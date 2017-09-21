Write AVA tests for redux pretty quickly

Note: Tests that use this module and fail will not have power-assert enhancements. This is a current AVA issue, but it'll be fixed in the future.

Install

npm install --save-dev redux-ava

API

actionCreator

Type: function

The action creator you want to test

data

Type: anything or null

The data your action creator function takes in. If it doesn't take any data, use null .

type

Type: object

The type you expect your action creator to return.

description

Type: string

Optional test description.

reducer

Type: function

The reducer you want to test.

stateBefore

Type: object

The state you expect before the reducer is ran.

action

Type: object

The action you want to give to the reducer. This is different from actionTest in that you pass an action object, not an action creator function. You may use a call to your action creator function as an argument provided it returns an action object. See the examples below.

stateAfter

Type: object

The state you expect after the reducer is ran.

description

Type: string

Optional test description.

Examples

This is an AVA port of tape-redux. For more documentation, check there.

Let's test an action creator:

import test from 'ava' import {actionTest} from 'redux-ava' import {openMenu, getUser} from '../actions' test( 'openMenu action' , actionTest(openMenu, null , { type : 'OPEN_MENU' })) test( 'getUser action' , actionTest(getUser, 1 , { type : 'GET_USER' , id : 1 }))

And now a reducer:

import test from 'ava' import {reducerTest} from 'redux-ava' import app from '../reducers' import {openMenu, getUser} from '../actions' test( 'app reducer handles openMenu' , reducerTest( app, { menuOpen : false , user : null }, openMenu(), { menuOpen : true , user : null } )) test( 'app reducer handles getUser' , reducerTest( app, { menuOpen : false , user : null }, getUser( 1 ), { menuOpen : false , user : 1 } ))

License

MIT © Juan Soto