redux-ava

by Juan Soto
2.2.0 (see all)

Write AVA tests for redux pretty quickly

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

514

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This package is no longer in development

Readme

redux-ava

Write AVA tests for redux pretty quickly

Build Status

Note: Tests that use this module and fail will not have power-assert enhancements. This is a current AVA issue, but it'll be fixed in the future.

Install

npm install --save-dev redux-ava

API

actionTest(actionCreator, data, type, [description])

actionCreator

Type: function

The action creator you want to test

data

Type: anything or null

The data your action creator function takes in. If it doesn't take any data, use null.

type

Type: object

The type you expect your action creator to return.

description

Type: string

Optional test description.

reducerTest(reducer, stateBefore, action, stateAfter, [description])

reducer

Type: function

The reducer you want to test.

stateBefore

Type: object

The state you expect before the reducer is ran.

action

Type: object

The action you want to give to the reducer. This is different from actionTest in that you pass an action object, not an action creator function. You may use a call to your action creator function as an argument provided it returns an action object. See the examples below.

stateAfter

Type: object

The state you expect after the reducer is ran.

description

Type: string

Optional test description.

Examples

This is an AVA port of tape-redux. For more documentation, check there.

Let's test an action creator:

import test from 'ava'
import {actionTest} from 'redux-ava'

import {openMenu, getUser} from '../actions'

test('openMenu action', actionTest(openMenu, null, {type: 'OPEN_MENU'}))
test('getUser action', actionTest(getUser, 1, {type: 'GET_USER', id: 1}))

And now a reducer:

import test from 'ava'
import {reducerTest} from 'redux-ava'

import app from '../reducers'
import {openMenu, getUser} from '../actions'

test('app reducer handles openMenu', reducerTest(
  app,
  {menuOpen: false, user: null},
  openMenu(),
  {menuOpen: true, user: null}
))

test('app reducer handles getUser', reducerTest(
  app,
  {menuOpen: false, user: null},
  getUser(1),
  {menuOpen: false, user: 1}
))

License

MIT © Juan Soto

