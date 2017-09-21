Note: Tests that use this module and fail will not have
power-assert enhancements. This is a current AVA issue, but it'll be fixed in the future.
npm install --save-dev redux-ava
Type:
function
The action creator you want to test
Type: anything or
null
The data your action creator function takes in. If it doesn't take any data, use
null.
Type:
object
The type you expect your action creator to return.
Type:
string
Optional test description.
Type:
function
The reducer you want to test.
Type:
object
The state you expect before the reducer is ran.
Type:
object
The action you want to give to the reducer. This is different from
actionTest in that you pass an action object, not an action creator function. You may use a call to your action creator function as an argument provided it returns an action object. See the examples below.
Type:
object
The state you expect after the reducer is ran.
Type:
string
Optional test description.
This is an AVA port of tape-redux. For more documentation, check there.
Let's test an action creator:
import test from 'ava'
import {actionTest} from 'redux-ava'
import {openMenu, getUser} from '../actions'
test('openMenu action', actionTest(openMenu, null, {type: 'OPEN_MENU'}))
test('getUser action', actionTest(getUser, 1, {type: 'GET_USER', id: 1}))
And now a reducer:
import test from 'ava'
import {reducerTest} from 'redux-ava'
import app from '../reducers'
import {openMenu, getUser} from '../actions'
test('app reducer handles openMenu', reducerTest(
app,
{menuOpen: false, user: null},
openMenu(),
{menuOpen: true, user: null}
))
test('app reducer handles getUser', reducerTest(
app,
{menuOpen: false, user: null},
getUser(1),
{menuOpen: false, user: 1}
))
MIT © Juan Soto