axiosMiddleware(client), ... ) )

Dispatch action

Every action which have payload.request defined will be handled by middleware. There are two possible type definitions.

use action.type with string name

with string name action with type will be dispatched on start, and then followed by type suffixed with underscore and

success suffix on success, or error suffix on error

defaults: success suffix = "_SUCCESS" error suffix = "_FAIL"

export function loadCategories ( ) { return { type : 'LOAD' , payload : { request :{ url : '/categories' } } } }

use action.types with array of types [REQUEST,SUCCESS,FAILURE]

with array of types REQUEST will be dispatched on start, then SUCCESS or FAILURE after request result

export function loadCategories ( ) { return { types : [ 'LOAD' , 'AWESOME' , 'OH_NO' ], payload : { request :{ url : '/categories' } } } }

Actions that are handled by this middleware return a promise. This gives you the ability to chain actions. A good example of this might be a form. In the form you might dispatch an actions to store the form values. The normal flow of the action into the reducers would not be altered but you can chain a then/catch onto the initial dispatch.

this .props.saveForm(formData) .then( () => { this .context.router.push( "/my/home/page" ) }) .catch( ( response ) => { })

Another example might be a set of actions that you want dispatched together.

Promise .all([ dispatch(foo()), dispatch(bar()), dispatch(bam()), dispatch(boom()) ]).then( () => { dispatch( loginSuccess( token ) ) })

Request complete

After request complete, middleware will dispatch new action,

on success

{ type : 'AWESOME' , payload : { ... } meta : { previousAction : { ... } } }

on error

Error action is same as success action with one difference, there's no key payload , but now there's error ;

{ type : 'OH_NO' , error : { ... }, meta : { previousAction : { ... } } }

if axios failed fatally, default error action with status 0 will be dispatched.

{ type : 'OH_NO' , error : { status : 0 , ... }, meta : { previousAction : { ... } } }

Multiple clients

If you are using more than one different APIs, you can define those clients and put them to middleware. All you have to change is import of middleware, which is passed to redux createStore function and defined those clients.

import { multiClientMiddleware } from 'redux-axios-middleware' ; createStore( ... multiClientMiddleware( clients, options ) )

clients object should be map of

{ client : axiosInstance, options : {} }

For example:

{ default : { client: axios. create ({ baseURL: 'http://localhost:8080/api' , responseType: 'json' }) }, googleMaps : { client : axios. create ({ baseURL: 'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api' , responseType: 'json' }) } }

Now in every dispatched action you can define client used:

export function loadCategories ( ) { return { type : 'LOAD' , payload : { client : 'default' , request :{ url : '/categories' } } } }

If you don't define client, default value will be used. You can change default client name in middleware options.

Middleware options

Options can be changed on multiple levels. They are merged in following direction:

default middleware values < middleware config < client config < action config

All values except interceptors are overriden, interceptors are merged in same order. Some values are changeable only on certain level (can be seen in change level column).

Legend: M - middleware config C - client config A - action config

key type default value change level description successSuffix string SUCCESS M C A default suffix added to success action, for example {type:"READ"} will be {type:"READ_SUCCESS"} errorSuffix string FAIL M C A same as above onSuccess function described above M C A function called if axios resolve with success onError function described above M C A function called if axios resolve with error onComplete function described above M C A function called after axios resolve returnRejectedPromiseOnError bool false M C A if true , axios onError handler will return Promise.reject(newAction) instead of newAction isAxiosRequest function function check if action contain action.payload.request M check if action is axios request, this is connected to getRequestConfig getRequestConfig function return content of action.payload.request M C A if isAxiosRequest returns true, this function get axios request config from action getClientName function returns action.payload.client OR 'default' M C A attempts to resolve used client name or use defaultClientName defaultClientName every possible object key type 'default' M key which define client used if getClienName returned false value getRequestOptions function return action.payload.options M C returns options object from action to override some values interceptors object {request: [], response: []} M C You can pass axios request and response interceptors. Take care, first argument of interceptor is different from default axios interceptor, first received argument is object with getState , dispatch and getAction keys

interceptors

interceptors can be added to the middleware 2 different ways: Example:

const middlewareConfig = { interceptors : { request : [ function ( {getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req ) { console .log(req); }, function ( {getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req ) { } ], response : [ function ( {getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req ) { console .log(req); }, function ( {getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req ) { } ] } };

In example above if request and\or response succeeded interceptors will be invoked. To set interceptors what will handle error on request or response pass an object to request and\or response arrays with corresponding success and\or error functions.

Example:

const middlewareConfig = { interceptors : { request : [{ success : function ( {getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, req ) { console .log(req); return req; }, error : function ( {getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, error ) { return response } } ], response : [{ success : function ( {getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, res ) { console .log(res); return Promise .resolve(res); }, error : function ( {getState, dispatch, getSourceAction}, error ) { return Promise .reject(error); } } ] } };

Finally, to include the middlewareConfig here is the relevant part of the example copied from the top of this file.

let store = createStore( reducers, applyMiddleware( ... axiosMiddleware(client,middlewareConfig), ... ) )

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Michal Svrček. For more information see LICENSE.md .

Acknowledgements

Dan Abramov for Redux Matt Zabriskie for Axios. A Promise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js